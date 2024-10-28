They say, "If I could talk..." But what do they know?

I send messages through bats’ wings—their thrumming translates my stories into the night, vibrating through lamppost electricity, traveling to crickets who carry them through windows, onto other walls in other rooms. Those walls have stories, which come back to me.

Day-to-day is dull. My inhabitant spends hours staring—at pages, her computer—clicking and mumbling. Sometimes, she takes over the house with projects. Once, she filled it with a wax sculpture, and I still carry the faint smell of melted wax.

But there are moments. Lovers. Fights. Once, she sat on the windowsill smoking, and her lover turned cruel, making her cry. He’d say something hurtful, then deny it. I was a witness.

Years ago, I stood empty for seasons, deteriorating. Strangers snuck in, slept on dirty mattresses, spoke loudly, spilled without cleaning. I was afraid, but now I long for those strange, flashlight-lit nights, the dirty fingerprints left on my walls. Other houses wanted my stories then. Now, it’s just, "she’s working."

I’ve watched the children grow, marking their heights on my doorframe.

I’m a beautiful room—high ceilings. Despite the large house, she spends most of her time here. I look out onto the hills, filtered through the pine tree whose branches reach toward me. She’s emptied me now, left me bare.

I’m pocked with holes, crudely pierced into me over decades. Some are gaping, bloodless wounds. Others held her art, which makes me feel useful, proud. But I’m dirty—years of dust, grime, pollen.

I’m sun-filled, a room full of air in a dark house. The other rooms grumble behind my back, but I am loved. Lived in, slept in, loved in. Conversations had. My wood floors are worn, golden, warm underfoot.

She’s cleared out her desk, her canard blue bed, her jungle crane bedspread. She’s taken the books, even the spiders are gone, though they’ll return. The spiders are the true inhabitants, flattening like jackknives by day, deploying at night in my corners.

I once had a paper lantern around my center light, but now it’s just a naked bulb.

Sometimes a bird flies in. I smell the verbena below, turpentine from the studio, sun-baked pine sap, and spilled coffee.

Soon, someone new will make me their own. I glimpsed them—a baby, a young girl. I hope they mark my doorframe. I’m ready for more action, more drama. The neighbor walls talk about parties, theft, infidelity. I want new stories, not just these scribbles on pages.

Then again, I might miss her—the way she reads aloud, always lets the air in. I might miss her mess. I hope they don’t whitewash me or hang ugly things or put me under blinding lights. I hope they speak to each other in me, share secrets and stories. Because one thing is certain in the life of a wall. One never gets to go anywhere. It is only the world that comes to you.