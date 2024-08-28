AI and I enjoyed making this image for you.

I’ve crafted 6 single-sentence stories for you (almost as fun as writing haikus). Let me know which one you like best, and if you really want to make my day, share one (or 6!) of your own.

I’ll even reward my favorite by creating an AI image of it with Midjourney. Get to it!

It’s not that I didn’t mean it—I really did—but I didn’t mean to say it out loud, and now she’s gone forever.

Just as you can tell a jug is nearly full by the rising pitch of the sound, I knew by the note of her voice that she was near her breaking point.

She always regretted making plans the moment they became real, but this time, pulling on her jeans felt like lifting something weighted, as if they were soaked, and her fingers were clammy and fumbling—but she knew there was no backing out of this one.

The last time I was here, the trees stood gaunt and skeletal, but now, coming back to where it all began, I could barely recognize the place, with leaves rustling in the breeze and the air dappled with drifting pollen.

When the hooded man asked if this was his house, the boy froze, staring up at the cheerful yet dilapidated farmhouse he called home, and though he had planned to say no, the darkness in the man’s eyes filled him with such raw terror that he could only muster the truth and say yes.

I closed the door as slowly as I could, teeth clenched as if that might silence it, unable to face him for a real goodbye; then, with the cold wind on my face, I exhaled and finally felt free.

