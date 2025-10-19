In the Inversion Field

In the Inversion Field

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
5h

marvellous! and as ever.incisive.

...and I thought bruce was just about doing Bruce's face and I have no art skills or art stuff so I just thought...oh well...and now there's a story aspect too... oh well!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
Wendy Russell's avatar
Wendy Russell
8h

You’ve got such a great way of lighting up those quiet corners of life — stuff that felt a bit abstract suddenly clicks into place. 💜

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sandolore Sykes
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sandolore Sykes
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture