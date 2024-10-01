Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

2.3 kilometers of pacing One of the perks of membership Is an unending stream of reminders No madame, the biscuits are reserved for our clients Turns out we’ve been filling out the wrong forms for months Sorry, I can’t answer your call I am doubling myself on TikTok Despite Hong Kong Or wait I am always forgetting whose side I’m on I am currently listening to two audiobooks I have statistics in one ear and spaceships in the other Sublime moments when they say the same thing They forgot to tell me how lace cuts into skin And how when she gained weight her prosthetic limb would chafe No matter how hard I try I always get stung by nettles Stop reading into everything I say This isn’t a metaphor I can’t stop staring at the gape in his buttons I try and close it in my mind That empty eye Would you prefer to be loved As a passionate projection? Or hated As the same?