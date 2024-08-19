I often get this peculiar sensation on transatlantic flights, when day is switched out for night, as if there’s a kind of inner daylight still glowing behind my eyes. It’s like the memory of the solar day has imprinted itself somewhere in my mind, shining out from within, as if a snapshot of that day is still projected, superimposed inside my head.

It’s reminiscent of those vintage matte-painted backgrounds in old sci-fi movies, a ghostly overlay that lingers just behind my vision. It’s as if I’m half-seeing a world my brain thinks I’m still in, my dog brain lagging behind the quick leap across continents. We do so many things in our modern age that our poor cerebral hardware can barely compute. I’ve moved on to the next page, yet my mind clings to the previous one. My persistence of vision, this stubborn retinal continuity, jams up, leaving me with a curious sort of double exposure.

I’ve recently returned to Europe after a long sojourn in the States, revisiting the lakes of my hometown Milwaukee and the vast, unforgiving beauty of the Sonoran Desert in Arizona. Now, I’m roaming the Scottish Highlands in a 1985 James Cook motorhome with my travel companions, Aymeric and my dog Zokami. Each scene from the past month layers itself over the jagged, drama-soaked landscapes here, with sparkling lochs and ominous mountains casting their giant’s shadows. The cave system I explored beneath the Arizonian hills, has me wondering what is hidden beneath these Scottish peaks.

As I sit here writing, the camper sways like a sailboat, buffeted by howling winds that thrash wild raspberries against the sides. I stare out the windshield at a bay of moss-covered islands while fast, multilayered clouds rocket by, shredding themselves against pine trees clinging to the mountain peaks. The darker the clouds, the more striking the view—black waves slicing across the loch as menacing peaks loom overhead. It’s enough just to sit and watch.

And so, I sit here, watching my triple-exposed reel, with America’s night skies flickering in spectral frames behind my eyes.