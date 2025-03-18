Hi readers. I had some fun this week enjoying complaining. Complaining—though clearly one can go too far, and one should always avoid the quicksand of wallowing—can be great fun if done in the right way.

I am often feverishly positive, which is why a good whingeing session is like a cool northern wind.

I had a really fun discussion in the chat the other night, whining about beeping smoke alarms, the difficulty of eternal striving (with no endgame), jobs that pay well (but are hard), and difficult students. Why is it so fun? I just don’t know.

Because my weekend in Paris didn’t offer me much to complain about (except for the hairdryers that give you carpal tunnel because you have to squeeze them the entire time to dry your hair… what? Too many people walking away and leaving them on?), I’ll just throw some photos onto the end of this newsletter, just to cheer you up after all the whining.

Before I get into a list of petty complaints, I want to apologize to you and make an announcement. Many of you know that I am a gumball machine full of a plethora of different projects and different media, and some of you even come along for the full ride. But as I continue my experimental creativity play, I realize that it is not for all of you. After the double fiasco (the first of my many moans) of sending my poor overloaded subscribers two—yes, two—posts that were not meant to be sent, I decided to create a new Substack dedicated exclusively to video and experimental art play. You will no longer find any of that here.

If you’d like this kind of play, you’ll find it here:

From now on, The Inversion Field will ONLY be literary fiction, personal essays, and newsletters. Over on the new Stack, I will be doing creative lives (with games, art walks, gnarly puppet shows?), as well as more serious visual art. Jon T and I have a series of visual/audio art projects in motion, with real-life gallery and festival actions happening soon. So now you know where to find it.

The Sandolore Complaint Line will also live over there and is still free—for now.

click here: Sandolore Complaint Line

So now, let’s get complaining.

#1 The Perfume Wars

You’ll hear more about Complaint #1 (you can bet your bottom dollar). The Perfume Wars is an essay I am working on about the troubles with perfume in my home.

Negotiations were made. My 15-year-old loves his “man smell”—a nasty little concoction in a bottle, a closed fist (literally) that radiates at least three meters of musky dementia for ol’ Sando’s nose.

I have negotiated, because every morning, I wake up to my eyes burning and my nostril hairs singeing from the single spritz my son claims he puts on. Now, the bottle stays outside, and he sprays it on the way to the bus stop. I just have to make sure my bedroom window is closed.

Problem: I didn’t find the bottle outside this morning.

#2 Jon T has to sleep.

It’s super annoying because I have burning ideas that need to be immediately addressed. We are working on a number of aforementioned projects—most notably, a piece of fiction we are passing back and forth, but also a live video performance at the end of April that needs a lot of clarification. But what the hell, Substackers, sometimes he has to go to work. Or worse—to sleep.

He, for example, is a professional namer, and I have a stupid name for my new Stack. He has been taking days to get me a better one. Days, people. I mean, it’s not really fair, because when I asked him for music for the Complaint Line, he had something in like 30 minutes. So, one starts wanting things toot sweet, yes? What gives, right?

Problem: I want him to give me immediate, 24/7 access to his creative skills. Should we make a petition? Who’s with me?

#3 Somebody left a Kleenex in their pocket in the washing machine.

Worst part? It was probably me.

How do I know this? It was only my clothes.

Problem: Way more fun to give a heart-lurching, poor-me speech to teenagers, woeing-me-ing about the hard work of being a parent.

#4 Internet people are weird. You never know who they are.

Not naming names here or anything, but a certain someone plagiarized another artist on the Stack, and ol’ Detective Sykes sniffed it out (round of applause, please). But it also meant the Sum Flux team had to remake all the artwork for the new volume in 10 seconds—couldn’t take the risk of our own artwork being pilfered, right?

My obsessive brain gets super looped on knowing who people on the internet are, and now I am the self-appointed art thief detective on the Stack, hound dog nose to the ground.

Problem: Who the hell are you people?

At least I got to learn how to do this for Magnetic.

#5 “Fred” in the parking lot leaves too much garbage.

I mean, seriously, Fred, can’t you put your cigarillo packs and shredded newspapers in a plastic bag and carry your detritus to a garbage can not 200 meters from your parking spot? I am willing to accept the plethora of apple cores, but seriously, dude—your spot looks disgusting.

Problem: I can see the dump growing from my office window, and it’s gross.

#6 Toddler not sharing delicious parmesan cracker with me.

I met Aymeric’s (bf’s) nephew the other day, and he totally didn’t let me have one of his delicious cookie/crackers. Which was lame, because my bowl of cookie/crackers just didn’t look as good as his. Selfish little toddlers.

Problem: I have a weakness for other people’s cookie/crackers.

Now, so that life is balanced, I will create some characters to complain about me. I think it should be a “Fred” day. Come and check out the complaint line if you want.

In other news...

I am preparing a very serious and very literary live where I’ve asked nine writers to answer writerly questions about how they inhabit characters, get distance from their work, and how they experience their own pieces visually.

So if that interests you, keep an eye out! (Friday March 21).

QUESTIONAIRE: Please address your grumbles (at the world, not at me, please) in the messages below: I am accepting all manner of complaints but would implore you to be as petty as possible and not to address any serious grievances. I’ll shake my fist at the sky and commiserate right alongside you.

Promised Parisian photos:

“Always Look Up in Paris” series:

“Always Look Down in Paris” series:

Please complain about stuff in the comments.