My son asked if I’d be able to dance again.

The goal, I told him, is smaller than that. Just to stand. Just to walk across a room without the kneecap floating, without the joint filling like a river after rain. Standing too long can do it. Sitting too long. An accidental jump for joy. Suddenly the knee swells, and not only can it no longer bend, it can’t even entirely bear my weight.

Writing is bad for my knee. Standing is bad for my knee. Walking, swimming—forget dancing. Everything makes it blow up. And lately I’ve taken the damn thing in hand.

So it’s cortisone and physical therapy with the goal of trying to get the surrounding muscles to hold it together better.

I like saying it blows up because the idea of the knee exploding and then still remaining there speaks to me. The thing detonates and stays.

When the surgeon asked if there had been previous injuries, I said: a lifetime of them.

Three years ago, my giant dog lunged for a stick and took my knee with him—the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced. A year before that, an ice-skating fall: the rink crowded and full of holes, and then the splice, me in free glide and then me on the ice, no fall in between, only the sudden edit.

And before that, the scar I still carry on my right knee from childhood. I was roller-skating with my uncle, and the next day, trying to follow him around the neighborhood, I went down on my knee into a strange pile of shattered plexiglass that tore a huge hole in it.

But my knees were manufactured poorly in the first place. As a kid, I had Chondromalacia patella, which often kept me out of gym classes. I was told that basically my kneecap, the little train tracks of it, weren’t holding, and so there was always that horrible clicking and slamming back into place, the floating kneecap returning where it was supposed to be.

The injuries came later, but for some reason they always seemed to find that same weak spot.

The knees come from my mother’s side of the family. Almost all of us have skinny legs and knobby knees. The knees are the least of what I inherited from them.

I had a lot of different families growing up. My almost-teenaged parents needed the different tribes to come together to help raise me. My father’s side was quieter, more solitary—noses buried in books, the sound of typewriters—a house of wood and stone, nothing like the sparkling chandeliers and noise of the other side of the family.

I grew up feeling like a burden, like I had interrupted everyone’s life. Everybody already had plans, trajectories, places they were headed, and my arrival cut across all of it.

So I learned to tread lightly. Every household had wildly different values and rules, and I learned to bend to them, just to make life easier—and because then there would be more room for love.

I spent a lot of time in my grandparents’ home on my mother’s side. My aunts and uncles are only a few years older than me, and I was integrated more like a brother or sister than a niece. I loved them. I loved the noisy chaos of that home.

Gold-painted Rococo mirrors. Cupids on pillars. Giant fake grapes. Crystal chandeliers.

Holidays were a spectacle. There were so many gifts there was hardly any place to sit. Dinner under the prismed chandeliers—I loved listening to everyone laughing, yelling over each other from under the oak table, watching everybody’s feet.

At Christmas every year, everyone agreed to give only one gift, and every year it became a competition—unless you were the embarrassing person who followed the rules. We stuffed ourselves until our stomachs ached. Our presence was essential, non-negotiable, a matter of contract.

When I was little, one Christmas, my uncle Bob appeared with a gigantic box and set it in front of me. Inside was another box. Inside that, another. Nested boxes, each one smaller. At the center, there was nothing. That was the joke. But I still remember how it felt to keep opening. In that family, jokes were what joy looked like.

My uncles were always pulling pranks; the teasing was incessant and often went too far. I was dangled over banisters, chased in monster masks with butter knives. They would sneak into my room at night, crawling on their bellies to hide under the bed, waiting to jump out. My grandfather liked to joke that he would hang me from the ceiling by my toes.

That family was loud—laughing, everyone talking at the same time. You had to yell to be heard. The testosterone was palpable, and everything was a competition. It was important to be fun, to play, to laugh, even if you were the butt of the joke.

In the summer, the lake house was the family’s cathedral. Every Sunday, everyone had to be there. You had to bring your friends, whoever you were dating — they didn’t exist unless they were presented. Volleyball, skiing, diving off the double-decker pontoon, drinking, huge feasts—it was an enormous party. Presence was not optional.

It was so busy I’m not sure anyone noticed how little I fit in—how I was buried in a book or off playing pretend in some hidey-hole. They accepted me, took care of me, loved me like I was one of them. But there was always this invisible gap. Maybe they never noticed.

One summer I wrote a story set at the lake—The Possessed Paddle Boat—something about a haunting moving through all the familiar places. I carried the pages I’d painstakingly typed out around with me, trying to get people to read it.

When we went out on the boat, I thought I finally had a captive audience.

The pages got soaked almost immediately when one of my uncles drenched the boat with a cannonball. They went flying everywhere. I knelt down to gather them, then sat on them to keep them from blowing away while everyone kept calling out to me, “Why aren’t you coming in the water?” I didn’t want to admit to them that the pages were that important to me, so I pretended to be sick, and no one ever asked to read it.

My grandfather was at the head of the raucous family, pitting brothers and sisters against each other. If you ever got offended, he was just joking.

I always felt protective of my best friend around him because there was a kind of sexual predation in the electricity around him. I understood before I knew what it was.

He enjoyed frightening people. That was one of his greatest joys. He liked sports cars, showing off money, driving too fast, and jet skis. The whole game of the jet ski was to throw you off.

My best friend and I were late-stage teenagers by then—self-conscious enough that the last thing we wanted was to be thrown off—so we were hanging on for dear life while he swerved back and forth. Then he jerked so hard that we all flew off, and the jet ski spun and hit him in the head.

He drove himself to the hospital, bleeding—wouldn’t even let us drive him.

