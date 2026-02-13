In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Alex Shifman
Feb 13

That way you write where I stop hearing the birds outside, you know, since there’s only space for the sounds on the page.

Andrew Robert Colom
Feb 13

From the first page, you make it clear that Sam doesn’t just hear the world; she arranges it. The rain, the stairwell scrape, the dog panting, the mailboxes coughing open, every sound is translated into score. By the midpoint the building has become a resonant chamber, and she’s suspended between conducting it and being conducted by it. That precision of perception is what powers the piece.

The Piano Man to Piano Tuner inversion is a beautifully controlled destabilizer. The Greg/Grégoire and Nicholas/Nicola parallels feel persuasive enough to lure her into pattern, but fragile enough to keep us wary. When Pathétique appears inside the novel, that’s the hinge. Coincidence tilts toward intention. You hold that tension without ever tipping into cleverness for its own sake.

The deepest current, though, is the “made-for-piano hands” wound. Being shaped into purpose before you ever chose it, that resentment hums beneath everything. The numerology, the lighter, the looping TV flames across the street, none of it feels ornamental. It all circles that pressure point.

What makes this land is that the paranoia never feels cheap. It reads as agency searching for form. The fire isn’t revelation descending from outside; it’s pressure rising from within.

That turn feels earned.

