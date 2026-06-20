Yeah, I’ve heard of Elliot Thorne, sure. I’m almost positive that he was in my AP Chem class. Oh wait, that was Elliot Kahn, but hold on. Oh, I do have a flash of him. Okay, so that’s him. That’s definitely him.

I think he was kind of stalking one of the girls on my Lacrosse team. But the guys took care of that whole situation when the cops wouldn’t.

I think, if I’m getting this right, that was… what was her name again? Angie, I think it was, or maybe Tammy gave the answering machine tapes over to the cops. Really fucking weird stuff too. No offense, but they were like, “We’ll look into it,” and then nobody ever heard another word.

So the boys took matters into their own hands, and I can’t even remember what happened exactly. Something about smashed glasses. I remember that part because, oh, that’s why I said Chem. I remember our Chem teacher dangling the totally mangled pair of glasses and glaring at us, and I, for some reason, found it outrageously hilarious. I was doing that spastic hiccupping, not-laughing thing and trying to cough over it, but Mr. Winklestein saw right through it and gave me, like, the old “Do you think this is funny?” rhetorical, and waited till I answered, repeating the question until I couldn’t control it anymore, and the laughter just burst out of me.

I don’t remember what happened next, which is funny because I actually have a recurring dream of those smashed glasses dangling so pathetically from Winklestein’s right finger and thumb.

The tapes? Okay, let me think. I don’t remember if I listened to them. I heard about them. Honestly, I’m not sure I’m really the right person to ask about all of this.

But wait, let me try and remember. God, the messages were so weird. Like he was following her and he knew stuff that she said there was no way he could know.

It became kind of like this joke between us. When someone stopped talking, we’d be like, “Just say it. Ethan already knows. I mean Elias, right? Elias already knows.”

Oh yeah, he did this weird thing. He asked, like, every girl in school to prom. He put these weird-ass notes in our lockers. And we took it as a kind of prank. But the letters were like collages. He’d make one thing become another, like the face of whatever it was, but becoming something different.

Mine, God, I don’t even remember. It was like a snake body with a woman’s head or something.

So what’s this all about? Me? He mentioned me? Well, that’s weird. Can I see it?

What is this? Jesus. Yeah, that’s a picture of me getting my crown at the senior prom. Must have gotten it from the local paper.

Where’d you find those? God, this is pretty gross. What’s that stain there?

Oops, sorry, I must’ve had too much coffee this morning, is the screen broken? Oh good.

Sure you can’t tell me anything else? Because I’m getting kind of freaked out.

Okay, let me think. Give me a minute. Can I sit down? Can I get Rita to get you an iced tea or something?

Gimme a second… trying to rack my memory. I do this thing to jog it. Okay. Summer grass smell. Gasoline. Yellow shoes. Must have been at McKinley Park. Hold on.

Oh, yeah, right, we saw him standing in the bushes. He was wearing tan pants and we all freaked out because it looked like he wasn’t wearing any. And he had something in his hand and all the girls started screaming. I barely caught a glimpse of him. Maybe he wasn’t wearing pants, I can’t remember. Then we just ran away. I remember thinking it was really funny.

Maybe I should have been scared, but he was, I don’t know, just kind of a ridiculous person. I never took him seriously.

Okay, it’s coming back now. There was this whole thing about him being everywhere. We started cataloging the sightings.

I don’t know why. I guess I just blocked it out.

No, that was just a joke, and he wouldn’t have even known about that.

But now I’m getting worried, because like I said, it was like he knew things. Not just watching us, but, like, impossible stuff.

Can I see that? He had this?

Okay, well, it looks like I drew it. It’s my style. But I don’t remember it. I did a lot of those back then. But the handwriting isn’t mine.

How do you know that? 160,000 pages? Jesus.

Okay, so he gave himself that name?

All right, I think that’s all I got. Can you tell me a little bit more? A little something?

Okay, but I mean, should I be afraid? Start locking the doors?

Okay, I’ll do that.

Well, thanks, officers. Will I hear something about this on the news?

Okay, sure. I’ll do that right away. Here, let me give you mine.

Okay, one more thing. You should probably contact Tammy Tatsmith, now Billings. She’s the one who said he’d become a psycho killer or a cult leader one day.

Bye now.

Hey, Wendy? Yeah, this is Jenny. Yeah, it’s been a while. Listen, they found him. I don’t know how. We shouldn’t talk here. You still in Hartsfield?

Can you call the others and meet me at Waffle House on 103? Bring the books if you’ve still got any. And find out who has the face. And bring some gasoline.

This short fiction belongs to this project: