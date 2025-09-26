No thank you, flower badge.
step by step guide to hide your paid subscriber badge
Keeping Your Support Private
Hi friends,
Substack recently introduced the paid subscriber badge. I want to be upfront: I’m not a fan. While some folks may enjoy the visibility, I’m very aware that others would rather keep their support private. I feel protective of your right to do that.
If you’re comfortable with the badge, you can simply ignore this post. But if you’d prefer to keep your reading and support activity private, here’s how to change your settings. I’ve already done this myself, and I wanted to share because the process isn’t exactly obvious.
How to Hide Your Activity:
Click on your profile photo in the upper right corner.
Select Settings.
Go to Profile, then click Edit.
Scroll down to the “Reads” section.
Click “Hide all.”
That’s it! Once you’ve done this, your reading and support activity will no longer be visible to others.
Click on your profile photo and click settings:
Click on Edit:
Scroll down to Reads and click “Hide All”:
And voila! you are no longer a hunter’s mark.
You can also just click on the flower-badge directly:
1. Click the 3-dots (top right)
2. Click on "Edit Subscription Visibility"
✨💭😊
Thank you for this. After two plus years of being on SS I’m still operating at entry level. (I’m an old Luddite, simply incompetent with technology, pretty much.)
I comment, I Restack and sometimes w/quotes, rarely make a personal post. I’m not even sure if anyone sees what I do. I’ve never hit the orange SHARE, I’m scared that I’ll go full public, which I don’t want. So I continue to operate at some basement level and I’m satisfied. NOT here to make $$, just have fun. My only social media plus Bluesky. Never Insta, TikTok, FB!