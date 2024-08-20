Near the Isle of Skye, Scotland

“It takes your sleeping self years to catch up to where you really are... when you go on a trip, in your dreams you will still be home. Then after you've come home you'll dream of where you were. It's a kind of jet lag of the consciousness.”

-Kingsolver

Isle of Skye, Scotland

Photo of boy on the board by Jeff Kalinoski

Scottish Highlands

Arizona

Wisconsin

