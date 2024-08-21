This half-serious photo series explores the balance between playful delight in sublime landscapes and a more introspective encounter with the sublime—particularly in Scotland, where the idea first took hold.
Drawing on Roland Barthes’ notion of heautoscopy—those strange moments of feeling both outside oneself and doubled within a scene—I wanted to convey the sensation of leaving my body and merging with the landscape in a way that’s both impossible and fantastical.
At times, it’s as if the beauty seeps into my skin, blurring the boundary between me and my surroundings. When a landscape really moves me, I feel pulled out of myself, like I’m floating or zooming into the scene. The boundaries between subject and environment blur, creating a sensation of mutual permeability.
My gaze becomes a focused, almost compulsive attempt to internalize the nuances of line, color, and rhythm—an effort to capture, archive, or decipher the landscape, as if I’m filing away details into an imaginary archive—fueling an endless drawing project that runs quietly in the background of my mind, constantly processing and redrawing in perpetuity.
If you support this venture, I’ll offer you a peek into my daily snapshots of forgotten details and vast landscapes, along with my peculiar poems about things people might miss. You’ll also get a glimpse into the drawings I’m working on and the thoughts I can’t resist sharing. Who knows? With enough support, you might even help liberate me from my day job in the copper mines, freeing up more time for my creative makings and scribblings.