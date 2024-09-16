Dear AKR,

As you well know, you and I have been writing to each other for decades. I mean, we send whole journals of our thoughts to each other, and it’s always been a private affair. I was actually composing a letter to you in my mind when I got “attacked” in Guatemala back in '99—that epic, life-forking moment that led to so many future paths. You and I can work fast because we already have all the chapter headings written. I can just drop a reference, and you get the whole context right away, and this is what lifelong friends have got.

So why am I putting this here? And why did I invite so many people to the party? It’s very simple. I needed to drag your ass over here to read what I’m writing. I posted a poem the other day that had a very direct reference to you, and what’d I get? Crickets! Now, the strangers, with their little noses coming closer, are maybe like, "Hey, Sandolore’s got a bossy streak." Maybe AKR is busy or isn’t comfortable here on the glowing screen of Substack. Or maybe she has so many things to say that they’re bottled up, squealing like fizz in a shook-up soda. And invited nose-sniffers, you’re probably right. AKR, you’ve been just getting by lately, haven’t you? Your super-important job, mourning your brother, and all those cats that need shepherding. There are moms to call, Zoom meetings to host, and bikes to pedal. I totally get it.

It was good how we took that moment, inching back in the shade in your driveway this summer during the event. Everyone was shrieking at the bike race going by, and there were jokes about how that baby across the street was obsessed with me. And how outrageously outspoken W was about who we should and shouldn’t call cousins—how hardline he was about me calling my stepcousin a cousin. But despite his pedantry, in a ridiculous twist of synchronicity, a friend came over and yelled ‘Cousin!’ at W as part of their inside joke—like the universe delivering the punchline. How everyone was drinking afternoon cocktails, people were coming and going from our makeshift sidewalk table, laughing and getting fired up about Trump, and the guy you call “Cheddar” was totally unimpressed by the elaborate air show with colored chemtrails and loops but stood up and clapped delightedly when a banal freighter plane went over.

It was good how you and I inched away into that line of shade, allowing ourselves to be at the party but also alone together. We only get this one month a year, and we often have so much to talk about. And not just to catch up—we want to dig in, dig around, ask each other hard questions. We joke that we need to workshop it, which drives W crazy. He’s like, “Aren’t we workshopping already?” Sometimes yes, sometimes no.

W hands me his phone every once in a while because we have these elaborate ongoing chat threads with the random (bots? scammers?) who incessantly send him messages like, “Hey, want to meet up?” We amuse ourselves by catfishing the catfishers… and AKR, I’m going to write an essay about this! Tell W I’m going to write about how we told that one person we were coming to their town and would pick them up in our private jet tomorrow.

And all this going on—B in her trucker hat that said “Noah’s Arc,” and how she’d sharpied over “I survived” after some bad experience, and how she ended up giving me that hat. And people were chain-smoking, hundreds of bikers going by, some in elaborate costumes, rainbow tutus and all that. And we, inching with the shade, managed to get all this data, all this dumping, all this sharing out.

I took that break, and W took me out on the wagon, him pedaling like mad, me lounging on the chair in the wagon, doing my parade wave (fingers glued, wrists pivot), being a total queen, entirely famous for a little portion of the race. Everyone was yelling, “You’ve got the idea!” or “Best place in the house!” Lots of waves and smiles, and it was late afternoon, with that slanting sun. I was buzzed by many (watered-down) cocktails, and then I got to come back to you and inch back into that line of shade to talk about things. So much to process—me gushing about my happy love life, my family struggles, and you, having an inverted faith crisis. The atheist questioning the void—maybe there is something…

And there’s D, who is no more, and we find new photographs of him that surprise us. You’re turning corners in your dreams, trying to find him, and the hard truth is that he is gone—forever gone—and the rest is just trying to find bits of him. And all this sadness only goes away little by little, that’s what everyone says. I don’t always know how to be there for your grief, but last year I held you in my arms for a very long time, and you wept. I felt all the grief throughout your whole body, and felt it through mine. And you said, “That, that was what I needed.”

You told me about how you and D’s friends were able to bury his ashes in the family cemetery in St. Louis, months after his death. All D’s old friends were there, coming from all over the states, but the ceremony wrapped up too fast, and suddenly it was over, with no time for a toast or talking about him.

We talked about my sons, and how sometimes it's challenging that they are turning into themselves and distancing from everything that I am. They wear Nike everything and are obsessed with soccer and aren’t readers, writers, or artists. I’m sometimes flummoxed as their worlds become more hermetic to me, but I have to remember—and maybe even remind their dad—that the whole point is letting them be who they are. Asking them to be more “alternative” is as stupid as my grandparents trying to convince me to be more “normal” when I was their age.

But you were there, and your memory is so much better than mine. You are my historian and my date-keeper. What would I do without you? We were lonely young girls together, different from everybody else, and though neither of us believes in any kind of entity, you gotta admit, there’s some cosmic order that made us neighbors. And that you and I were always there, just two houses down. Despite how hard it all was when we were kids, this universe gave us this gift.

So why is it here, for all these people—strangers even—to read this soliloquy to you? Is it just to get you here so you read my little morsels of fiction and poetry and essays, because nothing can be real unless your eyes have been there? Is it just to open the windows on this 40-year-old conversation, to see it from the other side of the mirror… from a bird’s-eye view? Is it just an exercise in writing, to take it out onto the mountainside, shout it out?

But something is happening, AKR, something here in this weird space called Substack. I am unfurling here (readers, we hate the word "unfurl"), and though you know I have been writing my whole life—from baseball stories to the epic “Possessed Paddleboat” to the songs we wrote together (“I’m going to show you the way”)—you know I have my (dozens?) of journals dating back to childhood, and the hundreds and hundreds of letters we’ve written over the years. You were there with me in Arizona when I was studying poetry with Anthony Madrid and constantly scratching out verses. But here, A, something is happening. Obviously, it was inspired by my dad and J, and they have been extraordinarily supportive. But it’s like this place gave me permission, and since I picked up the quill, all I want to do is write, all the time. It’s almost like, what I’ve always been meant to do (said in a low, creepy whisper).

So you just have to be a part of it. (This is where I should dredge up that weary old joke about the wind and the wings, like we’ve done a trillion times.) I mean, AKR, the words all go to you, it’s gotta be like that. At least for now, I’m doing the writing for both of us. You are a much better writer than I am and are so hilarious, but for now, it’s me on the mic. But I need your eyes, right here, on what’s going on. I don’t want to leverage you or anything, but hey, if the cosmos did stack us together, shouldn’t we celebrate it and shout it out on the mountainside?

