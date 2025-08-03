After publishing the piece on Household Nations, I received a diplomatic message from A., also known in these lands as the lady of the Echo lands of the Lintel Republic, who wrote in an uncharacteristically unrestrained plea: “Do me! Do me!”

She was, perhaps, a little miffed to have been left out of the International Cleanliness Summit—because, as everyone knows, she is as much family as any of the other nations referred to in yesterday’s communiqué: (click here) Lady Echo (or A) asked, “Is it because we are so much the same?” As if she doesn’t remember my room when I stay over. As if she’s forgotten the disheveled apartments we once shared. Perhaps she’s been blinded by the suspicious fact that we now dress almost identically—cut-up, vaguely punk black t-shirts, unfashionable jean skirts, metallic earrings (she’s into stars lately—baffling, but working for her), open-knit sweaters, and leather sandals. Yes, we’re coalescing. But still.

It’s true A. and I go back—way back. The Echoes lived two doors down; we grew up in literal neighboring territories. In one of our earliest collective mythologies, our little bike gang assigned nationhood to each house in the neighborhood. Germany, Mexico, France, Poland—our own private UN.

Our rooms were second homes to each other. I knew her tiny bedroom well, wedged between older siblings; the musician basement with Pink Floyd and Zeppelin posters; the band equipment stacked in corners; the couch-back no one was allowed to sit on in the kitchen drop-down.

She knew the white wool curtains, slashed by sunlight when the house was still my grandparents’—and saw the “Wood” house transformed by the addition of the Drape influence—watched it modernize and expand. She was there when we migrated to the smaller, boxier Drape-upgrade, with its vinyl siding and an off-limits impeccable living room. Since I never felt truly at ease there, we spent our time at her new Lake Drive home—often on her Juliet balcony, up in the tree branches.

We’ve got the origin stories. We know where the other one came from—and how it all evolved (or devolved).

The Lintel Republic: A State of Revolution

The home of A. (Echo) and W. (Shale) is a revolution in itself. Their first house was raucous—punk freedom wild. Half-built rooms and a teetering, terrifying ladder to the loft of their bedroom. A kitchen in the basement with the ceiling ripped open. I’d perch on beams one floor above—talking to them while dangling my legs over the void. Huge windows, plants everywhere.

Their current home is more civilized—though the ghost of that raw originality remains. Shale built it himself out of the shell of something old—a rehabilitated structure along the beer line, once industrial, now personal. He salvaged original wood to remake the bones. Their monster-leafed plants hover in bright corners. The art is everywhere—paintings by friends, attic-rescued landscapes, blue-painted accents across the custom woodworking. It’s an open, airy space overlooking a tree-lined city block. And amidst all that—five cats.

Five cats sounds like it should mean chaos, but it doesn’t—at least not on the cleanliness front (though you should see them trying to herd everyone in before the sunset witching hour). The Lintel Republic is cat-hair clean (like the Wood/Brass Dynasty—but swap dog for cat)—but it’s also measured, comfortable. There is wildness—but no disorder.

There’s even a rogue basement—part man cave, part functioning (Olei-esque) woodshop. If any Pillar-style wall-drawing is happening—it’s happening on those historic brick walls.

But don’t be fooled—this isn’t a return to Shale’s ancestral homeland—a kind of Santa Claus kitsch chaos populated by animatronic angels. Nor is it a replica of Echo’s childhood home—where sentimental value meant everything was kept: photos stacked on pianos, nothing discarded.

A., in contrast, is quietly ruthless when it comes to clutter. She throws away things I would never part with—artifacts, relics, fragments of past selves. She curates her nostalgia. She keeps only what serves.

Despite the jars of coins, the monster-leafed plants—despite the five cats—there is order here.

Revolution with a filing system.

A hybrid state—structured eccentricity. Originality with utility. A new constitution built from salvaged wood.

The more I describe the Lintel territory, the more I realize—when you start talking about a person’s house, you’re also talking about their histories, their inheritance. And when you start talking about their aesthetic—you’re talking about them—not in a metaphorical way, but in a forensic one.

Everybody has thoughts on this—we all have an opinion, because, after all: Houses: We’ve all got them (name for a new series of essays?). After the last post, readers began speaking not just about homes—but about families. Each story traced the fault lines between nation-states—bifurcating generations, cultural mergers, ancestral treaties.

One reader described a divided inheritance—her father’s side, grounded in small-town farm life and practical comfort; her mother’s, defined by (suburban?) banker-polished restraint. Her home, like many of ours—is built on a peace accord between ideologies.

It got me thinking—what is dirt? City dirt versus country dirt. Loving nature versus fearing its incursions.

My brother, as a preteen, wore socks outside—claiming that outside was dirty. (Why not shoes, buddy?)

One reader wrote about not being allowed to “generate garbage” as a child. Her mother had grown up in tenement housing—where a single crumb meant cockroach armies. Cleanliness wasn’t a matter of taste—it was about protection.

Another reader described a kingdom of books—yes—but also leaves, fur, spiderwebs. Not dirty—just unbothered. Not sterilized. A kind of clean that allows the outside to come inside. I knew exactly what she meant. I name my spiders.

What some call clutter, others call threat. What some call comfort, others call neglect.

One reader said—if there’s no dog hair, is it even a home?

Another wrote that her pristine living room wasn’t designed for the living—but as a mausoleum to appease her mother’s ghost. She then went on to describe the different quartiers in her own home—the territories with different hygiene in a single house. Each room with an aesthetic and a code based on its purpose.

Another reader wrote that some rooms in their house have to be immaculate—and others a disaster. They ascertained from this that the house reflected the different aspects of their mind.

One reader wrote that mess is a byproduct of action. Better to be doing than cleaning—the mess will wait. A messy house has a pulse.

might agree—creation requires entropy. Zivah needs a bit of chaos to create.

She writes:

I crave order and regimental rows of spices. I have the space to do it. But when I do spend that time to organise and art-gallery-ify everything, I can’t create. No art, no words, no life. I need disorderly order. The mismatched mugs, the tea towel that still has that turmeric and paprika sauce stain, the pair of jeans with the iron gall ink down my left inner thigh. They are all testament to a life lived in patchwork.

I don’t fight against my maternal and paternal inherited creative disorder. It’s too late for that. I embrace it. And let the piles of books tower precariously where they will.

Here’s to Patchlands—let’s raise the flag!

This reminded me of my father’s office—full of manuscripts, the coffee mugs teetering on towers of red-marked typewritten pages. I learned young that creation required not just paper—but risk. A crack in the structure for something new to grow.

One reader asked me—since I only come home once a year—if I notice change. I do. I see people evolving, flipping, building new codes from inherited scripts. But mostly, I see us settling deeper into our most inherent credos.

And I keep thinking of those early neighborhood maps—our childhood attempt at naming things—giving every house a nationhood.

Maybe we knew even then that each household is its own country—its own flag—its own rules.

A home is never just a space. It’s a decision.

And every object placed or purged is a line in the document of who we are.

I am considering writing a series of essays on the houses in my life—veering away from the culture of cleanliness and going deeper into aesthetics and the way people express themselves in their homes. Does this topic interest you—would you like more?

