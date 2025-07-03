In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shane Bzdok's avatar
Shane Bzdok
20h

Incredible story, Sandolore. I am not sure which has more layers—the characters or the story itself. The wordplay is marvelous. The whole thing, really. Imaginative and insanely creative. Wow.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ARC's avatar
ARC
2d

This piece pulled me in completely. Those neologisms—“behindself,” “deepwear,” “moltsong”—don’t feel like inventions. They feel like language we’ve always needed but never had. The movement from that first awkward overshare to real connection with Heather is honest and well-earned. You didn’t force it. You let the misfire do its work.

The whole thing reads like a quiet spell. Like something sacred trying to speak through the ordinary. Good shit, FLOAT.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture