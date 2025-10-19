A six-week immersion in sensory and mimetic prose, from November 8 to December 20.

Optional two-week extension: January 17–31.

They say you can’t teach voice. I say otherwise.

In this course, I’ll guide you through mimetic prose—writing in which form and perception mirror each other, where language doesn’t describe experience but creates it.

We’ll study how your prose coughs, how the nails of your characters tap, and how fiction can emerge from a character rather than merely happening to them. Through a kind of method-acting investigation, we’ll locate each character’s precise vocabulary—the sensory logic that shapes how they experience their world.

Through a series of sensory and structural experiments, we’ll dig into the archaeology of your characters: tracing how sensation becomes syntax, and how inner perception evolves into voice. We’ll explore épuisement—the deliberate exhaustion of the senses—as a technique for writing prose that feels inevitable, muscular, and alive.

You will:

• Work asynchronously through Wet Ink—an active space for discussion, critique, and exchange.

• Receive extensive individual editorial feedback from me on every submission.

• Access six detailed weekly sessions, each introducing a new sensory or stylistic experiment.

• Be paired with a partner for peer feedback and dialogue.

• Complete a series of innovative, sense-based exercises designed to generate several short pieces (1,000–2,000 words) and one microfiction.

• Conclude the course with a 45-minute one-on-one consultation with me to discuss your complete body of work.

6 weeks: $250

Optional 2-week intensive individualized extension: +$100

Class open to beginners, intermediate and advanced writers.

Sign ups open Tuesday October 21st on televisionsky.net.

SPACES LIMITED

My teaching creds:

I’ve been teaching for over fifteen years across writing, visual art, and improvisational theater. I studied literature, creative writing, and art at the Rhode Island School of Design, Brown University, and the University of Arizona, and received a Watson Fellowship for writing and visual artwork.

I’m the creator, publisher, and editor of Sum Flux, an independent literary magazine devoted to experimental prose, and I write The Inversion Field—psychological fiction that explores identity, transformation, and the porous boundaries between self and other. I also curate literary fiction for

, with a focus on voice-driven work and interior intensity.

My teaching bridges the body and the page, drawing from art, performance, and prose to help writers uncover the precision and physical intelligence of their own language.