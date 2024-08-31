The first thing I noticed was that my favorite things were starting to go missing. Not just random items, but those that brought me the most comfort. This morning, it was my green shawl—the one I wrap around myself as I drink coffee, gazing across the valley. Today’s clouds had an ominous blackness, and my shoulders shivered in the cold wind. I reached for the smooth rock from my mother that I always keep in my pocket, finding comfort in running my fingers over its surface—but it, too, was gone.

Later, as I prepared to leave for the gallery, my hands trembled, fumbling with the buttons on my jacket. Imagining the strong winds buffeting my car on the narrow mountain roads, I called for my driver, hoping her brisk driving would make up for lost time. But I was further delayed by the search for my second leather glove, whose absence felt more unsettling than it should have.

Bradley, ever meticulous, likely schedules our meetings thirty minutes early to account for my chronic lateness. I was especially behind today, my thoughts tangled as I watched out the car window. Bradley’s sharp, direct inquiries awaited me. His precision in everything he does—even his intentionally tousled hair looks crisply composed. I ran my fingers through my high bun, ensuring no loose strands. The line between an eccentric artist and a crazy old woman is razor-thin.

Usually, Bradley waits by the door like a butler who’s been expecting me. But today, the gallery was deserted. The front desk and the marble counter—completely empty. My colossal paintings were the only presence, their intense colors, map-like lines, and swollen, resin-thick surfaces looming in the silence. My heels echoed on the floor as I avoided looking at them, yet they drew my gaze. They felt intimate, like extensions of my body, but now they were strangers—or worse, they resented me, like angry old lovers or indignant grown children. It was as if they had forgotten who made them. I shook my head, trying to chase the thoughts away like a cloud of gnats.

Moving through the gallery, there was no sign of Bradley. A strange idea crossed my mind: had Bradley vanished? It’s as if he doesn’t exist outside of my presence, waiting in a timeless void until I appear.

But there he was, hunched over a messy taco. He looked up, startled, surprised to see me. He quickly greeted me and asked if everything was all right. I sensed his unease, as if embarrassed to be caught in such a human moment.

After an awkward pause, he led me to the front counter and handed me a glove. A wave of relief washed over me as if the ozone that had clouded my mind all morning suddenly lifted. I laughed—too loudly, the sound ricocheting in the quiet space.

Then he mentioned, almost as an afterthought, that he found it “unconventionally chic” when he saw me this morning with only one glove. My laughter caught in my throat, which suddenly felt full of sand.

My paintings seemed to draw closer as if to hear me better, gathering like colorful clouds forming a mist. As if to breathe my breath, they were closing in on me—these things I made that were no longer mine. I clutched at my single glove.

I hadn’t been here this morning, had I?