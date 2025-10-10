In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Discussion about this post

Kate Decker
Oct 10

If you try this, and if it works for you, you will not only smooth out your problem Ear Worm annoyance, but will actually gain something of real value and beauty.

Listen to Mozart, K 136) Handel, Beethoven (7th Symphony, second movement), Elgar (Jacqueline Du Pre on cello) for a start.

When these breathtaking sounds and relationships of music and silence enter your head, they do actual good, not harm like the annoying shallow repetitive Ear Worms. You can chase an ear worm right out of your head with the perfection of real music.

Sharon Shaw
Oct 11

Whew! I’m oddly comforted knowing it isn’t just me. Now if I can just get that song “Jump” out of my head! 🙃😂

