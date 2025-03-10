Part 1: Factory Shut Down

One of the fan blades clipped off mid-spin, and with the motors already burning hot, the cylinders pumping hard, the bellows swelling, the cracked leather stretching—it was only a matter of time. Then came the tin/ting/tong/slatk of metal ricocheting through the machinery.

First, the smell. Then the smoke. And then—the pop flare of each lightbulb exploding, and just like that, lights out for the whole Sandolore machine.

I overdid it.

I over-creatived.

Too many ideas, too many projects.

Add in a fiasco at the zine-which-is-no-longer-called-a-zine, where my esteemed colleague and I scrambled to hammer out new glitched visuals in record time. A frantic assembly line of pixelation, color shifts, and flickers.

And the glitches didn’t help, dear subscribers. Not one bit.

After hours of digital distortion, I went to get a glass of water. The stadium lights slashed across the bathroom wall, their reflections fractured by half-closed metal shutters. Shadows layered upon shadows, shifting like a living gif. Except—it wasn’t on my screen.

Now, I actually love certain visual residues of art-making—it’s part of the game. But things start getting problematic when the multi-armed machine starts spitting cogs and my own brain joins the glitch parade.

I glitched this so you could see.

Understanding the days of the week is bad enough in quiet times. With my recently self-diagnosed dyscalculia, numbers already have a slippery way of moving. But in the chaos? They start dancing.

Tuesday pirouettes with Thursday.

Wednesday dips Saturday.

The dates of the month fly into the air like confetti.

And just when I thought I had a handle on it, someone changed the hour. Add décalage to my poor, over-inventive brain and it was a full-system crash.

But I did the impossible: I stopped.

I sat. I listened. I did nothing.

Ideas still fizzed like champagne in my skull, but I let them pop harmlessly into the late afternoon air. The weekend festival sounds buzzed through the neighborhood. I just watched.

You know what else helped? Scrubbing the white tile on my hands and knees. If I had weeds to pull, that would have been perfect, but spring is still early, and the clover and flowers on the lawn are just too lovely to rip out.

After a cool-down, a defrag, and a teensy tiny shock therapy session, I’m back. The factory doors are reopening. The machines are warming up. It’ll still be frenetic—because that’s just how I work—but this time, I’ve got a wrench, a can of oil, and a whistleblower watching for overheating and loose bolts.

Part 2: Factory Turnaround and Reopening

I’ve been contemplating

‘s approach—offering something special for paid subscribers. She does a daily diary, which I love, but I wanted to Sandolore-ify the idea.

Read the beginning of one

That’s when

(my über-buddy and creative collaborator) dropped the suggestion of the year.

Since I send him critter-voice messages all day long while we prep projects, he knows the characters lurking in the Sandolore archives.

He said:

“Make a Sandolore Complaint Hotline.”

A place where I record my characters complaining about me.

I hadn’t even finished listening before I hit record on my first complaint call.

Since then, I’ve amassed about fifteen of them—some brilliant, some a little too true, some pure nonsense.

Some are neighbors.

Many are Substackers.

Some are alien life forms.

One important thing: these are completely unscripted. I don’t edit them. I don’t polish them. I don’t even know which voice is going to come out of my mouth half the time. It’s pure, unfiltered, theatrical absurdity.

Here’s one (a complaint for the complaint line itself):

1× 0:00 -2:12

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.



Here’s another (a complaint of my “zine” SUM FLUX):

1× 0:00 -2:41

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

And here’s my number one fan (Part 1):

1× 0:00 -1:58

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Live Experiments: A Weekly Playground

And finally,

and I are launching a weekly live series.

We’re both overflowing with ideas, and rather than let them evaporate into the void, we’ve decided to play.

We’re talking:

Art and writing games

City exploration walks (with the spectators as compass?)

Live writing sessions

Puppets? (I am hunting for the gnarliest old doll or puppet I can find. Or will I make one?)

Substack is primarily text-based, but we want to break the live format open—make it more than just two floating heads talking. We want interactive, experimental, playful sessions with an artistic edge.

Since my visual work is wildly different from my writing (and possibly a little strange for the big-reader-brain crowd), this could be a way to bridge those worlds.

First live ArtWriteWalkLook is this Wednesday March 12 at 9:30 am (EST). 2:30 (CET). ᵂᵉ ʷᶦˡˡ ᶠᶦⁿᵈ ᵃ ᵇᵉᵗᵗᵉʳ ⁿᵃᵐᵉ ᶠᵒʳ ᶦᵗ ˢᵒᵒⁿ ᵈᵒⁿ’ᵗ ʷᵒʳʳʸ

So, that’s your inside tour of the Sandolore Factory. If you like what’s coming off the assembly line, spread the word.

The machines are revving up again.

Buckle up.

Buy me a coffee

Questionaire:

And here’s a link to one of my favorite new visuals:

p.s. the hour didn’t actually change in France. Fooled me again, internet.