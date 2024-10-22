I have this ex-boyfriend who absolutely loathes me. We’ve been apart for almost 10 years now, though it all started as a very close friendship. So, when we crossed paths at a bar last year, a few beers in, I thought it might be a good idea to try talking to him. But when he turned around and said, "I would rather punch you in the face than talk to you," I was reminded of how he used to speak about his own ex. Back then, he wanted her to fall face-first into the mud, out of revenge for what she had done to him. Even then, I didn’t understand it—what does that kind of revenge really accomplish? How does hurting someone back change anything?

It seems to me that hate often breeds this need for revenge, like if you make them fall, it somehow settles the score. But I’d much rather have a moment of revelation, like "Oh, now I see it, I see how much of an asshole I was, sorry." I’d take that over watching someone fall into the mud. But maybe that’s just me. Then again, maybe it’s just another way of wanting to be right, of being the hero. For me, though, it’s all about the currency. We try to materialize things that are, at their core, immaterial. Our feeble sense of object permanence makes us try to give body to what doesn’t inherently have one. Praise becomes "the dog’s got a bone." Punishment is "the dog’s in the doghouse." It simplifies things, doesn’t it?

This ex-boyfriend wants to hurt me because he was hurt. An eye for an eye. But the truth is, eyes aren’t a valid currency, and life just doesn’t work that way. I suppose the whole justice system is built around this emotional need for "getting justice," but whatever you’ve lost is still lost, right? If you scratch me and then get scratched in return, it doesn’t make my scratch any less red and angry. Still, you have to admit, the revenge model is one of the most popular tropes in movies and literature.

If I stole your diamond-encrusted watch, I get that monetary compensation would make sense—you could just go buy yourself a new watch. And if I went to jail, sure, I’d be off the streets, and maybe I’d be less likely to steal again. There’s a kind of rehabilitation built into that model, and I get that. But let’s be honest, if I stole your watch, how many fucks do you give that I’ve learned something? You just want your damn watch back, right?

I got divorced some years back, and before you give me that sad, sympathetic head tilt, let me tell you—I should get a congratulatory nod, maybe even a high five. You never know who’s listening around here, so I’ll keep it simple: he was a Dick. And as I told my lawyer about his various assholeries, she, of course, started calculating how much his fuckwittedness should cost me—right down to the dollar. I was also supposed to put a price on how much life had hurt me: how hard it was to be a mother doing it mostly on my own while he paid the bills, how hard it was to be a foreigner with French that wasn’t yet up to par. My isolation, my professional inadaptability, my sacrifices to take care of the kids while he built a successful business that kept him away from home. The bill was supposed to come out to over 1,000 euros a month, leaving him as financially bereft as sad ol' Sandy. My lawyer even suggested I secretly dig into his finances, download documents off his computer, and do all kinds of ethically questionable things.

Honestly, I just wanted out. I didn’t care about getting my share of the house or a piece of his business—those were things my lawyer was practically berating me into demanding. And as for any emotional or physical traces of his assholery, well, that would’ve cost extra.

I ended up getting the hell out of dodge, wanting the transition to be as drama-free as possible. I was done dealing with him. All I wanted was peace—for myself and for my kids. I pushed down the most reasonable arguments, like "he was able to build his business because you were there taking care of the kids," and just let it go. I told myself it was his money, and I settled for a small amount of child support. A concession.

I’ll admit, I had a flash of temptation, and I’ll never forget it. Even I can be tempted to put a dollar amount on suffering. I could get paid back. I could walk away from the situation, not limping with regret and self-contempt for letting myself end up here, but flush with cash.

But here’s the thing—and this is what this article is really about. These things don’t translate to cash. It’s the wrong currency. When we talk about payback, we’re really looking for a kind of vengeance, a kind of glory. And sure, maybe it was a mistake or a weak move not to ask for more. But no dollar amount was going to soothe or improve my recovery or healing. I was focusing on the right currency—what was really important.

But maybe the most tempting part, and the cash was just a material symbol of it, was the glory of being able to say I was right. I was the glowing victim, and he was the shadowy villain. I wanted that glory, the ego-swelling, Wagnerian victory. But none of that would have given me what I really needed—just to get away, start healing, and have my freedom.

Chasing glory or pockets full of cash for emotional distress is a lot like getting obsessed with collecting digital hearts and subscribers on social media. It’s easy to lose sight of what really matters. The danger with platforms like Substack is that they give your ego a count to latch onto, like a straw that you can just suck at it all day long. You know the dopamine trope, so I won’t lecture you, but there’s a real risk in getting caught up in collecting hearts and tracking subscriber graphs. What we really need is a distinction for quality—because let’s be honest, how often are the most popular things the highest quality? Am I right, or am I right?

