In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

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Anna Schott's avatar
Anna Schott
4d

Wow! This hits home in several ways. Which I won't go into. I know you're having a vulnerability hangover, (a term I will now add to my daily lamentation which has so far been "I can't believe I posted that!" ) but please know that reading good unsentimental memoir that tells about a person's life straight up and with helpful observations (in this case regarding your hopes for your sons) is really what readers want. You wrote for you but it serves others. And shit like that.

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3 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
Jim J Wilsky's avatar
Jim J Wilsky
4d

Sandolore, it never fails. When I read something that really resonates, that is better than great, I always pause at the end. Maybe a minute or two or five, but there is always a moment when the power blinks off and everything around me stops running. Except my mind, which is busy downloading the wonder I just read. After I read this, the power went out. Fantastic writing.- Jim

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1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
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