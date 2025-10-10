My brain is a radio station. Songs move in and refuse to leave. I don’t even have to like them—just hear a few bars, and suddenly I’m broadcasting WTFM: All Earworms, All the Time.

The problem is, the world is a very treacherous place for someone like me. When my partner and I were in Scotland, we had this running joke that even a single word could be perilous for me. “Jump!” for example. It’s an innocent command for my dog to hop into the RV—but say it aloud, and I risk unleashing that song. You know the one. Once it’s in, I’m done for.

Because when I say a song gets stuck in my head, I don’t mean for an afternoon. I mean one part of a song looping in the background of my mind—day, night, for weeks. It’s not just catchy; it’s colonizing.

What’s strange is that it’s rarely songs I love. There’s something about the glue of a certain kind of melody—bright, simple, cloying—that locks onto my neurons like fly tape.

My younger son does this too. Since he was little, he’ll take one line of a song and loop it endlessly, sometimes mutating the lyrics until they’re nonsense. It’s funny… until it’s I Believe I Can Fly for the eighth hour. Or worse, something by Justin Bieber (there’s one in particular, but I can’t risk naming it).

I sometimes wonder what I’m actually hearing in these mental broadcasts. It’s not full sound. It’s more like the memory of a song—a worn-down cassette tape version, thin and a bit ghostly. Occasionally, though, it’s vivid, like stereo in my skull.

But where do these earworms come from? You guys know about the German word, right—Ohrwurm? Literally, “ear worm.” When I first discovered that word, I nearly cried with joy—the pure delight of having a word for a thing that torments you. (Is there a word in German for that too?)

But here’s the thing: why is this happening to me? Why is the internal database so elaborate—this backroom that houses every lyric from ten thousand shitty songs? Is it Amy’s fault—my best friend since childhood, a musician with a freakish ability to recall every lyric ever written? Did I absorb this from her, harmonizing too much in her basement? Or is it because of my obsessive attachment to words—the way I link melody and language? Maybe it’s just a neurological oddity, an undiscovered species of mental illness where pop lyrics form their own little settlements in the back-mind.

If I ever fully lose it, I’ll be the person building a homemade radio-antenna hat to block signals. Or maybe I’ll use it to tune in better, to catch even more. The image of the receiver, the metal antenna, static—it shows up everywhere in my work. I’m drawn to that idea of a brain as a receptor for fragmented transmissions.

I mean, think of it! A metal rod we extend, and suddenly it becomes a receiver of coded information. It’s mad, really.

Bill Bryson once wrote that when you watch TV static, you’re actually seeing the Big Bang. I love that—the chaos at the origin of everything. Maybe that’s what’s happening inside my head too: a constant hum of creation, just a little too tuned in.

Back to Scotland. Warding off the curse of the dreaded dog command became an ongoing joke. And then one day, innocently sitting at a café in Edinburgh, a car pulled up at a red light and blasted Jump! at full volume. The red light held long enough for a full verse and two choruses. Kismet. And yes, I heard it for the rest of the trip.

I once took a rideshare from Angoulême to Paris with a man who turned out to be Whitney’s biggest fan—and possibly her most terrifying one. We listened to her entire discography, at full volume, for five and a half hours. I emerged shaken and now I can’t hear “I Will Always Love You” without breaking into hives. (The driver was far too scary to ask for a polite change in soundtrack, but that’s another story entirely.)

So yes, the world is dangerous for me. Every shop, every radio, every café playlist is a minefield. My mind, meanwhile, is a warehouse of sticky, saccarine pop refrains that I never asked to store. It’s not an ear—it’s an archive.

So think of me, if you will—the walking radio receiver, the unwilling DJ of a station that goes off air. And if you see me flinch when someone says “Jump!” just know: I’m already hearing the duh duh duh, duhduh duh duh duh duh duhduh.