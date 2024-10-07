Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Something sexy about a man With a lisp When did you realize “excuse me” Was a command? Even 5 shooting stars Was enough But the Pleiades cost extra 1400 calories of pure bacon Something sexy about a forgetful man Not needing to be accountable for the previously said Dear Hunchback Prince, Please join me for some chilled soup Excuse the mess I am currently re-defining myself Dear Drac*, We are very thankful that you Would like to make use of our services Open now, your dark domed doors And let us sing the poems Of your ancient government speech We’ve got day-old bread and wilted lettuce We’ve got Sunglasses for your forehead On a cloudless, carb-less day