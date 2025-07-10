In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheri's avatar
Sheri
6d

Oh my god. This is the most beautiful piece you’ve shared with us. I also love the photo, which is so striking. It’s the last months of the child as he begins to turn into a man.

But your words . . . I love that your son felt this so deeply. I saw the same thing with my son when we were in Austria last November, and we had the private opera performance with the ensemble. He was completely into it. I wish he had a Jan to walk him through it all. I know nothing of music, but he’s into it.

I would love to discuss writing with someone in my family. That gift is mine and my uncle’s, but he’s too far away. How special that you can discuss it with your father!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
Gina Burton's avatar
Gina Burton
6d

Magical moments with our children: that’s what life’s about, for me anyway.

I’m going to go out on a limb to say that your son won’t forget this night, but that it will become an experience that guides and inspires him as he grows, no matter what he pursues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture