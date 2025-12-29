These vignette memoirs are stray, peripheral stories from my life. Written monthly toward a book, each one goes back to look for what I didn’t know I was losing.

Go ahead. Try putting Kevin Smith into Google. I have. Many times. It’s useless. And if anyone could have actually molecularized, it would be Kevin Smith. After all, that was the plan: to unself.

Long before he disappeared from view, I’d already lost him in Tucson, Arizona, in 1997.

I met Kevin when I was coming off a nervous breakdown, living in a kind of ecstatic state. Living alone for the first time, I was falling into solitude the way one falls in love.

It was a private experiment in meeting the loneliness of my childhood with chosen solitude—a manic mission, working at a cellular level, rooting around for old wounds. I was digging deep into the latchkey kid I’d been, shuffled between houses; my life a series of bags packed into cars. Living alone now meant having a single place to root into after years of inhabiting other people’s homes. As a child, I’d survived by building an interior world; now I was doing the same thing deliberately, choosing solitude. I wanted to break down every part of my old pain and be free of it. To be free of myself.

I installed surveillance cameras inside my mind, distanced myself from friends, and did vocal fasts. I interrupted my sleep every few hours to let the dream-state spill into waking life. I wanted everything lit up, everything exposed. I wanted to dissolve completely.

I would sit out on a legless armchair in my desert garden under the Hale-Bopp comet, listening to Peter Gabriel’s Passion, slipping into ecstatic states, writing poetry that felt transcendental. I reached states where I thought I was seeing slits in reality, glimpsing a texture on the other side. And the desert was my conduit—the underwater world of the Sonoran Desert, her weird winds, her alien flowers, her immense skies. It transported me. I was on my own planet.

Enter Kevin.

He didn’t disturb my solitude. He entered it.

Kevin looked like any other good-looking suburban hippie on the University of Arizona campus. Vans and brand-new Grateful Dead tie-dyes and baggy jeans with too many pockets. Long, iron-straight blond hair. Green eyes. A pretty face with strong bones.

He was funny, confident, and calm.

And yet, beneath his ordinary name and appearance, he was doing the same work I was.

We became a pair. Not a couple. We’d both taken vows of celibacy. But we were always together. Sitting in cafes for hours. Going on long walks with my weird, borrowed dog, Whisky, with his oddly short legs. Talking. Reading. Scheming.

I opened the dark door of my solitude to him, and we became inseparable.

We had one aim, and it was everything: dismantle the ego, dissolve the individual self, transmute, become part of the whole.

I brought Alan Watts, Auden, and poetry. Kevin brought Buddhism and practice. He was steadier. I was more literary, more ecstatic, more DIY.

I remember us sitting in my apartment, long and narrow, almost like a tunnel. I’d taped a thin silver string along the wall, and we used my place the way we used everything, interpreting it, mapping it like it was the universe, layers of consciousness. We dissected a Charles Simic poem like it was DNA, as if the entire structure of life were encoded there.

We were trying to read the universe as a coherent text. Everything meant something.

Somewhere in there, I developed a crush. I think I was in awe of him. His size. His calm. His solidity. I felt small next to him, shy in a way I usually wasn’t. I remember when he took me in his arms; me curled tiny into his fleece, how big and soft he was, how incredible he smelled, like woods, hot stones, ozone.

But I wasn’t his type, and I was in ragged shape in those days, with long stringy hair and the college ten, uninterested in my appearance for the first time since my wild, boy-crazy years of juggling multiple passionate, frenetic love affairs.

I remember being quiet with him. More serious. He wanted me to play more.

Once we got stoned together and he launched into this gorilla impression, puffing out his cheeks, banging his chest, committing to it, making me cry with laughter. He wanted me to play too. But I just sat there, stunned.

Despite being half in love with him, it was enough to spend all our time together, bound by the same inward pursuit.

We planned a trip to the Rincon Mountains. We were going to take mushrooms, meditate, connect to the desert and the mountains—unbecome. We picked up the mushrooms from a friend of Kevin’s, who’d grown them in his basement, a nice, goofy college hippie. At the last minute, he decided to join us. Kevin’s spiritual life was incognito with everyone but me, hidden behind an ordinary mask. Kevin and I exchanged a glance: this is what our communicating universe was offering.

The wind came sweeping up the mountain from the desert valley, moving through the pines. Almost immediately, Kevin seemed to merge with the trees. That is the image I still hold of him. Thick, rooted. Swaying in the wind.

I went out on the ridge and connected to the wind, closing my eyes, focusing on its rise through the valley, feeling it come, and letting it move me. But—

Our companion wasn’t so doing well. He became convinced that spirits in the wind were attacking him. Every gust sent him into panic. I ended up sitting by the fire with his head in my lap. My voice was the only thing that calmed him. He said my words rose from the fire and wove a dome around us, driving the terrors away; as the stories came, I saw them streaming from my mouth as gold strands. I told stories all night, becoming the Bard. Kevin stayed with the trees.

On the drive down, Kevin and I sat in the front seat whispering about doing it again after break. We didn’t yet know how much would change.

Things started changing fast when Kevin met Emma over winter break.

Something felt wrong, but I told myself it was jealousy. Until then, there had only been us. He was mysterious about her at first, then began spending time with her acolytes. Did the work matter more to him than I did?

He said she reads you through the world. She can look at what’s happening around you and see where you’re stuck, where you’re still glued to your trauma, mistaking it for yourself.

Then he said it. “She is the world.”

“Like all of us?”

“Yeah,” he said. “But different. She is The Everything.”

“Like… God?” My voice did a little squeak I tried to cover up. He was sitting there with his chin slightly raised, that beautiful hair spilling over his shoulders. I twisted a strand of my hair, trying to look casual, suddenly aware of how shaky I felt.

