Something sexy about a man With a lisp When did you realize “excuse me” Was a command? Even 5 shooting stars Was enough But the Pleiades cost extra 1400 calories of pure bacon Something sexy about a forgetful man Not needing to be accountable for the previously said Dear Hunchback Prince, Please join me for some chilled soup Excuse the mess I am currently re-defining myself Dear Drac*, We are very thankful that you Would like to make use of our services Open now, your dark domed doors And let us sing the poems Of your ancient government speech We’ve got day-old bread and wilted lettuce We’ve got Sunglasses for your forehead On a cloudless, carb-less day
*DRAC : Direction régionale de l'art contemporain… A division of the Ministry of Culture responsible for overseeing all aspects of visual arts in France
If you upgrade, I will buy a plant for my new home and name it after you.
„Even 5 shooting stars
Was enough
But the Pleiades cost extra“
Yes!! Love it! 🫶🏻
In particular, like "Dear Hunchback Prince..."