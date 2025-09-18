In the Inversion Field

ARC
Cassandre turns every surface into a page because silence is killing her. The notebooks, the sandwich paper, the windshield, even her own skin are a protest against being erased inside her house and her marriage. By the time she lets another man inscribe her, it is less about desire than about proof she still exists. Great short fiction, Sandy!

1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
A.P. Murphy
Excellent work S, I particularly liked the brief stacatto sentences in the middle. The variation of sentence structure and rhythm was very effective. The overall theme of writing as incription of desires (invisible/made visible)... I'd write more but I can't really see what I'm typing right now (weird font colour problem)

2 replies by Sandolore Sykes and others
