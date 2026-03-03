This is a part of Trevor Cohen’s “A Day in the Life of a ___Writer”. Find other days here. If you are interested in participating, contact Trevor. I’d like to hear about the days of American Woman 1984, Elizabeth Lamont, Will Boucher and James Worth as well as all you other scribes.

Wake up with the buzz again, a pulse low in the legs, not steady, not a blood rhythm—almost electrical—is it inside or something outside? Faraway trucks? A mine somewhere out of town, what is that zizz? Is it possible I feel the electric network somehow, the zipzap of the current underground?

The real-life Steve works with electricity. I should ask him what it does to our bodies.

Rubbing gummed lids open—fogged eyes—look out the window to see if the yard’s still flooded, despite the lack of rain. Sky reflected in the wide flat flaques that have expanded overnight. Grasses swaying underneath the surface like long hair.

Mom said, “it must be raining somewhere else.”

Coffee, slow pad downstairs, standing in the kitchen, the grwhir of the coffee grind. At the window while it brews, fast grey clouds moving, wind thumping the frame. The caw caw caw of a bird, then the shriek of a chicken somewhere out there.

Mug in hand climbing the stairs, head swiveling to the flooded yard—funny how many words there are in French to describe it. The word cru for when the river leaves its bed. My 13-year-old liked that… made a rap “la rivière est sortie de son lit”.

I never knew much about this river until it came to my feet.

At the desk, everything just so, the new white Valentine’s gift notebook, turning to yesterday’s almost indecipherable notes. I am calling my character Not-Steve for now. He is born out of Steve-ness, the silhouette of someone who exists for me only as signal, a mind without a body. The story becomes a way of giving him shape, though really it has nothing to do with him at all.

Real-life Steve whispers in my mind saying, what if you wrote exactly how you want and forget about the readers entirely.

Do my scribbles say Steve walked through the snow each step sinking like he was growing out of it? I pick up the silver pen and cross it out and write: each step in the snow sunk like he was sprouting out of it. No: his boot sunk under the snow cut at the ankle like he grew out of it. Damn, better come back later.

Turning to a clean page, I write: Question: will I tell the reader about Steve’s serial killer father, or will I let imagery conjure quietly?

I’ll tell it like this: Steve used to look away when he passed the… shit, what’s it called, google it:

What is a door to an underground basement called in Maine? Bulkhead.

Not-Steve walks past the bulkhead he used to keep his eyes averted from. These days, he lets his eyes rest there, barely needing to remind himself it’s not happening anymore, it’s just the place where it happened.

Will I write Not-Steve going down into the bulkhead? See the scratches on the dirt wall? Or will I just let it steep, let it saturate below the surface?

I am writing Not-Steve walking into the snowy clearing now, searching the branches for the bird whose wing he’d braced, the wind plucks the naked fingered trees. Cross out plucks.

Looking up from the page, I look out the window, at the drips of rain sprayed to the right by a blast of wind. Twitch in the lower muscle of the right eye I’ve had for weeks.

If I stepped into my yard, how far would my feet sink, the schlockpuh of my foot disappearing into the icy black mud.

My white dog notices I’ve stopped writing and shoves his muzzle under my palm, and I rub the silkysoft of his ears between my thumb and fingers. A truck backing somewhere outside, the beeping. Feeling its vibration more than hearing it. Can feel it in my toes.

Pen to paper again, but nothing is coming out. Why is getting this story out so hard? It’s not like there’s nothing there, it’s like there’s too much. A full sponge. What if you wrote it exactly how you wanted to…

Better get ready for the day. Brushing my teeth in front of the window that looks out toward the Charente River, watching across the parking lots. This isn’t exactly overflow. Patches of dry ground still visible between here and the river, its flat horizontal page stretched across the distance.

Ducks swim in the parking lot where I stood yesterday, hypnotized by the slow pull of water circling the storm drain. Are they feeling it too?

My son comes in beside me, looks at our yard and asks, is this the river water? I say, the ground is saturated, the river water is rising from below. He says, we have riverfront property now.

Suddenly thirsty, I fill the fake gold rimmed glass. Drink it down in one gulp. Feel the cold moving down through my throat as I look at the electric green clovers submerged under the clear water.

Back at the desk, clouds moving fast, the whole sky visible from this position. Pen to paper… where was I—Not-Steve, walking into the clearing. No, how about he is looking at his watch, calculating the exact hour of the arrival of the woman he is waiting for. And who is she? Will she be a Not-Sandolore or someone else entirely? Will she be a feet in the water, fingers in the socket type? Or a dim-the-lights-sooth-him-like-snowfall type? Or. Will she light the torch, take him by the hand, and lead him past the dank walls of his darkness?

That.

I can hear the wind pass from one window. It blows past, slams the back windows and hollows through the old fireplace behind my desk, giving me a jolt. I stand to look out the window, is the water still rising?

The real-life Steve told me electricity runs to ground, like water.

What is electricity’s relationship to water again? A conduit. No. A conductor.

Like dumping ink into water, imagine the whole overspilled river carrying electricity. Live water.

My toes are tingling again, is it the truck?

Is it possible that I can actually feel electricity? The way I can see the spectrum of colors in movie projectors. The way I can always see rainbows before other people can?

I can see yellow flashing lights from around the corner where several houses are underwater. A rescue, maybe. What will they do with the chickens?

Ok, back to work, reading back what I’ve written out loud. It has some decent parts, but it’s a mess, just a bunch of live wires, don’t worry, get it out first and then go back and put it together. Spill it out…

Not-Steve looks back at the underground bulkhead doors, the red paint flayed and curling, the wood swollen at the seams, and imagines walking down those stairs into the musty dark, sitting beside the shriveled remnants of roots in the dirt corners. Could he take her down there like she asked? Sit there underground, waiting for it to become just a place again.

It’s not as if what happened there could seep into the dirt walls, spread like ink, harden and become a surface. It’s all been washed away so long ago. All that history has drained out into time. The cycle life of worms and spiders in the years between. His mother wanted to fill it in, pour concrete. He said no. That’d be trying to forget. Leave it. It’ll cave in one day anyhow.

I look up again and out the window, my son bursts in and wants to see the video of the eddying water in the parking lot. I look at him empty-eyed for a second, before he comes into focus. I put my arm around him as he watches the video. I point out the window—there, that’s where it is. He says good, it’s draining.

But where does it go? I say, the ground is already full.

