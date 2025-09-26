Keeping Your Support Private

Hi friends,

Substack recently introduced the paid subscriber badge. I want to be upfront: I’m not a fan. While some folks may enjoy the visibility, I’m very aware that others would rather keep their support private. I feel protective of your right to do that.

If you’re comfortable with the badge, you can simply ignore this post. But if you’d prefer to keep your reading and support activity private, here’s how to change your settings. I’ve already done this myself, and I wanted to share because the process isn’t exactly obvious.

How to Hide Your Activity:

Click on your profile photo in the upper right corner. Select Settings. Go to Profile, then click Edit. Scroll down to the “Reads” section. Click “Hide all.”

That’s it! Once you’ve done this, your reading and support activity will no longer be visible to others.

Click on your profile photo and click settings:

Click on Edit:

Scroll down to Reads and click “Hide All”:

And voila! you are no longer a hunter’s mark.

Did you read this newsletter?

Did you read my latest fiction?

or how about my favorite?