Mom,

I know it's wrong, don't think I don't. But I can't stop myself. If I were going to send this, I wouldn't admit how much I like it—how it fills me, makes me brighter. But I won't send it. It’s a trick to ease the pressure in my chest. Just because I like it doesn't mean I don't pay.

There are two of me. One sits with you, asks about your day. You look at her and your bleary eyes clear. The other does the things. It's both of us, writing this letter that will never be sent.