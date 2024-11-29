1× 0:00 -8:11

The holiday season is here again, but don’t worry, I’ve got you covered. Terrified the economy is about to crumble? A shut-in that can’t go to a mall? Boycotting Amazon? No reason to fret. This gift guide has been designed just for you, including free, DIY, or absurdly affordable gift-giving alternatives.

1. Projection of Images Directly onto White T-Shirt

The ultimate minimalist tech gift! With your imagination and a real projector (sold separately), beam dazzling holiday images, memes, or even last-minute holiday sweaters directly onto a plain white tee. Perfect for the person who refuses to settle for boring outfits—simply plant yourself at the next holiday party, snacks and cocktails in hand, and prepare to amaze your friends. Just don’t move, or the illusion will shatter.

2. Boyfriend Pillow

For the single friends among you, here’s the ultimate cozy companion: the Boyfriend Pillow! All you need are giant rubber bands, 4–5 large pillows, soft fabric (furry or fleece recommended), an old, oversized flannel, and optional extras like Axe deodorant spray, fake mustaches, and googly eyes. For the legs, use old tights or pantyhose stuffed with fabric scraps, cotton batting, or balled-up socks, shaping them into legs and securing them with rubber bands and duct tape. Foam pool noodles also work as a great alternative for a firmer, more structured look. Add socks for extra realism! Perfect for cuddling in front of Netflix or beside a fireplace. Who needs human warmth when you can DIY it?

3. DIY Thai Dancer Nails

Why send ordinary Christmas cards when you can become the card? By gluing paper clips to your fingernails, you’ll replicate the elegance of traditional Thai dancers. Film yourself dancing with a mere ten paper Christmas cards and royalty-free, vaguely Christmas-y jingly instrumental music and send the video to loved ones. Because nothing screams “season’s greetings” quite like metal claws flexing to sleigh bells.

4. Fruit Fly Collector Recipe

Not enough cash for disco balls and tinsel? Here’s a DIY way to bring festive movement into your space. Grab a beer or some old wine, slice up an apple, and place it all in a jar near a bright floor light. The buzzing fruit flies will create mesmerizing shadows that dance across the room in a surprisingly festive way.

5. Unlimited Vintage Retro Word Emojis

Gone are the days of modern pictographs! Why not harken back to an era when emojis were words? Sandolore exclusives include:

Face with eyebrows rising so high they form double umbrellas, drawing a nose below. A selection of words rains down above the umbrellas, representing the emoji’s response.

Face with eyes that become vortexes sucking in furniture, stray socks, and lampposts into a colorful cosmic spiral.

Crying face with tears filling a fishbowl made entirely of those tears, where tiny, tear-created big-eyed sad fish with transparent bodies swim—each containing its own miniature fishbowl also filling with tears, expressing infinite sadness.

Face with a single finger raised like it wants to make an important point, while the face drips in a psychedelic slide.

The bonus pack includes hashtags where the word “hashtag” is fully spelled out, ensuring you stay hashtagstillwritinghashtags.

6. Box Within a Box

Elevate this classic gag with a personal touch! Start with a refrigerator box (or the biggest you’ve got) and nest progressively smaller boxes until you get to the tiniest one. Inside? A small, sentimental object that references a shared experience with the recipient: a bottle cap from a beer you drank together, a fishing hook from your last trip, a fake nail from your last manicure, or a single popcorn kernel symbolizing a movie night. As they unwrap each layer, they’ll uncover not just the final item but the story that goes with it. For the ultimate twist, include a slip of paper that reads: “The real gift was the journey.”

7. PDF of Dish Towel Fashion

The must-have accessory of the season! According to

’s blog (Feed Me)

, dish towels aren’t just for drying anymore. This guide shows you how to incorporate dish towels into your wardrobe. Seasonal variations include:

Spring Line: Dish towels as whimsical flower crowns.

Summer Line: Dish towels as chic beach wraps.

Fall Line: Dish towels as edgy faux scarves and fingerless gloves, perfect for that art-school vibe.

Winter Line: Dish towels as Cozy mug wraps—tie one around your mug for instant coziness and couture; bonus: doubles as a napkin for spills.

8. Invisible Ink Gift for Nephews and Nieces

For the hard-to-please youngsters in your life, rummage through your junk drawer and hand over dry markers or inkless pens. Announce with great solemnity that they’re made with invisible ink that will only become readable next Christmas. Thanks to the “mushy bananas” of the cerebral cortex, by the time the next holiday season rolls around, they’ll have completely forgotten this year’s “gift.” Budget-friendly and neuroscience-approved.

Eggnog Tip Jar

9. Imaginary Pet Subscription

Why settle for ordinary pets when you can have a creature as fantastic as your imagination? Did your recipient always dream of owning a pony as a child? Do they need a vessel for their targetless love—or perhaps a neurotic fixation to channel their existential anguish? With this subscription, your loved ones can experience the joy of owning a completely customized, mess-free pet without the constraints of reality.

Each month, they’ll receive detailed instructions for naming and visualizing their perfect furry, scaly, or feathery companion. Want a jellyfish/white tiger hybrid with retractable claws (equally useful for defense and cuddles)? Done. How about a waterless octopus that doubles as a psychiatrist? No problem. Or perhaps they’ve always wanted Falkor, the iconic luck dragon, to guide them through their daily woes? Handled.

Your subscription also includes monthly health updates, so your recipient can dote on their pet’s fictional ailments. Each delivery comes with care instructions and suggested bonding activities to keep their imaginary friend thriving.

Bonus Spiritual Pack: Unlock telepathic communication with their pet to hear its innermost thoughts and enjoy profound, one-sided heart-to-hearts with their perfectly imagined best friend.

Wrapping Up

This season, let this guide be your one-stop shop for absurdly delightful gift ideas. Paid subscribers will have their mailboxes brimming with unusable imaginary coupons and terrifyingly cheerful holiday platitudes—truly the spirit of giving in its purest form.

Look no further than this guide to spread joy without breaking the bank—or reality.

Emoji: a giant Sandolore head, her hands spreading benevolently outward to gather you in an embrace overflowing with sparkling gifts. Little smilies scurry below, stuffing their pockets full of cash under the disco-ball glow of thousands of silvery, glinting fruit flies.

