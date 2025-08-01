I have a teenager, so I get it.

The golden age of my maternal reign appears to be ending. My reputation has at last lost its luster. My kid is watching me hard. I am observed, criticized, sometimes shouted off my own podium. A month-long voyage to America is a long time to be under such direct surveillance, and under this kind of scrutiny, my image is just not holding up.

I was watching Dept Q, and the psychologist says, “Oh, you have a teenager. So it’s “Fuck you/Tuck me in.” I have since shared this quote with every person I’ve spoken to because that’s exactly what it’s like.

But honestly, I get it. If you don’t push your parents away at some point, you risk never letting your own sovereignty take root. You’re never considered your own political entity—always an extension of a regime you’re constitutionally bound to rebel against.

I have indeed become insufferable to my teenage son. I laugh too loud, make awkward jokes, and cycle through a full spectrum of embarrassing-to-disgusting behaviors—all of which my teenager documents with the diligence of a court stenographer. But of course: teenagers are building a nation of self, and that nation must reject the sacred documents of its predecessor. They need new flags and new anthems. They need new laws.

I’ve always thought of families as little countries—cultural enclaves with their own laws, rituals, cuisines, and aesthetics. Some are crunchy socialist utopias, others tightly wound monarchies with ranking systems and national colors.

Here’s one weird thing about being me: I was raised in many different family units, each as culturally distinct as sovereign states. Today’s dispatch, however, will focus on one political fault line that runs through all my homelands: cleanliness. Or as I now understand it; the aesthetic policies of order, control, and national identity.

I propose this: on the spectrum from sparkle to squalor, there’s another spectrum running parallel, control to freedom.

The untidy republics might claim emancipation from the toil of the hyper-tidy— insisting they have higher pursuits than scrubbing grout. The polished principalities, meanwhile, uphold order as a virtue: a well-ordered room as meditative practice, spiritual clarity, hygienic superiority.

A Personal Atlas of Domestic Republics:

The Kingdom of Wood

First, the Kingdom of Wood (aka Sykes), a loose, democratic land of ‘a relaxed attitude toward tidiness’ (and that’s putting it diplomatically). The old patriarch of the Wood kingdom is set in legend by writing phone numbers directly on the walls and leaving ink prints on door frames. He is known for donning musty wrinkled trench coats and being above all worldly things such as matching socks and dusting baseboards. The great patriarchs of the Woods’ domains are heralded as literary archives of seltzer cans, coffee-ringed mugs, and leaning towers of manuscript drafts.

The Drape Dynasty

My half-brothers are Wood/Drape hybrids, their line tempered by the more precise influence of the Drape Dynasty—known for their Teutonic rigor and white Japanese linen curtains, their orderly checklists and judicial discipline. A Drape-Wood (such as my brother) may allow crayon murals on structural columns—acts of domestic graffiti that declare liberty from the tyranny of spotless walls. It’s all very revolutionary.

The Glass Confederacy

Opposite this, my mother’s people—the Glass family—govern with a more minimalist, light-loving code. They take pleasure in aesthetic harmony, and there is peace in a window free of smudges (for better hummingbird visibility). A spoon left on a counter creates an itch like a rash. The culture here values visual clarity, and deviation from the clean line is viewed with suspicion.

The Oléi Territories

My partner hails from the anarchic, Oléi territories. Their household is filled with half-completed puzzles, in-progress bricolage, a vine-covered terrace occupied by a beautiful, non-functional truck motor. The home is rarely dirty, but always in a perpetual state of becoming.

The Forested Commonwealth of Wood & Brass

And then there is the Forested Commonwealth of Wood & Brass—my father and his wife’s warm republic, best described as dog-hair clean. Lived-in, mellow, always with a little brown leaf tracked in from the woods just outside. The air carries the layered scent of lemon, lilies from the garden, with an undertone of cedar and something faintly woodsmoke-adjacent. The aesthetic policy here is comfort-first elegance. Books are stacked not as decoration but as basic infrastructure.

A visiting Brass national once described the shock of stepping into a spotless, modern neighbor’s home only to discover that there were no books. Not one. A kind of architectural void. As this Brass family representative spoke of it, I realized: in certain emirates—and the Wood & Brass Union is one of them—books aren’t décor. They are load-bearing walls. Dust, in these places, is a known byproduct of civilization.

The Patchlands

In our household, the Patchlands, we prize adaptability. My boys and I are seasoned travelers, visitors of other realms. A 12-hour flight between France and America feels luxurious, and a night on a couch is no cause for alarm. Which is why we were stunned during a recent Brady Bunch summit when it came to light that, in my partner Oléi’s child’s code of living, a couch sleep was a red-line violation. Though technically a question of cultural code rather than cleanliness, the disagreement brought our allied nations to a diplomatic standstill. The shock nearly destabilized the region—though we’ve since redrawn the map.

Mainly the cultures between the Oléi contingency and our Patchlands emirate are fluid. Both households seem to prefer the need to push away a scatter of papers to make space on a surface rather than to feel the tension of setting a cup down on an impeccable table that seems to flinch at the touch.

There’s a particular anxiety I feel in immaculate homes—that showroom feeling, where life feels like a breach of protocol. I don’t want to see my reflection on the floor. I want to see signs of life. I want a home to look like something is happening inside it—books half-read, sweaters thrown over chairs, fruit in various stages of decay.

My partner, leader of the Oléi clan, has expressed actual delight in the way cups accumulate on my bedside table and how long I will leave lettuce to decay in the icebox.

That said, I can feel myself swaying toward Glassy living. There’s a clarity I now crave in a clean room. Not sterile, not rigid, but harmonious. I get why the Drape states fold their linens like origami, why the Glass territories cannot tolerate a stray tennis shoe breaking the visual field. And yet I know the feeling of living under the Glassy gaze — the way a single sock can feel like a domestic crisis. I want to feel the freedom I can only attain in a lived room, not feel like I am in a museum or a tableau.

The Constitutional Crisis

The trouble is, I’m always trying to reorganize. To reform. To draft a new constitution of cleanliness. But my attempts are often… idiosyncratic. My Drape cousin still weeps with laughter recalling the day I proudly declared, “What if… every object had a designated place? Would that make cleaning easier?” The vision! A bureaucratic revolution.

I’m working on my own treaty. A pact between the part of me that wants to shove piles of documents into closets and throw my weight against them to close them, and the part that loves the airy peace of an impeccable kitchen countertop. But I’m not into building a showroom; I’m trying to build a place where living things can live.

The Patchlands Manifesto

Ours is the Patchlands—a territory not defined by square footage but by how many unfinished weavings can hang off gutted chairs, or how many mismatched mugs can crowd a windowsill before they become part of the décor. Long live the piles of drawings, the notes scribbled in the margins of envelopes, the pens that migrate like small animals! Long live the markers left out, the everywhere art — the play available for creating. Yes, books lean, papers drift, so what! I am not pristine; my home is in motion. Ours is an evolving civic code. I want the whole place to breathe. It’s not much of a kingdom, but it’s warm. And full of light.

So, if you don’t want to become your mother—or your father, for that matter—make sure you aren’t just piling papers because no one ever taught you organization. Don’t polish your silver out of fear that your grandmother will rise from the grave in horror. Be not a servant to your motherland!

I know, I am probably conflating codes with culture, and throwing the messy/tidy debate in the middle, but on my trip to all these nations, the idea began to obsess me, and I saw each home through this lens. And a great declaration began to well up in me—a revolt against the impression that cleanliness is virtue, and messiness is vice.

Maybe I am arguing with my mother Glass here—announcing to her entire tribe that I don’t want to feel ashamed of my squalor anymore. Maybe I’m staging my teenage rebellion a few years late.

I want to proclaim that these things have their own right, that they are as specific as other cultural norms—like whether you refrigerate the peanut butter, or whether the bowl on the table is for fruit or for show.

It’s not just that we messies sometimes have something better to do—it’s also a choice. A refusal to be absorbed by the ravenous hunger of constant battle against entropy. It’s not just laziness. It’s a culture. A taste. A choice, I cry!

The legitimacy of the messy!

We should question the articles ratified in our domestic constitutions. If we need the peace of cleanliness, we shall fire up the Shop-Vac. If we want it free, let the dishes pile up and join your dinner guests. The dishes will wait for you.

And the key is not letting the regimes of our upbringing take over without our consent.

We of the messy declare: the tyranny of the immaculate shall not go unchallenged. But nor shall the disorder be allowed to stage a silent coup.

Let the treaty be flexible. Let the house breathe. And let the books stay, even if they're dusty.

Question for you:

What is your relationship with tidiness?

Can mess feel like freedom to you?

How are you like and unlike your parents in regards to housekeeping?

