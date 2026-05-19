What follows is a small fable inspired by the extremely well-meaning Rejects contest that George Kalantzis , M.P. Fitzgerald , and Haly, the Moonlight Bard ✒️ put together. Now, to be clear, the metaphor does not extend fully onto George’s person. George is not in fact a tiny Frenchman living beneath a dangling kitchen bulb in the pesticide-gray countryside of Aigre drinking cognac. Or is he? But the rest of the story contains certain fableistic similarities to recent events. Especially the robots.

George had lived in the same little town of Aigre his whole life. Aigre meaning bitter in French, of course. Quiet little place out in the French countryside. Cognac fields slicked with pesticides and giant birds swooping down to balance on George’s boîte aux lettres.

Gray skies. One little screw bulb hanging over the kitchen table. Cabbage slowcooking on the stove. Cardigans with holes.

George still rode the repaired bicycle his grandfather had ridden every morning to the boulangerie for baguettes. Still lived in the same house his grandmother had grown up in. Wore Cardigans with holes in them.

His kids had grown up and gone away years ago.

George wasn’t a particularly modern fellow. He still got paper newspapers. Still used an old Nokia flip phone his daughter bought him.

But George loved his town.

And George had noticed something sad over the years. All these people around him spending long hours rebuilding engines, painting tractors, polishing surfaces, fixing little mechanical things with frozen fingers in cold fields, and what did they get for it really? Every once in a while, a neighbor says ah, il est très beau. But that’s about it.

And the engine parts were getting expensive these days too.

So, George decided he was going to organize a tractor race.

And not just a race either. A beauty contest too. Five points for the race. Five points for the most beautiful tractor.

George wanted somebody in town to get a little prize money. A little recognition. Just for once have their work admired properly. He emptied out his centimes jar onto the table and stacked them into neat orderly rows to take to the bank.

Now people think organizing these kinds of things is simple. They think you just get a bunch of fellows on tractors and pick a field somewhere. But there’s actually an incredible amount of organizing and fiddly nonsense that goes into it. Paperwork and routes, ballots and advertisements...

George put an ad in the local journal.

What George did not realize, because again, not a particularly modern man, was that the journal also had an online version.

And due to some sort of satellite glitch, the advertisement was accidentally transmitted to a very lointain planet populated entirely by extremely angry robots.

The robots were angry because they had been abandoned by humanoids thirty million years earlier and had been stewing about it ever since.

When they saw there was prize money involved, they decided they just had to win that tractor contest.

They slapped together something that looked exactly like a beautiful tractor. I mean truly tractelicious. Gorgeous chrome.

And using alienrobo techniques they created humanoid disguises for themselves. Human face masks that were basically just screenshots of people stretched over metal.

They transcommuted to Earth and entered the race.

Immediately the fake tractor started falling behind. Black smoke puffing everywhere. The robots started panicking.

They hired one of those little airplanes with banners behind it.

VOTE ROBO TRACTOR

MOST BEAUTIFUL TRACTOR IN AIGRE!

They started self-replicating in the crowd.

Soon there were crowds of screaming supporters around the RoboTractor. But something about them wasn’t quite right. They were cheering a little too loudly. There were too many of them.

George realized something didn’t smell right.

He had a look under the beautiful RoboTractor’s casings, noticing the suspicious lack of blades for cutting grass and he narrowed his eyes at the overly enthusiastic supporters.

The faces looked odd. Sort of flat...

He noticed in that little gap between the sleeves and the wrists that there was no skin there at all. Just weird gunky stuff that didn’t look anything like skin.

George ripped one of the masks clean off and the whole thing unraveled instantly. Robots everywhere. Bolts flying, metal claws scrabbling. Mayhem.

And the ballot box itself, because George had never once imagined he would need protection from intergalactic robot election fraud, was just an old cardboard box wrapped in leftover Christmas paper that didn’t even have a lock on it.

George turned to the Mayor of Aigre Mme. Bard, who knew exactly what he was thinking, and she lunged for the ballot box just before a disembodied robo hand slapped her face and another robot with its screenshot flashing between Instagram food plates was tearing the lid open with metal teeth. But Mme Bard, who had taken some computer programming classes at the local MJC and never went anywhere without a remote digital analialiated wand... zapped him and all the robots came crashing down in a jangling heap.

George was heartsick for a moment. Because come on, he was just trying to do something nice for his village.

But he gathered up all the broken bits, swept up the streets and announced that the voting would have to begin again from the start.

That’s the thing people don’t always understand about these little community ventures. They take work. They take heart. Somebody has to care enough to organize them.

Here comes the moral, people. This is basically what happened in the Reject Lit Contest.

Somebody apparently decided to send a small army of suspicious bot activity to the voting post.

And look, Substack is strange. It’s a small big town. There’s infighting and grossness and maniacs and Andrew Tate.

But it is also an earnest place, full of people working hard at their craft and supporting each other to build beautiful little things. Grassroots. Punk. Handmade.

The judges of this contest literally put their own money on the table because they care just that much about writing and writers and community.

And all five of these stories were written by people putting real bloodoil into their work.

Mine is a little story about a breakup in the front seat of a car. It came from seeing headlights shining on an old collapsed pavilion behind my house after the floods and suddenly the whole story was just there. Every stray silhouette curl.

Maybe it’ll remind you of every bad breakup you’ve ever had. Every guilty one too.

So, I’m asking you guys, despite your shattered modern attention spans and the fifty thousand screaming robo-tractors online competing for your eyemachines every second, go read these five tiny stories.

Give them a like. Vote for your favorite.

Let’s show those robots who’s really in charge around here.

Here’s the link to my story:

and here is the voting link (you have to subscribe):

And if you’re fingers are too tired to clink on the link in the post—here are links to the four other pieces competing with mine.

Alice M.’s piece Jung and the Polycameral Mind

Nikki | Nocturnal Narrator’s piece The Very Last Call

Ian Barr with Father

and Layla Shaw with Zombie Whore

If you didn’t see this note from the local newspaper, I will reveal my inspiration here: