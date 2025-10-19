We talk as if we all see the same thing, but we don’t. Our blind spots shape the way we see.

Gordon Matta-Clark made lenses out of buildings.

My son tells stories like he’s already halfway through them. He’ll start with “he,” never naming who “he” is, and then jump to the end. I find myself stopping him: Who’s “he”? When was this? Where are we? He gets frustrated—and sometimes, so do I. But underneath it, we’re wrestling with the same question: how do you make someone else’s mind see what yours sees?

The other evening my boyfriend and I took the dog out to the field. He’s the kind of person who looks where he’s putting his feet, the read-the-instructions kind of person, and he tends to walk slowly. I, on the other hand, like to go. The point of the walk, in my head, was to circle the field, throw the ball, keep moving. But I hadn’t said any of that out loud.

At first I didn’t react to how far behind he was in the high grass, until I realized he was just standing there.

“Don’t you want to go for a walk?” I yelled.

He said yes, took a couple of steps, and then he was standing there again.

So we headed back early. On the way home I asked, “Are you tired?”

“No.”

“So why were you just standing there?”

“I thought we were going on through town afterwards. And also…” he looked down, “I’ve got my brand-new shoes on. I didn’t want to get them muddy.”

There it was. Two perfectly reasonable but completely different maps of the same ten minutes.

The other week at Burger King with my son, we were both worn out after his soccer practice. I asked him to figure out how much cheaper the meals would be without the drinks. He did the math and said, “It’s €1.30 more.”

“Which one is €1.30 more?”

“The food.”

“Which one are you calling the food?”

“I just told you, it’s €1.30 more!”

“But which one, without the drink or with the drink?”

We went back and forth until we were laughing and irritated in equal measure. He had the answer; I just couldn’t place it because the players weren’t on the stage yet. Once he finally said, “The meal with the drink costs €1.30 more than the sandwich + fries,” I got it. Identify the players.

Editing SUM FLUX this month has been its own lesson in communication. The new issue is a shared experiment—every writer using the same character, Bruce—and my job has been walking that thin wire between helping and overhelping, between clarifying and sanding off what makes something mysterious.

One story in an earlier volume, by star contributor

, still sits with me. A man returns to his old house. Spoiler: he doesn’t live there anymore. The clues are all there, quiet and perfect, but I missed them—three reads in. When I finally caught it, the story cracked open. I wanted Will to make it plainer, but the truth is, he was right. The signal was there; I just wasn’t tuned.

That’s the hardest editorial question there is—how much do you trust your reader to find the meaning you’ve built?

It’s funny, because in everyday conversation, I’m the opposite: I want everyone to understand. I identify every player, underline every verb, over-explain until the point squeaks. But art asks for a different kind of communication. It’s not about handing over information; it’s about creating an experience that makes the reader travel, change, arrive.

That tension—between the plain and the poetic, the need to be understood and the need to leave room for discovery—is what fascinates me most. And it’s what my new writing workshop is built around: how to take someone there—not by explaining, but by evoking; by shaping a language that invites the reader inside their own perception.

My new workshop begins November 8th, and sign-ups open Tuesday October 21st on televisionsky.net. Spaces are limited.

I still remember reading Absalom, Absalom! in university and feeling completely lost. I must have read the first few pages ten times; the sentences just slid over me. A friend finally told me her trick: slow way down, take one line at a time, close your eyes, see it, move on. Watch it like a film. When I did that, it made sudden sense to me. It became one of the most visual, cinematic novels I’ve ever read. What changed wasn’t the book—it was my lens.

That’s what I’m chasing in writing too: that shift in perception. As

said recently in a live with

, she expects the reader—or the observer in art—to finish the story, to make the art alive. I love that. A piece isn’t whole until someone else’s mind walks into it.

I love it when someone tilts the camera a few degrees for me and I see something I hadn’t before. It’s like we each hold a different kind of spotlight, and other people’s lights hit parts of the stage I couldn’t even make out. That’s the real joy of human interaction—not finding people who already understand, but people who make you see differently. Different processors, same data.

Each of us has our own library of associations, the inner archive that defines meaning. We learned the color red, for instance, in a particular context, and we keep drawing on that same private context. Every conversation is a kind of interlibrary loan.

I had a funny reminder of that when I was back in the States. My brother was talking about a play at the Super Bowl, and because we’d just been talking about the halftime show, my brain instantly went to theater—a one-act play performed between touchdowns. That’s where my library took me. His was full of football; mine, of stages and sets.

I’ve started to think of blind spots not as flaws but as fingerprints—the shape of a particular intelligence. Maybe all of this sounds terribly obvious—like, duhh Sandolore, communication is hard. And I’m like… innit? But I want us to sit back after thinking about this and go, hey, it really is weird how different we all are. Examine the shape of your own gears. And the next time someone seems like a total dipshit, squint, think of me, and look for all the things they didn’t say.

And a small celebration note: I’m turning 50 on Wednesday, and from now until October 23, paid subscriptions are half off with this link → Birthday Gold.

Updates & other things you might like: