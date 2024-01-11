Obviously, this isn’t an actual shot from the series.

Listen, I could be an easy audience. I’m in it for the moody landscapes, ominous lighting, and smoldering tone, and I’m happy to settle in for the ride. Part of what I love about TV shows and books is immersing myself in these crafted worlds. It’s not just about the story—though I do love a beautifully crafted narrative—it’s also about visiting these places and lingering in their atmospheres. Whether it’s the warmth, kindness, and humor of the Ted Lasso universe or the gritty honesty and raw humanity of Adam Rapp’s antiheroes facing harsh realities, I’m drawn to them all. I enjoy visiting the eerie town of Twin Peaks, where quirky characters and humor mask a terrifying darkness in the black woods and the surreal, real-world settings of Murakami’s doppelgangers. I’m all in. I adore stepping into these spaces where the rules are dictated by the creators—where, in Game of Thrones, cruelty, magic, and vast landscapes are woven into the fabric of existence. That’s why I’m such an easily engaged spectator of House of the Dragon. I love its world, its landscapes, its atmosphere. But even with all that going for it, Season 2 still left me feeling cold.

I didn’t go into this expecting another Game of Thrones—just something to keep me entertained while I knocked back a few Hoegaardens at 3 a.m. after a two-month overseas trip. And yet, despite my modest hopes, the season offered up one truly epic episode. One. The rest? Me checking my Substack every five minutes.

Now, I’m all for a slow burn. I can sit through elaborate backstories and deep dives into psychological motivations with the best of them. Yes, this is a slow burn and a build-up; this is a political thriller, and we need all the backstories to understand the complexities of the vast politics that underpin the narrative. But it reminded me of how I felt about Inception—I wondered if, by paying enough attention and taking enough notes, I could figure it all out. And then, I didn’t really care enough to do the work. Sometimes that’s okay; you willingly suspend disbelief, like when scientists in a movie explain how a hole in the dimensions was cooked up through some accidental experiment, and you don’t care if the science is shabby. Sometimes, you just go with it. But this kind of suspension deserves some reward, right?

It’s not about how much work we should have to do, but whether that work pays off. Take Dark, for example. I watched that series twice, took elaborate notes, and even made some graphs to piece together its mind-bending timelines. And you know what? It was worth it. The effort added value, deepened my understanding, and made the experience richer. The question isn’t whether we should do the work, but whether that work is rewarded. And with House of Dragons Season 2, I’m left wondering if the payoff was ever coming.

I felt like I needed to read the book just to keep up, and that’s not a good sign. So, the king and queen are sister and brother, and married? I mean, did I have to Google to figure that out? Did I blink and miss it? Everybody has too many children, and many of the ages don’t match up (Aemond is supposed to be 16 and looks like he is 30). And honestly, there were times when I found myself asking, “Who is this character again?”—only to realize I didn’t care enough to find out. Maybe name tags wouldn’t be such a bad idea.

Where the hell was Otto Hightower for half the season? Sitting in some random cage? And what was the deal with Elinda Massey, sneaking around like she’s in a spy thriller?

Endless scenes of Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) staring blankly into the distance, her face a rigid mask of something—or nothing—left me wondering if the payoff was even coming. Spoiler: it didn’t. Instead of unraveling her character, these scenes just made me want to fast-forward. Her aimlessness wasn’t intriguing; I honestly got so sick of her face and bored with her moping.

Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), on the other hand, had some potential. Something is captivating about her—a twitchy energy that somehow morphs into moments of steely dignity. Her face alone is a study in complexity—those intense eyes, that furrowed brow. It’s the kind of performance that should have made her a standout. And in many ways, she was. It’s a remarkable feat that Rhaenyra can say nothing for an entire scene, and yet I’m completely riveted. Her expressions are just that complex and articulate. With the most subtle shifts, she conveys a range of emotions: from haggard and beaten to proud, from disgust to pity, from childlike hope to cruelty, to being utterly overwhelmed. Watching her navigate these emotional landscapes without uttering a word is nothing short of mesmerizing. And yet, even with all this, her character still felt undercooked. The micro-expressions, the pain, the pride—it was all there, but the substance wasn’t.

And then there’s the burning question: why does Rhaenyra want to be queen so badly? Because her daddy said so? Because of some vague prophecy? I believed in her dignity and wisdom, but the whole “rightful heir” angle felt thin. Do I like her simply because she’s a woman in a world full of psychopathic men?

By the time the season finale rolled around, I was left wondering: what was all this for? Just to set up a war we all know the outcome of? Is the series basically done, and we’re supposed to just fill in the blanks? It’s an intriguing idea in theory, but with more episodes on the horizon, I’m not sure I care enough to see it through. Sure, I’ll probably tune in next season, but will I be invested? Doubtful. It feels like the story’s already played out in my mind, and none of the characters have left a lasting impression.

Then there’s Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and his bizarre, psychedelic detour. Was it a revelation? A drug trip? Whatever it was, it didn’t work for me. The whole thing felt contrived—too obviously designed to create suspense, without the depth needed to pull it off. And was he being drugged? The show loves its mysteries, but this one just felt lazy. Or worse, like a magician pulling off a trick that no one asked for. Ta-da!

But let’s get to the one bright spot: the episode where Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) attacks his drunken brother King Aegon Targaryen on his dragon. Now that was something. The sheer force of the dragons, the brutality of the fight, the swirling clouds, the beating wings—I found myself biting the rim of my Hoegaarden and clutching my throw, practically squealing at the screen. This episode shook me to my core and was beautifully executed. But couldn’t we have gotten here faster?

Okay, let’s give credit where it’s due—because we can’t just trash something this elaborate and expensive (we are talking at least $6 million per episode, after all). One standout moment comes when the aspiring illegitimate dragonlords confront the feral dragons, with Rhaenyra watching from above—desperate, hopeful, pitying, and bold all at once. The scene’s details are impeccable: the first bold yet tentative man, with his deformed face and palpable fear, steps forward. We knew he wouldn’t tame the dragon—couldn’t have been the first guy, right? —but we still wanted him to succeed. When he is burned alive, it hurt. But the rider we wanted was the awkwardly named Hugh Hammer, who emerges as a beacon in this story. With the weight of his dead child and the starvation we’ve witnessed throughout the season, he stands out, and his victory is glorious. That moment when he braces for the flames, only for the slow realization to dawn on him that this dragon has chosen him—wow.

And yet, even with moments like this, I can’t help but ask: did I just spend eight episodes watching people pace rooms, stare out windows, and brood? If I had to endure one more scene of Alicent gazing at the horizon or floating in water (I actually yelled out once, not another bath!), I was ready to puff up and torch the whole set myself, dragon-style.

So much buildup, so little payoff. And if a show requires you to read the book to make sense of it all, then maybe it’s not doing its job.