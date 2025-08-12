August newsletter—at the riverbank.

My partner, dog, and I are camping on the bed of the Drone River.

Sleeping outside under the full and waning moon—peeking out from under the covers to watch it clock across the sky.

At midnight, last night—all foggy and misty—the moon cast a diffused glow.

Full moon rising over our neighbor’s beautiful tent.

The sensuality of swimming—in the heat, with this biting cold river water. The shock of submerging shoulders in that first gasp, the courage it takes, and then—to feel my skin slip hot against the cool, the temperature osmosis ticking down. Whole-body change, every inch awake. Looking down through the wavering light at the stones on the riverbed, the little fish threading themselves between my legs, nibbling at the strange, distorted shapes my body makes underwater.

We swim down narrow, tree-covered arms of the river, each one feeding another. In the evening, we hear trees fall into the water—deep, slow crashes—and later see them below us as we swim, ghostly tightropes in the green light. I like to walk them underwater, spreading my arms and balancing on the drowned trunks.

It’s been so hot that everything turns around the water—dipping in, staying wet, re-dipping, sleeping out in the air.

We’ve set up our office here, beside the mustard-yellow ’85 camper van parked under the trees. I write posts, interview insurance salesmen for the small magazine I work for, make spreadsheets for clients, while Aym draws CAD roofs for historical buildings. Our solar panels are spread wide, turning light into the magic of electricity.

When I say “office,” I mean it. Even the Keurig came along. From where I sit, one drop of coffee glows amber in a errant ray of sunlight through the leaves. Today will be another scorcher—104 instead of yesterday’s 105. We dip in the cold water every hour, stay in the shade, drink our beers lukewarm in the evening.

This is not the camping of my youth—we aren’t deep in a pristine wilderness, curating our supplies to fit in the portage packs of our canoes. This car-camping extravaganza is a new kind of thing for me, and I find the excess of it perfectly delightful.

Work. Swim. Nap. Work. Read. Swim.

I’m halfway through Intermezzo, a book bought to be one year behind the big debate. Moving, sometimes beautiful, cool and floating. Ivan is at a party with his soccer-watching friends, happy with his secret love, and he thinks: these are not people who hunger for beauty the way I do. They won’t understand—and that’s okay. Sometimes this book speaks to me in its hushed, meandering sort of way… it goes well with my mushy peach-nap brain. I find myself looking away, drifting off in space, able to really visualize, really feel the narrative—like I was just floating above the car in the dark they were driving in.

The heat makes my mind soft, thick, and a little drowsy. I keep thinking about the story I submitted for

’s

(see the trailer down below)—not the plot, but the feeling. My character counting receding ripples, avoiding the reflection of the sky in the lake he’s raking weeds from. The look in the elk’s eye, met in a dream.

Weather Report

And then—the battling turtles of what I will write next. One, the romance story, a north-pointed nose, agitating, pushing forward hard. The other, slower and less certain, pressing back—a nebulous shape with no clear heading, but refusing to be moved aside. They meet in the middle, churn the water between them, making conflicting ripples. I float above, waiting to see which will win. The nebulous one is arriving on its own; I can feel it under the surface—a bluegill in the shade of floating algae. Which story should I start first?

Aym just took a moment away from his architectural plans to observe a tiny dragonfly perched on his hand. They land on our pages, then rush off to agitate in the lily pads.

The river pulls everyone here during these hot August days. The tattooed elderly couple staging splash fights in the lagoon that escalate until they’re wrestling full-body in the shallows, laughing like teenagers. The local kids swinging out over the deep water on a knotted tree rope. The dogs flying into the water after sticks. Kayaks drifting past.

And the slow-moving grandmother who picnicked on the beach with her multigenerational family. She stayed in the shade, ankles swollen, until her grandson brought her a basin of river water to soak her feet in. And I thought: I hope when I am ancient that someone will bring the river to me.

We are all drawn by the same magnetic sensation: the shock and relief of submersion, the cool wrapping of the skin in this little cove of water.

We river people are an espèce apart—our toes curling in the weeds, getting nibbled by fishlings, braving the mysteries of the ghostly underwater and its phantasmic green shadows, in the icy, churning waters where you can’t always tell what is brushing against your ankles.

It doesn’t matter. We plunge anyway.

Teaser for WEATHER REPORTS