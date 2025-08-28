My ex just sent me a photo, asking: is this you?

At first I thought no—just some other lady. But then I looked again: the haircut, the posture, the folding chairs at what could have been a concert or event I might have attended. I zoomed in: wait, is that me? A flash of vertigo: was I there? Had I forgotten? The woman had tattoos, but I’ve been known to draw them on myself. For a moment I truly wondered if this was a picture of me I had lost from memory. The longer I stared, the slipperier the answer became. Not me. Or maybe, lord help me, yes?

That dizziness of recognizing myself where I shouldn’t have been terrifies me, but also lights up the switchboard in my head.

In high school there was Rosie, a girl people mistook me for daily. When someone said “Hi Rosie” in the halls, I’d just say hi back. One day I was driving a car packed with friends, Rosie perched on someone’s lap in the backseat. When I checked the rearview mirror, I didn’t see the backseat; I saw me. Or the wrong-angle version of me, staring back from where no reflection should be. The shock nearly made me swerve. The terror of seeing my face in the wrong place. The self, roaming.

Years later, a friend sent me Toulouse-Lautrec’s paintings of his model, Carmen Godin. The shock hit instantly: her nose, the tilt of the shoulders—uncannily familiar. Lautrec once wrote of her: “What an air of spoiled meat she has.” Honestly, I can’t think of anything better to be called.

And then there was the fake ID. When I was seventeen, our tenant stormed out and left her license behind, which my mom set on the microwave. The photo showed a twenty-eight-year-old woman who looked like me but a troll version, puffy, battered, ogre-ish. And yet baby-faced me (who looked twelve, tops) looked so suspiciously like the ogre that I passed for her without question. That warped double cracked open the door to adulthood.

At eighteen I tried to write a story about coming home to find another me already installed in my apartment, charming my friends, gradually replacing me. They liked her better. I abandoned the story, too spooked to go on. (I’d just read Dostoevsky’s The Double and the heebie-jeebies won out over inspiration.) But the idea never stopped leaking into my work—in the cult who remakes faces in The Quickening, in the ghost slipping into new bodies in Not That Being Bad Being Dead, in the woman in Playback trying on identities like costumes, in the phantom ache of the missing twin in Halving. Always circling the same question: how paper-thin is identity, and what happens when someone else wears your skin?

Conspiracy culture, naturally, has doubles too. Putin, people say, has a gaggle: the jovial one, the intellectual one, the snippier one. Each rolled out depending on the occasion. Melania has hers, too—the one in dark glasses, holding her husband’s arm with a tenderness the “real” Melania rarely shows.

If I had a stand-in, I’d want an Organized Sandolore, a Sharper-Tongued Sandolore. And I’d put her to work: hammering away at all my unused fiction ideas. We’d tag-team the backlog. Until, inevitably, I’d get jealous. She’d get the good sentences. We’d have a fiery breakup: me vs. me.

But I see other people’s doubles too. Someone walks past and for an instant it’s the spitting image of someone I know, a duplicated version. I want to photograph them, keep a catalog of these echoes. There are whole sites and documentaries devoted to “non-biological twins,” people staring into the faces of their twin strangers.

Because identity is thinner than I’d like to believe. A patchwork of quirks and habits: I love anchovies but not trout. I love shabby discount stores but hate grocery shopping. These traits feel like anchors, but they’re also a prison: the need to keep being the version of myself everyone recognizes. What freedom, then, to slide out of my skin.

The terror is knowing someone else might slip it on and walk away wearing my life.

David Lynch has always been my prophet of the double. Bob isn’t only terrifying, he’s generative—he turns Leland into a manic, dancing parody of himself, a death-dream puppet. For every light, a shadow; for every smile, a sneering twin.

And so I keep meeting myself—in mirrors, in strangers, in paintings, in my own stories. And I keep wondering: if another me showed up tomorrow, would anyone notice the difference? And worse: would everyone like her more?