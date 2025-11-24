The dark theater was disorienting after the afternoon glare. The display on April’s new Merge bracelet glowed as she flicked past the auto-generated birthday messages, trying to reach the SymbioSync activation. If she didn’t figure it out fast, she’d miss seeing herself playing Sabrina instead of Audrey Hepburn.

A neighbor shot her a dark look as the opening credits rolled and the glow from her wrist brightened.

April finally got it and sat back just as the first scene began. It was still Audrey Hepburn, but her face began to shimmer, her dark hair greying into a strange black-and-white blond. Sabrina’s cheekbones softened; her large, dewy eyes shrank as they drifted farther apart. For a few seconds, there were two faces, misaligned, sliding over each other. When Sabrina turned her head, the jaw lagged, and the face smeared across the screen. By the time she was up in the tree watching the garden party, the blur had cleared. It was April in the branches.

It took getting used to, but soon she lost herself in the story. April stepped out from the trees in the white party dress, smiling at the men in the lamplight. As they turned toward April—toward her—she leaned forward in her seat, as if she could step into the scene.

When her cheek pressed against Bogart’s, pearls glinting around her neck, something locked in her throat. She hadn’t thought it would feel like this. A sob climbed with a cramp in her belly; she tightened her body to keep from bawling in the middle of everyone.

Herself, almost kissed; the warmth in Bogart’s eyes meant just for her.

She stopped fighting it. Let it be real just this once: Bogart taking her in his arms…

She stayed in her seat as the credits rolled, letting the feeling hold her. She rose, taking one carpeted step at a time.

Her Merge startled her, lighting up and buzzing. 67.2% COMPATIBILITY MATCH . At the end of the row, a faint green glow—another lit Merge, with a deeper shape of someone around it. The figure rose. She froze.

Could it be? Could it be someone just for her?

The glow came hesitantly toward her, and April imagined it unfolding: a handsome Bogart type would step out of the shadows, reaching toward his vivacious, elegant Sabrina, finding drab, slow-witted April. She imagined his brow furrowing, his disappointment, backing away, saying, oh, sorry, I thought you were someone else.

April hurried into the lobby, where the light turned the room white. She turned back, almost hoping he was following—no one. She rushed into the afternoon street.

I always do this. I always ruin it. I couldn’t even give it a chance?

Who would ever pick me?

April’s eyes fixed on the pavement. The street was full of people; someone knocked her shoulder as her Merge, unnecessarily, alerted her she was having a stress event. She turned down a street and leaned against a brick wall. This was going to be more difficult than she had realized. Give it time. It might take months for the clunky bracelet to sink into her skin, become pretty little diodes—for the Merge to make her someone worth anything to anyone else.

She tried to imagine herself on her next birthday, but no image came.

She clicked on her Merge’s flashing alert. It offered: INITIATE SOFTSYNC?

Yes.

In the strip of sky between the buildings, a flying billboard slid across the sun: GET PAST YOURSELF—a huge grey brain split open like a shell, and a woman clothed in seaweed stepped out.

April closed her eyes and pictured herself on the billboard; her eyes sliding farther apart, the skin between them creasing into brain-like folds, slitting open to push out a small, glowing pearl.

Pearls, she thought, came from ugly shells.

Her shoulders relaxed. Give it time, April. Warmth spread over her as her Merge ceased to vibrate.

To live is to be slowly born.

She lay naked, skin ice-cold on sun-hot sand. Waves climbed her ankles, warming her hips, rising higher to her cheeks. Rising to her mouth, sliding down her throat; coating her insides—a salve on a hundred little cuts. Tiny silver fish flashed, metallic in the bright foam; she felt them slip past her lips, cool and small, wriggling inside her chest—working something free.

Parts of her—fingers, feet—drifted away; she could still feel them, their sensation, swimming beside her.

What part is me? Is there a center, or am I all of this?

Sitting up awake, fingers numb, she checked they were still attached, sweat chilling her temples. She groped at her forehead; something seemed to move under her skin.

SOMATIC ALERT: ELEVATED AFFECTIVE INDEX . The Merge buzzed in the dark.

INITIATE A COMFORT CASCADE?

Yes.

Lying back, her body felt like it was seaming back together. She wiggled her fingers, satisfied that she felt whole again.

She dressed slowly, the sun from the dream still under her skin. In the mirror, she imagined the silver fish swimming beneath her flesh. Maybe it was her makeup—but her eyes didn’t look so far apart. Almost pretty, she thought, with a little embarrassment. When she lifted her wrist to adjust her hair, the Merge looked smaller—flatter, less gunmetal gray.

The warm breeze on her skin felt charged, bright with the tonic energy of the new protocol she’d started after leaving work at the ad agency. The wind sent the fake snow spiraling through the Christmas market.

From a distance, the giant blue-and-gold tree in the department-store window drew her in. Twenty feet of bulbs floated with impossible delicacy. Weightless, fragile—soap bubbles, perhaps held by a current of air. Each one thin enough to pop.

Her hand reached out—and another hand, quick but uncertain, reached beside it—a man’s. She looked up and met his eyes. Should I? his eyes, so bright that she imagined them as twinkling cartoon stars, seemed to ask.

Her smile must have said yes.

He reached out to the closest bulb. The tower trembled; the bulbs stirred, then cascaded. A dozen crashed with a sound like bells shattering—blue and gold glass tumbling and skittering across the floor. For a suspended second they stared, stepping back together; then, as the first note of an alarm chimed, they burst out laughing and ran through the glass doors into the glowing market.

Outside, April bent forward, hands on her knees, laughing so hard it hurt her ribs.

“I had to,” he said, his accent soft and unfamiliar. “Didn’t you want to?”

“Yes.” She couldn’t stop laughing to say anything more.

Only then did she notice the faint pulse on his wrist. Her own bracelet answered.

RESONANCE MATCH: 96.8%.

They looked at their Merges and laughed even harder.

“Would you like an eggnog?” she asked, her voice high-pitched from laughing.

“I would love one,” he said. His vowels were long and smooth. His accent made the words feel a little new to her. “In fact, I love eggnog. I’m Aarav.”

“April—another A,” she said, a thin edge of brightness in her voice.

At a stall by a fire pit, they sipped from paper cups and tried to name the taste of eggnog.

“It tastes how snow should,” she said, and immediately covered her face, laughing at herself.

He said it was like drinking the silkiest pillow.

The warmth of his brown eyes, market lights making them glow. Deep-set, like coals in a cave. She imagined a chestnut cracking there, revealing caramel, dark gold, melted—like golden eggnog. The light from the fire traced a red line around his black curls, and she noticed how delicate his bones were, his hands turning in little circles at the wrists when he spoke.

He lifted an unused glass from another table and breathed onto its surface, drawing double A’s in a diamond pattern. “Our insignia,” he said, “for the double A’s.”

He held up the glass and through it she saw his long straight nose, his cheekbones so sharp they made black lines in the dim light. Perfect, she thought. This was how it felt when you clicked with someone. She could almost hear a small, decisive snap—and for once she didn’t have to think of what to say next.

Like most evenings after work, Aarav would climb her fire escape, steaming the window to draw their diamond insignia before knocking. They watched Holiday, and Aarav surprised her by doing the Cary Grant forward flip. Later, on cushions on the floor, legs intertwined, they put on Miracle on 34th Street; he fell asleep halfway through, his head slipping onto her shoulder.

The smell of him—nutmeggy, and something sweet and talc-like, the smell of a baby’s forehead—mixed with another spice she couldn’t name.

She remembered distantly how long a day used to be—how empty. Now each had its events, its small purposes.

April wondered upon entering his cramped apartment if Aarav was regretting this. She thought she saw him avoiding her gaze, as if he didn’t want to look too closely at her reaction.

“I warned you it was depressing,” he said.

She nodded. “Just needs some cheering up.”

The water stains on the wall transfixed her, as if the whorls would pull her in. She tore her gaze away.

He gestured toward the table, dressed in an out-of-place yellow tablecloth that almost hurt her eyes.

“The dosa should be perfect.”

April wished he could dim the bare lightbulb above the table, feeling the beginning of a headache. She glanced at her Merge but didn’t want to hurt his feelings by initiating a protocol. “It smells wonderful.”

They sat at the small table, eating in silence. A cough burst from next door, as if it were in the room. They both jumped, then laughed.

“I guess it’s… lively living here,” she said.

“I stopped paying attention to it a long time ago. You train yourself. Shut off whatever gets to you. But when you turn off one thing, you end up turning everything off.” He rubbed his eyes, and in the bulb light she could see the veins on his palms, making her think of a jellyfish on sand.

“I can’t switch things off like that,” she said, keeping her eyes on the table.

“When I moved here, I told myself it was just until my sister finished school. Just until my mother got back on her feet. And then there was always something else.”

