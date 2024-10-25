Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Don’t need perfume with my new hairspray Don’t need to talk with you around, finishing all my sentences Don’t need the coyotes, with the sky full of birds This thin vein of sentimentalism Over total self-absorption Unzip it down, Unpeel it from its bones

I wouldn’t call this finished, they are notes I wrote on a plane on the only paper available. This is like hopeless on sundays

Share