I can’t find anything in all this unpacking. Can’t find the antiseptic spray, can’t find the little pins so I can build my bookshelf. I can’t find the toilet cleaning product, can’t find the tea bags. But I did find this: my hundreds of pages of an unfinished novel I started in 2005. Kind of crazy how I am still obsessed with the same concepts and still asking the same questions. Here’s a small excerpt of my notes:

Sometimes, I find myself standing on a street, imagining what it would be like if everything that filled it was never emptied. As if there were a transparent doorway, and once it was passed through, things had to remain lodged in that space forever. Quickly, cars would pile up, leaves would blow in and get caught, paper flyers and aluminum cans would tumble in. Pedestrians, too, would walk in, becoming part of the growing mass—a crowd piling on top of each other’s feet, bodies tackled together. In just a few minutes, the street would be so packed that there’d be no room left. And then what?

Would everything collapse in on itself, losing its form? The noise would build—imagine how loud it would get, sound unable to escape or dissipate. What kind of roar would rise from such a crowded street? How loud would it need to be to shatter windows?

This image is a little like my mind—everything coming in, and nothing ever getting out. So much flows in: details, meanings, textures, all influencing every action. The smells overwhelm me—never just one thing. Each odor is a complex mix of elements, layered and nuanced. Jasmine, for example, is never just jasmine—it’s peppery, cloying like a rose, deep with an almost cumin-like animal scent, yet crisp with a citrus bite. And when I smell jasmine, it doesn’t stop there. It meets the library of my mind—bringing in memories of nights in Arizona, where the wind carried jasmine along with the scent of desert dust after rain. Or nights in Thailand, where jasmine mixed with the dank smell of the Mekong. Each smell carries its own history, its associations and emotions. When was the first time I ever smelled this… how was I feeling then?

Light is the same. It’s the color, the slant, what it’s filtered by—whether through clouds or created by fluorescents. But light too connects to other moments—the way I’ve seen it slant just like this before, or cast similar shadows.

And the sounds, their depth—where I feel them in my body—the bass rumble, the high, tinny registers, how space echoes or deadens them. The machine of the unconscious is hard at work, endlessly collecting and processing senses. The real task is sorting them, finding a file, a drawer for each. But for someone like me, who receives so much information at any given moment, I wonder: am I different from others, or is this what it’s like for everyone?

I feel a constant, pressing need to translate it all, to put these experiences into language, to give them form outside my mind. How do others manage? People who aren’t obsessed with communicating everything—what do they do with their piled-up streets?

These are real questions, not rhetorical. I would love to hear your answer to these questions: