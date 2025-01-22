A third of you didn’t receive my last post because of a glitch with Substack’s crosspost function. This one feels like one of my best pieces yet (if I do say so myself), so if you missed it, here’s your chance. See below for excerpt and link.

Algoor made me this gorgeous gif.

This week, The Inversion Field hit a milestone that once felt like a far-off, impossible dream—1,000 subscribers! I want to thank each and every one of you for being here. My open rates are excellent, and I can feel you out there, reading the world I’m building. As I said in a previous post, you are truly the gasoline in my tank.

Lately, I’ve been deep in the trenches of two different fiction projects—each one more challenging than the other. I’m pushing myself to master stream-of-consciousness narrative (would you believe it’s ten times harder than it looks? It demands my highest tippy-toe stretch of all my skills). I’m also writing in the second person, sharpening my voice, and taking daily strides toward my wildest writerly ambitions. Atwood’s early voice, Murakami’s and Márquez’s magic, Dostoevsky’s plot glue, Adam Rapp’s raw honesty, and Lynch’s eerie duality—I have a plan, people, and you are here for the ride.

Hitting 1,000 subscribers feels like a responsibility. I want to give you better, more electric, more challenging, and more moving stories every time.

In other news, submissions are rolling in from the new batch of handpicked Substack writers for my magazine SUM FLUX, and I’ve brought on new artists for the visual side. That leaves me free to be the big boss and focus on editing—something I might love almost as much as creating. My editing approach? I call it the robot laser scan—figuring out what the writer wants and making sure they’re feeding their own baby beast. It’s been exhilarating to collaborate, to lift each other up. Turns out, I have community spirit. Turns out, I have something to offer.

And because things don’t slow down around here, I’m also jumping into a potential collaborative podcast, a graffiti installation in a parking lot, a hand-printed zine, and a group of writers editing together. Substack is alive, and I am electrically happy.

Alright, has that been enough self-congratulation for you? I am gagging on my own saccharine back-patting over here, so don’t worry—I’m done.

Staring across the long, narrow parking lot that stretches into darkness you mutter, damn it. It looks like a black mouth, the streetlights its glaring white teeth. Your car is parked at the far end, buried in a dome of shadow, and you’re going straight down its throat. Most of the lot is lit, though the silence feels like a pressure—not a soul in sight. Three streetlights glow, their halos fading into bands of shadow, like empty stages, each receding light pool an act: Act 1, Act 2, Act 3. Then the darkness where your car is parked. At least in the light, you’d see if anything was coming at you.

You imagine a group of coyotes circling from all directions, their heads low, stalking. You could fight them—you tell yourself—but dogs have always made you uneasy. Why are worrying about coyotes? Shouldn’t you be more worried about a band of men? Then again, you know how to deal with men. Coyotes, though—they’re more ... unpredictable. Not that you’re scared; but you left the pepper spray in the car. In the car with the dog. Her dog …

It’s not what’s in the dark. You can handle anything that comes at you. You didn’t mean to be gone this long. When you slid the car—her car—into that spot, the lot had been full: a poodle tied to a bike rack barking at nothing, kid sisters punching each other with ineffective mittened hands, a woman carrying too many grocery bags. Your space was the only one left. In daylight, it looked like another place. Just one drink, you told yourself. Celebrate the day, mourn the day—nothing wild. One drink in their old haunt and don’t forget the dog in the car.

But the night got away from you. There was that guy buying shots—every kind of red shot imaginable. Ruby-colored. How fitting. Kirsch, grenadine, Campari, each drink topped with a cherry shanked on a plastic pirate sword. The ice cubes in that last Scarlette cocktail blinked in the low bar lights, flashing like brake lights. But you didn’t stop.

Some assholes were talking about life after death, speculating. Talking shit. One guy was getting moralistic, talking about retribution and another getting spiritual, saying, not getting what you want is good for you. Builds character. What about losing something you need, asshole? What about that—does that build character? You had a brief, fleeting desire to pour that thick red cough syrup of a shot over his head, watch it drip down like candle wax, the pirate sword stuck in one of his stupid curls.

The bartender asked, “Where’s the other one?” You just turned away. The lights in the place seemed to dim. You threw back another shot, tapping hard on the bar for another.

Now you realize you’ve been standing frozen in the first pool of light, your boots planted awkwardly on the cracked pavement, staring into that pool of darkness you have to walk into. Shaking it off, you start walking, focusing on your feet, but they don’t fall into a straight rhythm. Left, right, clod, drag. Are you really going to drive home like this? You could pull out your phone, call an Uber—but what about the dog?

