Elizabeth Lamont
9h

Here's how I did it: living room is a museum-piece. Appeases the ghost of my mother. Kitchen is clean but piled high with pet food. Appeases my animals. My office and den are clean but a chaos of books and papers piled with no controlling order, but it all makes sense to me. The rest of the house is on its own. 😆

ReneeUpNorth
8h

This was a really fascinating approach to the topic . Something I hadn’t thought of in this way.

My relationship with tidiness goes hand in hand with my relationship with things. I moved a lot as a kid and many times, all our belongings couldn’t go with us. Our home was tidy because we didn’t have a lot of stuff and I had a regular chore list I had to do. I have developed a somewhat minimalist style in my home. I know there is a small part of me that looks around and assesses how quickly everything can be boxed up and moved. Along with that, I tend to be pretty tidy but still make room for my beloved books. I have found that having chaos around me lakes it hard for me to focus. I also live with my spouse who is on the complete opposite side of the spectrum which means if there is one fishing pole there will soon be ten, one saw will soon be five saws…you get the picture. Similar to a previous poster, I have parts of the house i insist not be inundated with “things” so we have somewhere to relax without moving things. There are places where fishing poles can be piled up (garage), that don’t involve me having to dust it 😂

We do currently have a half finished puzzle on the dining table that will be covered with a cloth at dinner time. I feel like I have found a good balance. I keep the place clean but humans live here and it will never be perfect and that’s ok.

