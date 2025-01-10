We’re a Substack family. We debate strategies, gush about the joy of autonomy, liberty, and the sheer delight of tangible, human readers. But, as the youngest member of our Substack trio—the one still finding her footing—I’ve been the focus of plenty of advice and thoughtful suggestions. This ongoing discussion has led to what I’m calling The Sandolore Gumball Machine Problem.

My dad pointed out that I’m doing a lot with my stack: poetry, visual art, fiction, personal essays, and now a zine. He said, “Imagine you go to your favorite croissant shop every morning, and one day, you show up… for croissants… and they’re selling tires.”

A valid point. Should I hone my stack? Focus it on only certain kinds of work? I took this advice, reeled in the poetry, and figured maybe the visual art could find another home. See, my day job is supposed to be as a visual artist, but things are always bleeding together, and nothing wants to stay in its lane.

Recently, I’ve been trying on new hats here on the blog I am publishing: Madame Publisher, Messieurs Editor, Mr. Graphic Designer, Miss Public Relations Director… the list goes on. Somehow, all these hats merged into one multitiered, fashion extravaganza. Honestly, it’s just who I am.

I am a multitiered hat wearer. Here are a few of my typical hats:

Artist (drawings, etching, digital creations)

Abstract video maker (textures, animation, video installations)

Poet , collector of the extraordinary and mundane

Improv theater amateur (give me a prompt and let me fly)

Performer (I dabble in character work and other experimental events/projects)

Teacher (I teach art and theater)

And…

Writer (this is what we do here)

So, all was well and good. If I want to turn this Substack thing into the Central Gig, then I need to think about what my subscribers want and need, right?

But then one night, I woke up sweating in the middle of the night with a revelation: What if it’s not a croissant shop? What if it’s a gumball machine shop?

In my half-dreaming state, this felt as profound as the night I decided we’re all made of suspended dots of spray paint. Here’s the idea, Dad: What if I am the eclectic shop? What if you come to me knowing you’ll always get something unexpected? Like charging up your Jack-in-the-Box, still surprised when Sandolore pops out.

What if my Substack is one of those gumball machines that doesn’t always give you gumballs? Maybe it’s a surprise temporary tattoo of abstract digital art. Maybe it’s the bouncy ball of a mournful, imaginative short story. Maybe it’s a figurine made of 300 snapshots from my life. How about that, Dad?

What if I am a multi-lane highway?

It’s all the same. It’s all totally different.

Will you join me in the Gumball Machine Shop?

(This is where you stop reading if you came for croissants.)

You can check out some of my visual work on my website:

My Website:

But you also can also come to this post to see some of my favorite visual works in the zine I have recently started up:

Above all, though, I have questions for you:

Would you go into a shop where you never knew what exactly you’d find there?

Should I quit my day job and move into your houses?

Do you think it’s weird that I can’t stay in one medium?

Do you think I’d get more supporters if they could count on what they’re getting? Buy me a feather for one of my hats?

