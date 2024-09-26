Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Things fall behind things all the time It’s nothing to cry about. We women know about these things We men who dye the grey out of our hair How the dye pools like blood around our feet in showers The neighborhood is peopled by black cats—always watching rarely approaching. Neighbors are watching through slits in their curtains They say, you are taking an awful lot of walks these days. I saw girls dancing in the rain under your streetlight Their feet shattered the puddles and the rain flew off their curls You can follow the flies to the dead things Nothing is wasted it’ll show up later maybe dusty, maybe shrunken like the tongue we found on the curb becoming mysteriously smaller each day Her blood pools the color of bubble gum down below on the pavement You thought you heard girls singing in the night but it was just the garbage truck You watched the rain flickering in its strobing lights the pool seeming to dance in the shifting glow You can suck yourself in to make yourself smaller so you can slip through slits in the doors You’ve lost something I’m not sure what it was You put a Christmas crown on its portrait and put scarlet on its nails So, we dance in the street 13 minutes between sundown and curfew We have lipstick under our masks we say it doesn’t matter, we know We play dystopian games in the street we count syringes masks gloves The winner can pick from the box of pilfered things We do a scene the neighborhood children cast me as a jar of jam They shatter me and lick the remnants off the cement like cats. It fell through a chink it came loose of its chain it slid off the windowsill and fell into traffic But you have it back now or something that looks just like it Actually, it was never really gone it had to pick up its new body from the dry cleaners it was leaning against a streetlight whistling and jingling coins in its pocket waiting for you to be ready