He lifted his dosa to his lips but paused mid-bite. “You know, sometimes food actually sticks in my throat. I feel so guilty, I start calculating every penny, thinking how each bite is money I can’t send home.”

“But you have to eat…” April set her dosa down and leaned toward him.

His eyes darkened. “Before this—before you—some days I felt so light, so transparent I thought I would disappear. I was like a dead man. I was having these haunting, terrible thoughts.”

She closed her eyes and imagined him going grey. His beautiful, melted chestnut skin, bleached of its color.

When she opened her eyes, he was gazing at her. “Tell me what you saw, April.”

“I saw little flakes of you breaking away, like ash from a bonfire,” she said, “your edges thinning as you shrank.”

“That’s it. I realized if I didn’t start living, there wouldn’t be any me left to send money home.”

April thought of the loafers she bought him, noticing his shoes were worn to the sole. She hadn’t before realized that it wasn’t just about the money; now she saw how much it cost him just to live at all.

He cleared his throat. “Anyway. That’s my tragic monologue.”

“It’s not tragic,” she said. “Not anymore.”

April pushed her plate away and stood up, crossing the table to take his face in her hands. “We can make everything better,” she said. She kissed him, wanting to draw all the sadness from his body; she imagined pulling it from him like a liquid.

An idea came to her. “Have you tried the SoftFocus protocol? It cushions senses without dulling them?”

He shook his head. “Honestly, I don’t like how protocols feel. They’re tinny.” He put his hand on hers. “I’d take time with you over any of it.”

He stood up. “How about we watch Holiday Inn?”

They curled up on pillows until they reached the firecracker dance. They rewound it and watched it again. They jumped up to imitate Fred Astaire, cracking themselves up with their flailing arms and ridiculous tapping until the downstairs neighbor banged on the ceiling, yelling for them to keep it down, and they fell onto the pillows in a heap.

They lay together, and he flattened her whole body across his; the room seemed to expand with the colored lights from the television flickering across the ceiling. Even a place like this could feel like home.

April’s living room was soft with lamplight. Aarav seemed exhausted and preoccupied. She sat straight on the couch, ankles crossed neatly, hands folded in her lap.

Aarav’s bracelet gave a short double buzz as he turned the page in his book.

He tapped it off without looking.

It buzzed again. He silenced it.

After the third time, April asked, “Why do you keep turning it off?”

He hesitated. “I’m just wondering if I want to continue with this thing.”

“But… everything’s so good.”

“That’s exactly it.” He leaned forward, elbows on his knees. “Maybe I don’t need it. Lately I’ve had these thoughts—like they’re not mine.” He rubbed his wrist. “The idea was to be more myself, not replaced. And now—since you—maybe it’s enough.”

She looked at him, startled. “But you signed up for this,” she said softly. “You have to see it through.”

“Do I?”

She opened her mouth, then pressed her lips closed again.

“Sometimes I just want to rip it off.” He paused. “Honestly, I think I keep it because of the cost. Removal is three times installation. And the incremental charges… I’m sending less and less home.”

April’s hands went cold in her lap. A Merge protocol came over her, trying to clear her mind, but she pushed through it, not wanting it to make everything okay, not yet. “Why fix something if it isn’t broken?”

Aarav’s mouth went into a line she’d never seen before. He turned back to his book. April sat still beside him, wondering how she could ever be what he wanted without everything her Merge gave her.

They were ice-skating when the news broke. A news drone swept overhead, its banner reading:

SYMBIO DEATH DURING EXTRACTION.

Aarav skated to the side, grabbing his phone. April followed him slowly, looking over his shoulder to see the video of the CEO being led from his house in handcuffs.

“Symbio Corporation—parent of the Merge and NeuroNest programs—under criminal investigation,” a reporter announced. “Dozens of deaths during extraction procedures.” Sirens strobed across the screen in violent color.

Almost immediately, both their Merges flashed code—long green blocks—and went black.

“I want it off.” Aarav stood pacing at the edge of the rink, tugging at his device, furious.

April went still. She sat down on an ice-cold bucket seat, her skates pushing her knees up. “I want to go home,” she whispered, folding her chest down to her knees. She felt cold and imagined herself lying naked on the ice, the blade of a passing skate sliding cleanly across her fingers.

Then he noticed her and crouched beside her. “I’m sorry. We’ll figure it out, okay?”

Back at home, both their Merges rebooted, announcing exciting new updates. April felt an immediate rush of relief; Aarav swore under his breath. He began prowling chats and servers, trying the helpline on a loop. He read aloud from his screen: “Symbio Corporation has folded. Assets purchased by Omnivista Group—a multinational promising transparency. Up to three hundred deaths linked to failed extractions.”

He scrolled, speaking faster. “Symbios wire straight into the nervous system—cortical, lymphatic, everything. They ripped it out like an octopus. Didn’t even untangle the tentacles first.”

He gave a grim laugh. “Why would they? Once you’re out, you’re not a paying customer anymore.”

April said, “I don’t know what I’ll do without it.”

“We’ll just be ourselves again… it’ll make sense. We’ll be better off without them. I can’t even turn mine off. I tell it to stop, but it doesn’t.”

“I guess we’re stuck with them then,” she said, pretending it was a bad thing.

That night, lying alone, she tried it herself. Stop all protocols for twenty-four hours. She commanded inside her mind, using the new function from the update.

The sensation was faint—a shift, like a film being lifted. A gritty texture set in, but it wasn’t terrible. Then nothing. She lay still, pleased to be in control. It was more difficult to fall asleep without it. She watched her thoughts drift chaotically. It used to be like this; she’d almost forgotten.

She would tell Aarav tomorrow; she could show him how simple it was. A sudden, fragile relief set in—maybe now things would go back to how they’d been.

Swimming in black water, unafraid. Below, a candle-colored light glowed. She swam down. Space opened beneath her—a submerged highway, signposts and chunks of pavement drifting past, the gray cracked edges coming apart like ash.

Far below, the glow came from a sunken apartment building. She swam by its windows: a woman making tea, children watching TV. The strongest light came from one window she recognized as her own. Inside, a beautiful silver box glowed: her Merge, now mother-of-pearl, inlaid with fine gold bands. She grabbed her wrist—bare. Panic rose; she tried to smash the glass. Her movements were too slow.

With a swell of water—the building drifted. The Merge lifted from the box, bands loosening, growing, golden tentacles reaching out. They glided through the window, wrapping around her, warm against her cheek, then braiding around her, filaments sinking into her skin. Reflected in the glass, she saw herself, now golden-skinned. It tugged at her from the inside, winding around her bones, sliding behind her eyes, under her scalp—pulling her open.

She woke sweaty, tearing at her clothes. Something moved—sliding under the skin of her throat. She pressed her palm hard against it, then raked her fingers down as if she could push it back. Breath wouldn’t come. She grabbed her wrist, reaching for the Merge.

Her diodes shifted from yellow to blue.

She forced her mind still; there was no display now, only the Merge pulsing at the edge of her thoughts.

OVERRIDE 24-HOUR STOP?

Yes.

Her body slackened.

She came home in high spirits. After a successful presentation for her latest campaign, she’d gone out for drinks with her coworkers and, for once, it hadn’t been awful. She’d talked, laughed—even made a joke that landed. All the way home, she’d been playing out how she’d tell Aarav about it.

He sat rigid on a stool.

“I found someone who can extract them. He was an engineer at Symbio.”

Her smile dropped before she could stop it. “You trust him?” She set her hands on the counter.

“I do. Completely.”

“I don’t know. It’s doing so much for me. Can’t you see how it’s fixing me?” Her stomach pulled tight.

“April,” he said, touching her hip, “I don’t need you fixed. You’re already enough.”

She nodded. He looked so relieved she couldn’t argue. “We’ll still have each other,” she said, forcing the words out.

She turned into the kitchen to brew tea, suddenly short of breath. “Do you want to hear about my day at work?” Her voice sounded so tight and small that she wasn’t surprised he didn’t hear her. “You’d hardly have believed it was me.”

She looked down; her Merge was only the faintly lit constellation of diodes in their half-buried casings.

She couldn’t bring herself to wonder who she’d be without it.

They stepped through a corrugated door into a dark factory of defunct printing presses. It smelled of oil and mold.

At the far end, a single room was lit—a metal table inside, a tray of instruments. The man who greeted Aarav asked who would go first.

April saw the excitement in Aarav’s eyes. She stepped back, the chill from outside reaching the back of her neck.

“I just can’t,” she squeezed her eyes closed, not able to look at him. “I want to keep it.”

He took a step back. “But I won’t know what’s you and what’s that thing.”

“You’ll know,” she said, forcing her eyes open. “And I’ll know.”

