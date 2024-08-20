Two 3's
Not the triple exposure of my last post, but duo photos of my 3 summer adventures. Choosing just a few was no easy task, so more are sure to follow...
“It takes your sleeping self years to catch up to where you really are... when you go on a trip, in your dreams you will still be home. Then after you've come home you'll dream of where you were. It's a kind of jet lag of the consciousness.”
-Kingsolver
Photo of boy on the board by
Scottish Highlands
Arizona
Wisconsin
Love these pics! 🤍