This week: Midnight Vault is finally out in hardcover, SUM FLUX is filling up with Waffle House stories, the Rejects contest wrapped up, and a martial arts master in Bordeaux appears to have released some sort of creative dragon into my skeleton.

Midnight Vault is an anthology of strange, dark, and imaginative fiction, and I’m honored to have a story included alongside so many excellent writers. This is also the first time I’ve truly appeared in print, which is a big deal for me.

Here’s the link if you’d like to pick up a copy:

Because 2026 is apparently shaping up to be my print year, I’m also working hard on the cover of my book and editing my anthology of short stories, which will come out as soon as I get through the polishing. I also have one or two new stories in the works, depending on how everything shakes out.

I’m struggling with the graphic design side of things. Despite being a visual artist, graphic design remains a mystery to me; everything I make turns out either gross or illegible.

Here’s me playing around with my back-cover design. Just to be clear, Margaret Atwood did not review my stories.

fake quotes

In other news, the Rejects contest voting finished up, and Nikki | Nocturnal Narrator won. I couldn’t have lost to a lovelier person, and I actually made a new friend out of it.

Her story is eerie and haunting and has a whole vibe. You can read the winning entry here.

If you haven’t read my Rejects submission (link here), it’s a very short breakup story set in a parking lot. Moody, headlight-lit, and centered on a man ending a relationship when he’s already halfway out the car door.

Oddly, the contest got dramatic. Voting had to be rebooted after a swarm of bots and some suspected vote-farming activity compromised the first round. There were burner accounts, suspiciously extravagant praise, matching screenshots, and enough detective work that I can probably add tracker dog and literary detective to my CV.

I learned things. Between the bot hunting, the fake accounts, and some questions about AI-generated submissions, I got a crash course in some of the dangers of putting cash on the line.

SUM FLUX, as it happens, is about to find out firsthand — we’re running our first cash-prize contest — $70 and waffle blankets so far.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the cash attracts any grifters. But now my sniffer’s fully active to catch them if they try.

Submissions are pouring in and I’m really excited about it, so keep an eye out.

Speaking of Nikki — her win couldn’t have come at a better time. She’s facing some pretty major medical bills, and her community has rallied around her in a genuinely moving display. They’ve put together a raffle to help cover expenses, and the prizes are ridiculous.

I put myself on the roster, so I’ll be offering either a fictional story based on an interview with the winner or a place in my fall class, Devil in the Details.

I’d encourage you to throw a few dollars in if you can. Even five bucks helps.

And if you don’t want any of the prizes, I am completely open to them being donated to me, because I have never wanted to win a contest this badly. I desperately want everything on the list. So if you win, feel free to place your winnings directly into my very open pocket.

When I’m not editing my own books, I’m editing other people’s. My story consulting practice is taking off, I have a few extraordinary clients, and I’ve found my niche. If you didn’t know I do this, consider this your notification.

I’ve also been working on a new piece that I’ve been carrying around for about a year and a half.

It’s about a woman whose body was broken in a car crash, trying to live inside the aftermath, grieving the man she lost there. Either some of the best writing I’ve ever done or the most self-indulgent stream-of-consciousness meditation on bodily disintegration I’ve ever written.

Maybe that’s what Margaret Atwood likes so much about it.

In life news, my neck and back have been giving me trouble from spending so much time at the computer, despite doing a lot of yoga and physical therapy for my knee. I’ve been trying to start where I always start in writing: with the body. What is it experiencing? What are the senses doing? So I’ve been doing that with myself, trying to watch very, very closely.

I finally got an appointment with this kung fu master in Bordeaux who does internal martial arts bodywork. My eyes were closed for most of it, while he gestured wildly and danced, pulling my dragon and wind energy in all directions.

I got two hours of twisting, moving, pushing, scraping, scratching, and massage. He kept saying, “ça colle, ça colle,” which means it’s stuck/glued, and talking about opening up the interior spirals of wind.

At one point he said, “Ah, you’re very sensitive. You take everything in and then you swell. You have to let it go. You have to let the energy spiral.”

Afterward, I walked out feeling like every joint in my body had somehow been unhinged. New body.

Since then I’ve been full of aches and energy, taking three-hour naps, and feeling like some kind of dragon has been released inside me.

And guess what it wants?

It wants more making.

So we’ll see what happens once the initial shock wears off and my poor body figures out why it’s been so radically rearranged.

In the meantime, please consider picking up a copy of Midnight Vault (Volume 2). I feel very honored to be part of it.

And seriously, consider donating to Nikki’s raffle. To me, this is the best part of Substack. Where the heart really is.

And don’t forget: if you win a prize you don’t want, my pocket remains gaping wide open.