He took both of her hands. “April, I just can’t live with it inside me.”

She smiled and turned his palms over, folding them over hers. “Nothing will change.”

He shook his head. The long point of shadow pulled his chin down in a long arrow. He looked into her eyes, serious and dark, so sure. He squeezed her hands and walked away—it was so much farther than she’d realized—until he was only a dark shape in the square of light.

When she stepped outside, the cold air hit her flushed face, cooling her. She felt certain—down to the pit of her—she had made the right decision.

She called him many times; he didn’t answer. There were quiet moments in her apartment when she’d feel her heart start beating like flapping wings and she couldn’t breathe. She tried to remember what it felt like to have him there. It was like it had never been. It hit her right where her ribs met—a hollow, like air moving inside.

But strangely, most days, his absence didn’t ache. Her thoughts drifted toward lighter, more joyful things. And of course, her Merge helped. She found it so easy to calm her emotions, express her thoughts. And she was having wonderful new ideas. So much so that her latest campaign had been a hit at the office.

And she got the promotion: heading a new department. Her days were full of calls, meetings, new colleagues. When she thought of Aarav, it was with calm certainty that he would call soon.

When his message came, she wrote back meet me now. In person, something felt different. He smiled and nodded, but his eyes kept drifting to the window. They no longer seemed lit from within.

Aarav listened to her talking about her wonderful new job, nodding, but kept watching the glass, the street beyond her shoulder. She remembered how patient he’d been when she shared her daydreams.

“I have an image. Of my new life.”

His expression softened, and for a moment she felt hope. She closed her eyes, tried to find a picture—but nothing came.

Opening her eyes, pretending to search for her words, she looked across the street; a PersonalSync billboard flickered. For an instant, it froze on Miracle on 34th Street: parade balloons, it said: FILL YOURSELF UP.

She had it. “It’s like—before, I was flat,” she drew it with her hands, “and now I’m like a parade balloon—finally taking up space.”

She laughed. “I’m not describing it well. You know how I am.”

He nodded, eyes on the window, where the billboard had already changed. His mouth tightened as he glanced at the diodes on her wrist.

She wanted to say something light, one of their jokes, but her phone rang before she could speak—an urgent request from work. She told him she had to go.

“I’ll call you,” he said.

As she walked away, she turned once and saw him at the table, shoulders slumped, the untouched coffee cooling beside him. I could go back, we could fix it.

A billboard caught her eye: OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE HUE! She watched the lipstick colors fade from coral to caramel to red, thinking how clever this new campaign was—wish I’d come up with it! As her phone rang again, she thought a last time of Aarav, and wondered if he’d ever change his mind.

On a cold day, her windows fogged up and she could make out the faint diamond smudges of the double A’s, still visible on the glass. A twinge of sadness came, imagining his face through the window. That feeling of wind in her chest was quickly replaced by a soft brightness—nostalgia, gratitude. She wouldn’t be where she was now without him. She hoped he was doing well.

By late December, the city hummed with light. Music spilled from every storefront while April wandered through shops, buying trinkets for her new coworkers.

On Christmas Eve, the bar was crowded and alive with colored lights across the steamed windows. An office friend handed her a tall glass that glowed blue, steam curling from its rim. Laughter rang in her like bells.

Outside, snow was falling—thick flakes. Perfect, she thought, gazing through the window. Through the blur of people and snow, a figure turned—at the same instant she did—and their eyes met.

Joy broke over her. It was Aarav with an almost-smile, the collar of his thin jacket turned up against the cold.

They stood still while all the motion around them went on.

April had an idea. She raised a finger—one minute—and called up the new dance routine she’d seen advertised.

CONFIRM PURCHASE? Yes.

FIRECRACKER ROUTINE—ADVANCED.

As the program booted up, she began the tap routine, letting it take her over. The crowd made space. Each click of her feet landed with light precision.

When the dance finished, she froze mid-step, breathless—and looked up. The window was empty, but as she squinted, she was almost sure she saw their old diamond insignia traced into the steam, its tip drawn down into a single drip.

The crowd erupted—cheers, laughter, arms reaching. April threw her head back, flushed and dizzy. Oh, Aarav, you should be dancing here with me!

He must have been in a hurry, or perhaps cold, she thought. With a small rush of joy, she had another idea: she’d send him the loafers—and a coat too—as Christmas presents.

She lifted her glass high, the lights glinting in it like small fires.

It really was going to be a wonderful year.