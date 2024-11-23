This isn’t an official post, it’s more of a walk-around, and who doesn’t love a walk around? I am attempting to re-release my post “From Bordeaux to Bedlam” after recording an audio narrator. It is my first attempt, and I will be doing this more and more--I hope you enjoy it!

Here’s link:

https://sandolore.substack.com/p/from-bordeaux-to-bedlam-the-final

Here’s the audio:

And here’s the teaser:

This isn’t about the first leg of my grueling odyssey from Milwaukee to Bordeaux. It’s not even about the colossal mistake I made in buying “throwaway tickets,” where every segment was a separate mission with no baggage, no meals, and the cruel irony of having to pay for seats we already “owned.” It is not about the three separate check-ins and security checks in Milwaukee, New York, and Amsterdam, each a new level of Dante’s travel hell. Nor is it about the cancellation of my initial flight that set off a domino effect of missed connections, leaving our final two flights hopelessly out of reach—only to be salvaged by my heroic father and stepmom, who secured us a new reservation on a proper airline (you know, the kind that lets you bring luggage and sit without paying extra).

No, this isn’t even about how, after 20-some hours of slogging through the sky, my sons and I finally landed in Bordeaux, bedraggled and exhausted but deeply relieved. I saw them off with their father and then found myself slumped against a crumbling wall behind a sad little vineyard, waiting four more hours for my final flight to Birmingham, England, where my partner and dog would be waiting in that charmingly retro brown motorhome.

This dear reader, is about my surreal, chaotic 1-hour and 45-minute flight from Bordeaux to Birmingham.

You see, this flight was like none I’d ever experienced—and I’ve clocked at least a hundred in my lifetime, maybe more. The chaos began long before we even boarded, with a frenzied check-in and security process. Picture an hour-long wait in a hot, dodgy corner of Bordeaux airport, surrounded by other people’s feral children pulling each other’s hair, pantsing each other, and crawling on the filthy, worn carpet. Their frazzled parents yanked them off glass railings while I stood there, smugly satisfied that, for once, none of this was my problem. My kids, while occasionally rabid, were never like this, right?

I’d already been through security three times that day and noticed that the process had generally improved over the years. In one airport, we didn’t even have to open our bags. But Bordeaux’s international cheap seats were an exception, a chaotic scene of dead-eyed employees yelling as they rifled through every plastic bag, measuring every drop of liquid, and confiscating anything remotely suspicious. By the time I reached passport control, I was sweating bullets, thanks to a misspelling on my French resident card that I’ve never managed to correct. Suddenly, the flight time seemed uncomfortably close.

So, there I was, standing in a dingy basement hangar for the Ryan Air flight, with no seats in sight, clutching my Dutch breakfast sandwiches, now nearly 24 hours into my journey. I felt woozy, weak-kneed, and desperately anxious to board the plane. Little did I know what awaited me…