“She incarnated here,” he said.

Something dropped in me. I tried to play it off, but the sinking feeling had already arrived. I knew I was losing him.

I tried to convince myself, too. In some ways this felt like a logical continuation of what we’d been doing all along. I never liked the word God, which always felt dogmatic and petty, but what spoke to me was Alan Watts’s idea of the infinite pretending to be us, a forgetful thumb of the whole, hiding from itself so it could experience the slow delight of remembering.

But the manifestation of the universe in a middle-aged woman named Emma, even for me, that was a stretch.

Kevin didn’t push. He just said she’d like to meet me when I was ready.

I met the acolytes first, and felt an immediate, instinctive aversion. There was one stringy guy with a dark ponytail and an insincere exuberance that made my skin crawl. Kevin spent a lot of time with him. I couldn’t tell if my unease came from the fact that he reminded me of myself, or from the creeping sense that he was my replacement.

Emma and I met at Epic Cafe, sitting on iron chairs that lurched every time we moved. I’d been told Whisky wasn’t allowed. Animals, apparently, interfered.

When she greeted me, despite my crossed-arm skepticism, she took my hands and told me how happy she was to meet me. I felt something give. A slow, glowing rapture opened in my chest, like sunlight. I felt seen.

As the luminous-eyed, middle-aged Black woman in front of me talked about the delight of eating ice cream for the first time after the incarnation, she turned childlike. She winked and said she eats an ice cream a day now, then threw back her head and let out a full, heart-ringing laugh. I couldn’t help laughing with her.

“Imagine being everything,” she said, “and not being able to taste anything.”

I remember how I felt talking to her. A shivering delight. An excitement so bright it made me sweat and tremble, my breath quick and shallow.

She told me she’d been a regular human being. An abused woman. A mother. And then it happened. God entered her. She dissolved.

“Are you ready to see?” she asked.

We sat together under the tram lines at Fourth Avenue and Sixth Street on the hot pavement. I sat cross-legged, sweat pooling behind my knees, hands trembling. We waited. We observed.

An old beige sedan was parked in front of us. A little girl was alone in the back seat, looking miserable. She was all folded into herself when she bolted up, scanning the street through the windows. She looked so fragile, so unprotected. So terribly alone.

Emma began narrating what she observed without interpreting, just describing. “The girl is alone in the car. What is she looking for?”

I had been that girl. Something old in me rose up howling, and I broke down in tears, full-body sobbing, while Emma held me.

Even now, the image makes the hair on my arms rise. That little girl, alone.

Emma left me there, blown open tears still streaming down my face. She said we’d meet again in a few days. She had a proposition for me.

I dragged myself home and buried my face in Whisky’s fur. I cried into the night.

We met at Fourth Avenue Park a few days later on a shabby little stretch of dead grass. I couldn’t bring Whisky. Kevin explained something about animals absorbing too much psychic energy. I accepted it, but it bugged me. Wasn’t Whisky a thumb too?

She told me a great evolution was coming for humanity. She needed doorkeepers. Gatekeepers. Nine roles. Nine thrones, or doors. She said something about the Kings of David. It was an honor, she said. And a sacrifice.

I tried to imagine it, but all I saw was myself on some ridiculous ceremonial throne, draped in an ermine cloak.

I imagined an enormous doorway with a nebula glowing on the other side. And to tell the truth, it sounded a little boring, all that staring into the glorious abyss. A big, boring job. Wouldn’t be much room for creative play, or exploration, or even writing with all that celestial responsibility.

Then again, there wouldn’t be a me left to be creative, would there?

I’d never see her again if I answered no, she told me.

I knew I wasn’t going to do it. And it’s hard to explain why this felt so sad, how it sat like a rock in my throat on the long walk home. Knowing I was losing Kevin. The thought of never seeing Emma again made me want to cry like a child. The world felt bigger and colder, and I felt small and unmoored.

But that evening, back in my garden chair, looking at Hale-Bopp again, listening to Passion, my serious, old-man-eyed Whisky sitting beside me, I started thinking about what I really wanted.

Did I want to dissolve, or was it the process of dissolving that appealed to me? I imagined it as blue dust, the edges of me going molecular and glowing, the membrane of myself thinning, evanescing, becoming vast. Stardust.

But did I want that?

Wasn’t the experience here the thumb? The ice cream? The slow walk across the universe? To go on foot instead of taking the fast train to enlightenment, when there was so much here.

Wasn’t the world exquisite?

And I decided then and there to remain Sandolore. To stay on Earth in this flawed, strange little self. To experience life, make art, write.

That was enough.

Of course, I said no, and we never met again.

Almost immediately, my relationship with Kevin changed. The last time I saw him, he was sitting at a cafe near campus wearing his ordinary self. I said hello; it felt like he had become just some random person. I knew it was over.

I still think about Kevin Smith sometimes. Whatever became of him? Did he go on to live an ordinary human life? Was all of that spiritual intensity just a phase, a story in someone’s quirky memoirs?

Or did he dissolve into microparticles?

I’ll admit it. I’ve searched LinkedIn, peering into men’s faces. Could that be him? Is he bald now? Hunched over my screen, staring at all these ordinary men, I realized that Kevin would have aged as much as I have; I try to find him in their eyes.

With a name like mine, I am the easiest person in the world to find. If he were still on the material plane, if I hadn’t just been a brief waypoint on a much larger path, he could have found me. If I’d mattered.

So maybe it’s best this way.

To tell you the truth, I’d like to imagine him out there somewhere, in ermine, holding some great door open for us.

Or better still, to hold the image of him on that ridge above the desert, smiling, towering, swaying like a tree in the hot desert winds.