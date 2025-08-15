At the river here, everything turns around the temperature.

Every gesture is about what cools us down. Existence has been stripped to a barometer of degrees. We can clock the day by the feeling of heat on us, and this reduction of experience has a kind of wilding effect on me.

Even drinking water feels different—like the heat has woken up my whole body, and I can feel the cold all the way down my throat, into my stomach.

When I dive under the river, I am acutely aware of the sensation on my skin, and as I surface under the scorching sun, I feel my skin heating again.

None of this is terribly interesting to write about, is it? And yet, as I sit here—crouched as far away as I can from the patches of sun sneaking through the canopy, hands on my hot laptop, drinking my lukewarm coffee—the character I am writing, becomes obsessed with these same images: sensations, temperature.

She is writing in a journal in invisible ink, and as she writes to herself, it’s like her whole sense of self is dissolving until only her body is left.

Last night an owl woke us—perched in the trees we sleep under—letting out a screech so loud, so full of desperate emotion, that I woke confused. Then it made another sound, one that was much more owlish, and another answered from far away.

Later, I was kept awake by a trance party—one of those infamous “free parties” that pop up in the French countryside to enrage middle-aged folks like me, just trying to get some sleep. I found myself counting the strange stop-and-start beats, which weren’t so much sounds as pulses I could feel in my body. Counting: 1, 2, 3… 12… then nothing… then 1, 2, 3… 8… then 1, 2, 3… minutes of silence, and a new rhythm. My man tells me this music is deconstructé—order exploded, chaos made audible. From a distance, I found it terribly annoying. I’ll take the screaming owl any day.

This morning I told my partner, “I have another story coming out of nowhere, one of those open-the-tap-and-out-it-flows stories,” and he said, “They don’t really come from nowhere, do they?” He’s right, of course. They rise up from the great underneath, like that fallen tree I swim over fifteen times a day—blurry in the current, only taking form when they rise out of the water.

When I lived in Guatemala, I once found a bed in the street and dragged it home. A huge luxury after months on a battered yoga mat on the tiles. But of course, I got bedbugs, and spent the next year scratching my belly like all the other Guatemalatecos—a choreography of scritch-scratch as proof of cultural integration. And in the madness of these bedbug nights, I often began believing they were writing messages, codes across my skin, that I would try to decrypt.

I remembered that last night, lying awake, counting the beats of the distant party. The harmless little bugs we live with here were probably just doing their nightly patrol, but in my half-dream, I imagined them writing again, tracing something across my skin.

I suspect this may be where my invisible-ink character comes from: the idea that things can write themselves on our bodies. Our skin becoming a page…

Which makes me think about how other people try to read me, too—not the coded bites of bedbugs, but the map of where my stories come from.

once asked me to give her an access lane into my fiction, a map of sorts, and handed me a list of questions to start. I’ll make that post eventually, but not today.

Today I’m itching to share with you the two pieces I wrote for the “Weather Reports” project (coming out next week?) Another piece of fiction is sitting in the sun, bleaching, until

gets back to me with his notes.

So instead, I’ll lead you back to one of my earliest Substack posts, a set of six one-sentence stories. I think about one line from it every time I fill my water bottle. You can tell me if you liked any of the others.

Since zero percent of you admit to being here only for the fiction, I know you’re not staring out at your mailbox waiting for the next installment, but regardless, I promise there’s a whole concert of pieces waiting to wake you out of sleep. Hopefully they’ll be as shrieking, as deconstructed, and as cold as a long drink of water you can feel all the way down to your belly.