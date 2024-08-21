This half-serious photo series explores the balance between playful delight in sublime landscapes and a more introspective encounter with the sublime—particularly in Scotland, where the idea first took hold.

Drawing on Roland Barthes’ notion of heautoscopy—those strange moments of feeling both outside oneself and doubled within a scene—I wanted to convey the sensation of leaving my body and merging with the landscape in a way that’s both impossible and fantastical.

At times, it’s as if the beauty seeps into my skin, blurring the boundary between me and my surroundings. When a landscape really moves me, I feel pulled out of myself, like I’m floating or zooming into the scene. The boundaries between subject and environment blur, creating a sensation of mutual permeability.

My gaze becomes a focused, almost compulsive attempt to internalize the nuances of line, color, and rhythm—an effort to capture, archive, or decipher the landscape, as if I’m filing away details into an imaginary archive—fueling an endless drawing project that runs quietly in the background of my mind, constantly processing and redrawing in perpetuity.