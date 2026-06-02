In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

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Amy Rohan's avatar
Amy Rohan
Jun 2

I'm glad you didn't wait too long to get your Dragon Wind checked out. If you leave it too long, it gets super ferocious... take it from someone who's been there!

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