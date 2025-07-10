Consider this a small addendum (or friendly hijack) of my stepmother’s lovely newsletter about a rather magical family evening. Here are the parts I can’t help but add:

We were sitting out in what we call the treehouse, this spectacular space up in the trees at my dad and Jan’s forested home. We were talking shop, debating different writing drives and approaches. I admit the margarita went to my head and I was monologue debating, silencing even the unsilenceable father—but I was having a blast. I mean, how many families can have a literary spar?

Sometimes, as an artist and a general screwball, I can feel a bit like a misfit out here in the world. A little loony, a little hard to understand. I admittedly live in something of an art bubble in France; most of my interactions are with art or art-adjacent sympathizers. But I still have to cheek smooch the soccer parents who say things I don’t understand.

Still have to hear the song of the heavy-browed French math teachers and their ‘the heart must live elsewhere’ melodies. I must share checkout lines with surly-eyed matrons who eye my paint-stained pants. Sometimes I have to note things down in inopportune moments (see: car pull-over) or over-observe some acquaintance in a way that borders on creepy.

But what a joy, to be able to talk craft and drive with your family! This little nest in the treehouse, arguing semantics not just with other people, but with family… this always strikes me as a mad treasure.

As we debated, my little son-lings returned and exploded into the treehouse with teasing and wild energy, and I perhaps overreacted to the interruption. They love to tease me, but lately I tend to get pouty when they call out my art-dorkiness and criticize my wingnut writerings.

See, my boys want to be normal. Just regular teenagers. Soccer jerseys, Nikes, and specific jargon. You know the drill. They are not readers or deep thinkers these days. It is possible there is an Alex P. Keaton phenomenon going on, a response to a fringe parent (and not just a nutter, a foreign nutter).

I may have oversaturated them with art projects when they were little. They don’t even remember them. Not the homemade puppet stage? No. Not the papier-mâché pirate boat? Nope. Not the mobile of storm clouds, stars, and lightning bolts? Non plus.

Still, my youngest son has incredible artistic sensibilities, though he’d never admit it. Whether it’s the way he gracefully synthesizes some random TikTok dance or the surprising observations he makes—details most people miss. When he started taking drum lessons, the teacher immediately said he had that thing.

He’s always had it. Even as a little kid, I’d hear him riffing to the rhythm of the windshield wipers—turning them into these amazing, repetitive jams. Or he’d rewrite lyrics to songs and sing them aloud.

He’s just got it.

When I’m animating elaborate videos, he’ll come in and immediately spot where a line jumps—something so minuscule I can barely catch it. He’s got an eye. He’s got an ear. He has incredible grace. But he doesn’t want to be an artist type.

Anyway, that night in the treehouse, Jan put on a Mendelssohn violin concerto.

Have you ever had someone walk you through music? Take you through a song with their hands, their voice?

My friend Brian would gesture me through sound—showing me the cowbell, the odd note of a guitar, preparing me for a high vocal harmony, moving his hand in a slow wave down through the air as it dropped again. Or my friend Zane, walking me through Beach Boys songs, pointing out the signature rhythms of famous drummers, showing me how certain drum accents tell you who’s playing. He took a song I’d heard hundreds of times and made it three-dimensional—made it a room I could walk into.

That’s what Jan did.

My son put his head down, his T-shirt pulled up over his nose, head tucked down, as Jan described the movements and depth of the music—things only a musician could hear. He seemed to be really listening. She made sure he didn’t feel forced, a couple of times. And he said, “No, I’m into it.” He seemed to go deep into that sound as she described, with both her hands and her words, the whirling and turning motif of the melodies and the building of the different waves.

In that moment—my son allowing himself to go deep into the seeing of music—I leaned back and looked up at the silhouettes of the trees against the sky and got really, really emotional. I mean, I know that I don’t need my kids to get me, to be artists or writers, but this moment—having the hidey-hole doorway of the art world opened, sharing it together—meant so much more to me than I can even really understand.

Later, we walked the dogs down the long lantern-lit driveway, and out into the silent street. I took this picture of my son in the night street.

Jan talked about many things in her post, but that moment with the concerto—that’s what resonated for me.

Later, my dad and Jan joked that the kids will probably forget moments like that—just like they’ve already forgotten all the projects we did when they were little. We laughed that they’ll probably only remember how I spilled my margarita on the porch in some overzealous gesticulation. Because isn’t memory random like that?

Maybe my son won’t remember.

But I can tell you one thing: I most certainly will.

