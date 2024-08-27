This is an AI-generated image I cooked up with Midjourney.

Rereleased version with audio!

This isn’t about the first leg of my grueling odyssey from Milwaukee to Bordeaux. It’s not even about the colossal mistake I made in buying “throwaway tickets,” where every segment was a separate mission with no baggage, no meals, and the cruel irony of having to pay for seats we already “owned.” It is not about the three separate check-ins and security checks in Milwaukee, New York, and Amsterdam, each a new level of Dante’s travel hell. Nor is it about the cancellation of my initial flight that set off a domino effect of missed connections, leaving our final two flights hopelessly out of reach—only to be salvaged by my heroic father and stepmom, who secured us a new reservation on a proper airline (you know, the kind that lets you bring luggage and sit without paying extra).

No, this isn’t even about how, after 20-some hours of slogging through the sky, my sons and I finally landed in Bordeaux, bedraggled and exhausted but deeply relieved. I saw them off with their father and then found myself slumped against a crumbling wall behind a sad little vineyard, waiting four more hours for my final flight to Birmingham, England, where my partner and dog would be waiting in that charmingly retro brown motorhome.

This dear reader, is about my surreal, chaotic 1-hour and 45-minute flight from Bordeaux to Birmingham.

You see, this flight was like none I’d ever experienced—and I’ve clocked at least a hundred in my lifetime, maybe more. The chaos began long before we even boarded, with a frenzied check-in and security process. Picture an hour-long wait in a hot, dodgy corner of Bordeaux airport, surrounded by other people’s feral children pulling each other’s hair, pantsing each other, and crawling on the filthy, worn carpet. Their frazzled parents yanked them off glass railings while I stood there, smugly satisfied that, for once, none of this was my problem. My kids, while occasionally rabid, were never like this, right?

I’d already been through security three times that day and noticed that the process had generally improved over the years. In one airport, we didn’t even have to open our bags. But Bordeaux’s international cheap seats were an exception, a chaotic scene of dead-eyed employees yelling as they rifled through every plastic bag, measuring every drop of liquid, and confiscating anything remotely suspicious. By the time I reached passport control, I was sweating bullets, thanks to a misspelling on my French resident card that I’ve never managed to correct. Suddenly, the flight time seemed uncomfortably close.

So, there I was, standing in a dingy basement hangar for the Ryan Air flight, with no seats in sight, clutching my Dutch breakfast sandwiches, now nearly 24 hours into my journey. I felt woozy, weak-kneed, and desperately anxious to board the plane. Little did I know what awaited me.

After what felt like an eternity, I finally trudged across the tarmac to the small plane and curled into my window seat, ready to endure the fourth and final flight of the day. The roar of the engines and the clamor of people were there from the start, but I was so exhausted and overheated that I drifted off to sleep, the noise fading into a single comforting texture, the volume seeming to dim.

But I was jolted awake, not by a single kick to my seat, but by a series of karate kicks at various spinal levels. Startled, I tried to peek around but couldn’t get the right angle. That’s when I noticed my window shade was down, which I always think is a terrible shame. If you have a window seat, it should be mandatory to gaze out, right? So, I slid it back up and reveled in the evening glow. But then, in the window's reflection, I saw a grubby little hand creeping toward me, reaching past my shoulder to slide the shade back down. I wanted to slap that chubby little hand away but instead stewed in silence, only to put the shade back up a moment later. And that’s when the real chaos began.

Suddenly, it felt like Keith Moon or Animal from the Muppets was drumming madly on the tray table attached to my seat. I exchanged a glance with my entirely civilized-looking seatmate, who coolly rolled her eyes at me. I peeked back and saw three small children alone in the seats, no parents in sight. Was this revenge, or was this just a misunderstanding? Do they realize I am attached to their drum set? Mustering my best “stern but not scary” tone, I turned and said, “Okay, little dudes, this has got to stop. It’s just too much, okay?” The three—a toddler, a hybrid toddler, and the aforementioned shutter closer—nodded, but that’s when I realized the true scope of the disaster.

It wasn’t just these kids. It was much worse. Sure, there were the usual wailing infants—no one’s fault—but there were also howls of delight from several corners, the patter of tiny limbs running up and down the aisle, and the slamming of tray tables. I peeked up and saw pure mayhem: wet wipes, food, cookie wrappers littering the floor, heads bobbing, arms flailing, and a couple of bewildered older folks caught in the crossfire. Then my neighbors joined in. One five-year-old pulled out a tablet and cranked up one of those inane sing-song nightmares that populate childhood. No headphones, full speaker. And when the song ended, what did they do? They played it again. And again. Soon, other parents followed suit, and the cacophony of squeaky-voiced animals chirping asinine refrains multiplied. My neighbor even started whistling off-tune to his daughter’s song. I thought of my best friend Amy’s deep loathing (which I’ve inherited) of listening to two songs at once and wondered if this whole experience would break me.

You must be wondering, did I survive this? Yes, I did. As my father often says, I repeated the mantra “This too shall pass,” and eventually, it did. But what did I learn from this harrowing experience? That four flights in a day is simply one too many? That I should avoid Ryan Air and all other “à la carte” airlines at all costs? That English children are a breed apart? Was this karmic vengeance for every transatlantic flight where my own kids kicked the seat in front of them? Once, a flight attendant brought a complaint from a nun whose seat my younger son had been inadvertently kicking. Why hadn't she just asked me nicely to control my child’s limbs?

Had I stepped into a time warp where every age of my two boys was multiplied and condensed into a single scene, every plane misdemeanor we’d ever committed magnified in front of me? Was this cosmic payback?

And then it hit me: no, this isn’t personal, this is totally random, and there are no lessons to learn here (except the airlines bit). I would never, ever play a kids’ song on repeat. And I would certainly never, ever, ever whistle along.