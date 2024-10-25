Notes on a Barf bag
an invitation to jam with me
Don’t need perfume with my new hairspray Don’t need to talk with you around, finishing all my sentences Don’t need the coyotes, with the sky full of birds This thin vein of sentimentalism Over total self-absorption Unzip it down, Unpeel it from its bones
I wouldn’t call this finished, they are notes I wrote on a plane on the only paper available. This is like sandbox, where she invites us to play and take anything there to roll it around like playdough. Would you like to play?
i would like to play
And I know where you took this photo.