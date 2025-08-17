When you move to another country, the best trick for survival is to go into absorption mode. Not translating, not comparing, just letting yourself sit inside a new naming system until the physics of the place start to make sense.

That’s what I did when I landed on Planet France sixteen years ago. At first it all felt like visiting somewhere with slightly different weather systems and gravitational pulls. The people here simply lived according to a different set of physics.

On Planet France, air conditioning is a pathogen. Step into a cooled room, and you will immediately catch a cold. Sore throat, stuffy nose, sometimes even strep. “Oh, I have air conditioning in my car,” locals tell me proudly, “but I never use it. Wouldn’t want to get sick.”

They just roll down the windows, which “does the trick.” No, it doesn’t! Let’s not forget that even in this part of the solar system, cars are still made of metal. In 100-degree weather, windows open, you are still cooking—like your great aunt on one of those aluminum tanning beds she used back in the day.

This anti-AC thing is not just private belief—it’s a political debate. Marine Le Pen (our local fascist populist) campaigns for the human right to AC, but Macron (our local hustler) insists the ecosystem cannot bear such wasteful luxury.

Le Debat

One of the first things I learned here is that temperature itself isn’t the problem. It’s transitioning between two temperatures that will kill you.

You can’t overheat your house, because the cold will feel colder. And if you start to catch a cold, better get a scarf on right away. A Frenchie will tell you this instantly: of course it’s called a cold for a reason.

Even sweaters are strategic. Once my partner’s daughter told me she wouldn’t put on a sweater indoors because it would make her colder when she went outside. I told her that was nonsense. Later I heard her dad say the exact same thing. That’s when I realized: it’s not nonsense. It’s physics—Planet France physics.

The same logic applies to food. After dinner, plates are often left out overnight, not because anyone’s careless but because you don’t want to warm up the refrigerator. Better to let food cool on its own before putting it away.

Another rule: when it’s hot, you’re less hungry. Everybody here will tell you this as if it’s an established fact.

And maybe they’re right. But back in Wisconsin, summer is burgers, brats, and melted butter on corn-on-the-cob. Hot foods under hot suns: summer lake life, right?

In France, people claim eating hot food makes you hotter. In America, summer is practically defined by grilling meat over open flames. Should we be eating cold cuts and fresh fruit instead? Maybe. But science also says we burn more calories in the heat. Then again, science doesn’t necessarily apply here—the rules are different on Planet France.

And then there’s ice.

My mom and her husband live in Arizona, where ice is the foundation of every beverage. They drink from hermetic cups filled to the brim with cubes, liquid just winding its way through.

So when they visited my French in-laws and asked for ice trays, they were presented with a dainty little half-tray. My mother-in-law beamed: Voilà, ice. The American parents stared: We’re going to need more than that.

They went into full-scale production: bagging cubes, stashing them in the freezer, rationing supplies. At a bar, they tried again—“a lot of ice, please, a lot, a lot.” The bartender dumped his entire stash into their glasses and then could only half-fill the drinks. They are still telling that story back home, having survived the intergalactic shortage, but just barely.

And honestly, it explains why I’ve been served lukewarm Coca-Cola at more French parties than I can count. But it’s hot out, so no big deal—Coke is Coke, right?

Here, shutters close tight at noon to keep the house cool. Winter dinners happen at 18°C (64°F), so bring mittens and wool socks. Scarves keep colds away. Sweaters must be timed. Ice is rationed. Food cools before refrigeration. Appetite shrinks in summer.

None of it made sense when I arrived. But once you stop resisting, you realize: it’s the local physics. So if you’re coming to France anytime soon, pack your own ice cube trays—and don’t forget a scarf.

Interested in more essays about my life in France? Here are a few:

or how about one of my favorite pieces of fiction?