That image stays with me. It was him: the joking cruelty, the performance, the refusal to be helped, the pride. I can still see him afterward—electric with that nervous energy of his, a bandage wrapped around his head, those skinny, wiry legs bouncing under him. His knees in constant frenetic motion.

The knobby knees come from him.

The most painful moment in that family wasn’t with him but with my grandmother, who took me aside to tell me I should try harder to act like other people. Stop trying to stand out all the time. She was from Slovakia, and everything in her life was about not being seen as different.

I tried to explain that I wasn’t trying to stand out. This was not a performance. I was different. I was trying to fit in. It just wasn’t working.

Every time I went to see the family, somewhere on the highway on the way home, alone again, I would start crying without quite knowing why.

My uncle Bob was the one exception in the family, the person I felt I could be most myself with. When I was in high school, we were both obsessed with The Cure, listened to The Head on the Door together, and talked about writing. He was the only one in that family who bridged the gap.

When I was nineteen, I wrote a piece of fiction, and I recently found the notes Bob gave me—saturated with ink, every page, every margin, every sentence questioned. At the time, I found it flattering that he’d taken so much time. Looking at it now, as an editor, it feels overwhelming—like pushing a kid off their stride the first time they’re on skates. But I didn’t read it that way then. Then, it felt like being seen.

I spent ten years living all over — Guatemala, Colorado, Rhode Island, then Australia and Europe. I kept building a life outside the family’s field of vision. Different cultures, different ways of being. For the first time, I could decide who I was without reference to anyone else.

No one from the family called to ask where I was or what I was doing. I was simply expected. If I was outside the family contract, I was in breach of it.

When Bob invited me to his wedding, I still thought we were close, despite my geographic distance.

I realized right away that something had shifted. At dinner, I wasn’t seated with the brothers and sisters. I wasn’t with the cousins either. I was seated all the way in the back with my grandmother’s cousin from Slovakia, who told me things I had never heard from my grandmother, too traumatized by her own childhood to speak of it.

Although I loved the stories, I found myself gazing all the way across the ballroom at the family I had once been a part of.

Bob had proposed by hiding a diamond ring inside a bottle he’d found diving in the lake—something he’d become obsessed with. I was already making art, broke, and had traveled all the way there for the wedding. I decided to make them something instead of buying a gift. Something intimate, layered—our own private language, I thought.

I made nested boxes. Each one held a line of a poem—about love, about glass bottles and diamonds and water. Each layer was threaded so you had to keep opening, following it inward. The entire poem, with the last line about the diamond in the water, was at the center.

I stood there and watched Bob, stone-faced, rip through the entire thing and throw it aside.

He never said anything to me about it.

Maybe he was as disappointed by that empty box as I had been.

By the time my grandfather died, I was already out of the family. But everyone had already fractured—in-fighting and bloody disputes. I did not go to his funeral, and though I shed a few tears, they weren’t for the man himself. I recognized that he was a major throne in my personal pantheon, and that his death marked the end of the family I had loved growing up.

In France, people love word games. Maybe it’s Lacan’s fault. With knees—genou—you can easily transpose it into je, nous: I and we. More than once, people have tried to psychoanalyze my knee problems, asking whether I had I-we trouble.

I answer dryly that if my body is speaking a language, it’s probably English. In English, we’d talk about supplication, or surrender. But the French question hits closer to home than I like.

As an only child, compulsively solitary, the space between je and nous has always caused me trouble. How much of the I is really mine, and how much was built trying to survive the we?

I learned to bend.

When I think about legs, I think about roots. If we were like trees, our roots wouldn’t be the tips of our toes. They would be buried deeper—in attachment, in what we value, and in the coded trunk-vines of DNA.

My kids are not much like me at all. They are both committed to being as normal as possible—Alex P. Keatons after all the weird art shows and strange itinerant life I dragged them through. They’re athletes, which I never was. Even back in those old gym-class days, it was no great loss to sit out. I already had other things in mind.

My boys were incredible at capoeira. I still see them mid-air, the grace of their flips and kicks.

They don’t have knobby knees.

Now when we come back to America, though we don’t see the fractured family, my boys love skiing and gliding on the water like the great-uncles they don’t remember meeting.

I think about the code I passed on to them. There are roots I hope they didn’t receive. But I see it—when they hide in dark corners to jump-scare me, when we tease each other, when we laugh easily together at the dinner table.

When they tell me exactly what I want to hear, I worry about the performative self, their desire for normalcy. I worry that what I passed on was not the part that learned to stand, but the part that learned to bend.

I got away from that family, but I have it inscribed in my body. I drag this left leg into every room I enter, into this new family I’ve made.

What I want for my sons is to not need to perform to be loved. To not have to be fun, or easy, or whoever they think I want them to be. To just be who they are.

My mother still doesn’t understand why I’ve come to hate holidays—the dressing up of expectations, the performance of intimacy, a code of obligations that has nothing to do with love.

I don’t want my family to be a cathedral. I don’t want anyone to kneel here. Bend, sure. But there’s room in our house for us to be who we are. And as damaged as I am, there’s room for me too.

I used to think the goal was to be fixed. Now I understand it’s smaller than that. Not to stop the knee from bending, but to build enough muscle around it that I get to choose when to bend, and when to stand.

I don’t want to perform anymore.

Keep an eye out for my next memoir chapter that is all about the fiction that Bob critiqued.

If you like this, read the other available memoir chapter:

Memoirs Choosing Not to Disappear Sandolore Sykes · December 29, 2025 These vignette memoirs are stray, peripheral stories from my life. Written monthly toward a book, each one goes back to look for what I didn’t know I was losing. Read full story

and you will start to recognize the different textures of my family tapestry from this essay: