In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Christiansen's avatar
Keith Christiansen
7d

Fantastic.

I learned young that creation required not just paper—but risk. A crack in the structure for something new to grow.

I need to keep reading more of your stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
Amy Rohan's avatar
Amy Rohan
7d

I was really struck this year by our shared wardrobe.

Thank you for including our fine republic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture