In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

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Betty Carlson's avatar
Betty Carlson
3h

My husband and I have had endless car air conditioning spats.

I do find that it is pretty easy to get ice cubes in cafés now, and get more if I ask for them. But they're definitely not a home staple -- even in my home, we just have a couple of those paltry trays that generate tiny ice cubes.

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1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
Brandon North's avatar
Brandon North
4h

"The same logic applies to food. After dinner, plates are often left out overnight, not because anyone’s careless but because you don’t want to warm up the refrigerator. Better to let food cool on its own before putting it away."

So that's how bleu cheese was invented!

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