And that’s what I’m really getting at: what is the real thing—the thing of quality? What is it that truly fills us, not in a Big Mac kind of way, but like a spirulina smoothie? Where are the real vitamins? What’s the real currency, both in getting through tough situations and in our own creative work?

If I’m good at anything, it’s taking constructive criticism. I think years of creative writing workshops, art school critiques, and a life spent trying to get my shit together have primed me to really hear criticism. Now, this is complex—very few people truly understand the art of taking advice and critique. I should give a TED Talk, seriously. But let’s be clear, I’m not talking about blindly accepting people’s opinions in big gulps. No, we’re talking about sipping. Sipping and filtering.

I believe the key to taking advice and criticism is having a personal sounding capacity—an ability to hear your own truth. Now, this part is abstract, and means cultivating a certain kind of listening, a certain keenness. When someone critiques my work, I hear it in parts and filter out what’s subjective. One of my art school crit teachers said it best: "We want to get rid of the innately subjective nonsense like, I like fish, your painting is of fish, therefore I like your painting." That’s 90% of the feedback we get, and it’s useless. If they hate spaghetti, they’ll dislike your piece simply because it’s about spaghetti. That kind of feedback can go straight to the garbage disposal when assessing the success of the work.

Side note: all that junky critique still has its place, particularly for the ego. My poetry teacher Madrid once said there were two of him: the writer self and the ego self. As long as I can distinguish between the two, I can manage them. I can let my ego soar from a gushing, subjective response, and if it makes me happy, I might cry all night over a critique in the same vein. However, I try to keep that ego separate from the builder, the writer or artist part of myself that’s doing the creating.

The creative part relies on sounding. I love the image of underwater sounding—a technique where sound waves are sent out and bounce back to measure depth and reveal unseen details. That’s exactly what receiving criticism does for me. It sends out a signal, and when it comes back, it helps me understand what’s working and what isn’t, revealing the parts I might not see on my own. Recently, a reader told me the ending of a piece I wrote came too fast and needed a longer runway. The moment I read that, my sounding gun went off—I knew exactly what she meant; the ending needed a slower descent toward its conclusion.

I have a friend who takes advice too literally, following it to the letter and always ending up making his situations worse. You know this type, right? He doesn’t use his sounding gun, and without it, he stumbles blindly.

I love advice, but sometimes people seem confused by this, crinkling their noses and reminding me that I don’t have to follow their suggestions. And I’m like, duh—of course I can take or leave your advice! I love feedback not because I’ll swallow it whole and follow it like some horror film creature that molds itself onto you in black sticky resin. No, everyone knows something I don’t, and I’m constantly impressed by the solutions other people’s brains come up with. But when I follow blindly, like when my partner tells me how to rewire electricity, I usually get it wrong. I have to lead from myself, no matter what information or feedback I get. If I don’t understand it, literal sparks will fly.

But that’s because I have my sounding gun. What I’m saying is that I need to objectively assess whether the person is bringing their own baggage, if I agree with their perspective, and if it genuinely applies to what I’m building.

A few years ago, an artist in my community critiqued a series I was collaborating on with a dancer, asking, "Why are your projects so mournful and slow? Where’s the joy and color?" That’s a critique I just can’t use. While it’s valid for him to express, it’s not something the creator in me needs to address.

I keep the ego part and the creative part separate—what I call the builder and the tap dancer—because it helps me digest both criticism and praise. It’s difficult to hear clearly when the ego is doing its jazz hands and clapity clapping.

Let’s talk about ego for a moment. Picture this: me in blue eyeshadow and a yellow tutu with silver sequins, waving to my dad in the audience—"Did you see me, Dad? Did you see me?" Or imagine "all the young dudes" revving their engines on the road—"Aww, look, he wants mommy to see him!" Our need for validation runs deep, but it also serves as a means to connect us with the world. For most of us, creating is deeply private, whether writing or making art—it often involves a lot of solitary time in rooms. One of the most inspiring aspects of Substack for me is getting read. It feels like a revelation, pushing me to produce more pages and higher-quality, finished writing. My readers motivate me to finish things, making it feel like I’m engaging with someone rather than just talking to myself. This shifts the process in a way that’s truly beneficial for me.

Sure, I want you to love me. Sure, I want you to hang on every word. But I also want my work to be excellent, and I’m always striving to improve. That’s why critiques are a gift. As Sartre so elegantly wrote (just kidding, Sartre is a beast to read), we can’t see ourselves, and we need others to see us for us. Some people align with Sartre, arguing, "Wait, that gives others power over us." But I say, if I’m not teetering on the seesaw of my hungry, hungry ego, the distance—what the French call "recul"—provided by another pair of eyes (as long as I’m using my sounding gun and not merely pleasing others or submitting blindly) offers an invaluable glimpse into what I can’t see.

A few years ago, I participated in a group exhibition, dedicating nearly a year to creating seven large-scale pieces for a half-abandoned abbey. It took two full weeks to suspend them.

When people entered my section of the abbey, I felt sleepy and stunned by their presence. It was like I was sitting cozy in a blanket in my living room while random people just showed up. It was a shock; after all that creating and working, people were actually coming to see it. I felt a sense of 'rien à foutre' (like I didn’t care), but really, what value could their seeing bring?

The work existed. I had labored like a madwoman for a year, and people walked through, sometimes gazing at it. The best moments were when people were moved, when they asked questions or told me what the piece evoked for them. But somehow, it all felt... adjacent, like it was unrelated to the creation itself. Since then, I’ve been asking myself, what is it all for? What is my relationship to the viewer?

Praise is nice, but it fills you up and then lets you down. Isn’t the goal to communicate on some level? Or perhaps, more abstractly, it’s simply about the importance of these pieces existing in the world?

Since that show, I’ve been drawn more and more to creating immersive experiences, almost exclusively making installations. A show I did in 2020 was the best example of this—a completely darkened gallery space with my video and a large, low-lit floating wax sculpture that looked like the bones of an ancient creature. We allowed only five viewers at a time, and they spent an average of 45 minutes inside. It was a real experience—surreal, engulfing, and mesmerizing—transporting them from their day-to-day lives into another world. For the first time, I began to grasp the viewer's role. Praise aside, what mattered most to me was what they got out of it, where it transported them, and how it made them feel different from when they had entered.

There’s a fundamental aspect of life that revolves around giving and receiving love—simply connecting with others. It’s a human need, not merely a pleasure. I appreciated how

I do need to connect, to feel like I’m part of the world, but I don’t need to feel like I need to be the bestest and better than everybody else. This is where the delicious detour of ego can lead us astray.

Freud talks about the mewling infant inside us that wants to devour the world, to be a Trumpian king, demanding the world serve us. Personally, I try to stuff a bottle in the mouth of this part of me and keep a close eye so it doesn’t take over the show.

The real currency is quality, and cash can’t heal your wounds. What often distracts us is wanting something concrete, something we can hold in our hands. Something you can measure, like a pile of digital hearts or a fistful of cash.

For me, what’s real is being read, which, though sometimes confusing, is part of the point of writing. You could argue that creation itself is reason enough, but for me, it’s not just about the act—it’s about communication, about the pieces connecting with others and leaving me to travel somewhere else.

This entire essay was inspired by wanting to respond to

‘s

(@wellnevermind)

For me, all of that goes down the ego hamper (you know, those old ones that drop straight down to the washing machine). Ben, the real reason to write isn’t just about performing flashy feats, like tightrope walking, that are sure to earn applause. It’s to serve, like a soldier on a mud-splattered white steed, battling the bad guys. It’s about connecting with our world.

Yes, Ben, the act of creation can be sufficient—we can feel as if the audience has just entered our private space and that the work itself is enough. But perhaps its true validity, Ben, is like the apple pie I just baked—one whole apple pie is simply too much for one single person; I mean, it starts getting gross after three slices, right Ben? Better to share it, get that pie out into the world.

In divorce, money can soften the blows, but sometimes it’s better to preserve relationships and maintain peace, because the real currency is recovery, and the true reward is freedom.

Ultimately, the currency of life and art cannot be cashed in for applause or validation. Whether it’s the seductive allure of vengeance, the dopamine rush from subscribers, or the distraction of digital hearts, these are merely attempts to embody the immaterial. It’s all part of the quantification trap that feeds the hungry, hungry ego. But the real test lies in using your sounding gun, in filtering out the noise and recognizing what’s truly important: connection, communication, healing, and excellence. The tap dancer on the tightrope might dazzle, but there’s always a pit of snakes waiting below, hissing promises of easy glory and shallow rewards.

A Prosecco because it's my birthday?

What do you think?

Is the making part the point? How important is the spectator/reader to you? If you are only an observer, do you care if the builder cares that you are there? How do you wrangle the mustangs of your wild egos, do they lead you or do you lead them? Do you think I should have filled my pockets in that divorce? Or was my nobility more valuable? What do you think about retribution, justice, and cash payouts? Have you ever had vengeance? Did your revenge make you feel any better?