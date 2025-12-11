I’ve had new readers lately, and some of you are roaming through the entire back catalog. I put this together as a guide. If you’d rather skip straight to the good stuff, this is the map—in the order of my greatest hits, according to myself.

FICTION (favorites in order)

Halving, like cutting something in half. I think this is the best thing I’ve ever written.

Fiction for Weather Reports.

Was it love? Was it a scam?

The story of the saddest woman in the apartment building.

A story about wearing other faces.

A piece of parking lot fiction.

My only ghost story.

Fiction for Midnight Vault II

Sensorial fiction from the perspective of a cat.

Jesus protects her morning, noon, and night.

A rap-fiction battle written in three hours with Andrew Robert Colom in his epic Rap Fiction Battles

A very short, stylistic, experimental piece of parking-lot fiction.

HYBRID & COLLABORATIONS

Ping Pong

Visual ping pong with Jon T.

Dyad

Collaborative fiction with Jon T

Chow Interview

An interview on my visual art and writing.

ESSAYS (favorites in order)

Resisting the Cleanliness Regime.

About punching death in the face.

An innovative writing workshop.

Doppelgängers and my roaming self.

My week of rest and relaxation.

A ridiculous and somewhat untrue title; I was getting desperate.

After a sleepless night by the river.

Planet France: Notes on climate and culture.

A post-election newsletter about my complicated dog in this complicated world.

A personal essay about rage leaks.

The world is a dangerous place.

An evening in a forest canopy with some weirdos.

Writing this changed my life.

The final flight — by far my most-read essay.

I have a few more Substacks if you feel like snacking on other aspects of the Sando-verse.

SUM FLUX (my literary magazine)

Here’s the art/experiments stack:

Here’s the French stack:

