In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mona Sigal's avatar
Mona Sigal
2d

I will have you know that Planet France and Planet Germany (where I come from) are in the same galaxy!! And while I have happily adopted all the good American planet physics, -especially the AC!!!!- I CANNOT, absolutely and under no circumstance, get to enjoy ice cubes with some drink around it. Nope. No way. The ice cube thing will never happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Betty Carlson's avatar
Betty Carlson
2d

I've found it quite easy to get drinks "avec des glaçons" over the past years. Admittedly it's not American-style quantities, but cafés seem fairly generous with them nonetheless. That has definitely changed since I first started coming in the 80s.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture