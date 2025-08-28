In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A.P. Murphy's avatar
A.P. Murphy
3d

I used to have a doppelgänger who was a folk singer, fronting a group who did 'havaneres', a kind of Catalan sea-shanty or colonial ballad.

People would come up and compliment me on my singing. When I told them it wasn't me, my foreign accent at least would be a strong enough hint that it couldn't be.

Yet so strong are appearances that many would insist that it MUST be me, despite the obvious fact that a foreigner couldn't do that voice with perfect accent.

Then he died and I was left without my double. A strangely sad loss of a complete stranger.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
Jaap STIJL's avatar
Jaap STIJL
4d

It seems to me that identity is both fragile and overdetermined. Fragile, because the self could be rerouted by context so easily. Overdetermined, because whichever route it takes, the person still ends up recognizably singular to those around them.

Our doppelgängers in other countries, maybe even other eras, aren't really a threat to who we are individually, maybe just a reminder of contingency. You might have been that person, but you’re not. Your scars, your timing, your loves all grew out of this specific soil. The other one is maybe a parallel melody.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture