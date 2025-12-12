Last month I miscalculated midnight.

Because of my dyscalculia, I thought midnight on the 24th was midnight on the 25th, which meant that instead of having a full extra day to turn in my story for Midnight Vault II, I discovered—at nearly midnight—that I only had nine hours left.

Cue the temple doors slamming shut.

I worked until 3 a.m., slept a few hours, woke up, and wrote and edited straight through the deadline, revising until the very last second—Indiana Jones–style—scrambling across a rolling platform toward the fire as the stone door dropped behind me.

That story, Shell, is now live. It’s about a lonely woman who chooses to improve herself through technology without fully understanding the cost—and beneath everything else, it’s a love story. It nearly doubled in length with every draft. Seven full scenes were cut.

This brings me to the larger shift.

Turning Toward Long Form

Every short story I write turns out to be just the visible tip of a much larger iceberg. Shell made it impossible to deny anymore: I am, at heart, a long-form writer. The submerged architecture is always there.

So I’ve begun sketching the novel that’s been vining through the back of my head for years, seeded by the story The Quickening—the one in which members of a cult learn to sculpt new faces and new identities. I’ll tell you more as the molds cool.

But the beast still needs feeding. Substack matters to me. So here’s the new rhythm.

The New Publishing Structure

Going forward, you can expect:

• One true monthly news bulletin (this)

• One memoir piece per month

• Fiction when inspiration strikes • Newsletter/Personal Essays when something is itching that I need to scritch with you.

Short fiction will now mostly appear through special projects like Midnight Vault, Weather Reports, and SUM FLUX, as well as other collaborations. I’ll keep you informed.

We do some really interesting experiments in the classes too, and since I do my own assignments, I may share some of those “chunks of material” with you.

Lately, I keep getting those emails that say: I have taken control of your device. (Here’s a link to a story these emails inspired: Your Time is Running Out)

I cracked up imagining just how boring it would be to surveil me now—tip-tap-tapping away at my computer screen day and night, surrounded by books, notes, drafts, and coffee mugs.

It’s been a time.

I’ll admit it, dear reader: I am terribly overstretched. I need three of me. But don’t we all?

Still, I did get a break. Last weekend, my man and I took a trip to Paris. The plan was all business—back-to-back family encounters, every hour of the weekend planned.

But on the way, he surprised me with a night in a castle. Off season, we were upgraded to the deluxe marquise room: giant windows, tasseled tie-back curtains, and the most beautiful morning light pouring in.

Later, we wandered through a town built into limestone cliffs. Plaques explained that the stone hollows had once been a fire-lit shopping mall in the 12th century—each cave another shop.

Even when I’m stretched too thin, life still offers these strange apertures.

The Memoirs Project

I’ve done a lot of living.

The other night, I was telling my sons a story—meant to be a cautionary tale about drugs—about the time my friends and I went camping in the Rincon Mountains outside Tucson. A man I barely knew had a bad mushroom trip and spent the entire evening with his head in my lap, while the sound of my voice chased away the demons swooping down on him with blasts of desert wind.

My youngest son said, You’ve got to write all your crazy stories down.

And I thought: yes. You’re right, kid.

The memoir series is inspired by Anna Schott’s restless, electric travel memoirs. Mine will move freely through time. I’m less interested in central or essential moments than in the strange peripheral ones—revealing a life through weird and luminous vignettes.

For example:

• Being pregnant in France, listening to a neighbor drag plastic bags through the stairwell at night as my imagination overtook reality. Did he really wear his mother’s wig and sit at the window watching me?

• Climbing a mountain in Big Bend National Park with a man later jailed for human trafficking. Would I have been better off if he’d abandoned me in the desert like he threatened?

• Meeting God incarnate in a café in Tucson and being offered a seat on a sacred council. Did I refuse the post?

• Living alone in an A-frame on Magnetic Island, woken nightly by screaming curlews while toxic caterpillars caused eruptions beneath my skin. What isn’t poisonous in Australia?

• A day in Cambodia when I skipped Angkor Wat to watch a village drain their catfish ponds and slide laughing through mud—and how I still regret not sliding in with them. Would they have grabbed me by the leg and tossed me in like they did with the kids if I’d asked?

Each piece will stand alone. The plan is to compile them into a book by the end of next year.

Teaching, Mimetic Writing, and Finding My Other Vocation

My current class, Nothing Happens, Everything Happens, created with TelevisionSky.net, clarified something essential for me: writing is my central obsession—but I love teaching writing just as fiercely. I just love and I mean love digging into people’s work with them, chiropracting the structure, weeding imagery, cracking open the rib bones of craft to clear the passages for the bloody beating heart of a piece. (Wait—is this another Indiana Jones image?)

When I’m building a class, my bed disappears under open books and flagged pages. I’m hunting for passages, inventing exercises, recording videos, doing live readings—working in that slightly feral, midnight way that only obsession produces.

My next class, Devil in the Details, launches in February and will focus on plot emerging from character rather than happening to characters, and on the weaponization of detail in fiction.

Notes from the Workshop This Month

• I wrote Shell for Midnight Vault, returning to science fiction for the first time in ages

• I’m deep into reading the nearly 100 submissions for Midnight Vault.

The standout so far: Counting Coup by American Woman 1984

I even did a group read-along with some of my students where I gushed at the exquisite details.

• This week I’ll be serving as a curator for TIF

• I continue my work as a curator with FicStack

My current recommendations

• I’m researching themes for the next SUM FLUX volume and exploring ways to raise the bar—including the possibility of hosting a contest for the next volume, which I’m very excited about.

Why I Do All of This

I do this work because I believe deeply in the Substack writing community—in mutual support, in lifting standards together, and in the rare independence we share outside traditional publishing. What matters to me is not solitary success, but building a field where excellent work can circulate freely.

A Bilingual Book in Development

At a dinner party the other night (yes, I do leave my house every once in a while). My artist friend implored me to share all this Substack madness with my flesh-and-blood community, insisting I publish some translations on paper. The rocket of the idea launched almost immediately.

I decided to make it a dual-language French–English collection of my strongest, fully honed stories. Thanks in large part to conversations here on Substack, I’ve decided to break the book into two sections, one in English and one in French (rather than dual facing pages or other techniques).

This keeps each language clean and uninterrupted. I’m working closely with a trusted collaborator on the translations.

This means I currently have three books on the fire: the novel, the unfolding memoir, and the bilingual anthology—alongside editing, teaching, curating, and community work.

So yes, I’m not sleeping much.

But I am happy.

This will remain a true monthly bulletin—from the writing desk, the classroom, the editorial trenches, and the long game of making books.

Thank you for staying with me in the fire.

