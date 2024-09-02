What price are you willing to pay Dear jackass parent? For the ease of your child drop-off? What voracity of laziness To make all the other parents wait? What inner code Allows you this freedom And leaves the others packed, sardines in their cars Drumming their fingers on wheels As you saunter to the gate? What gives thee the nerve, Dear work colleagues, To present a buffet of chicken wings When all know That I eat naught of the flesh? What guts, what acidic bile What crown were you given When just a little child? And no, it’s not enough, Some sauerkraut on the side.
Sadly you will never get through to them. You CAN wait them out--it takes years--but it is blissful.
Love it! Can you add a line about soccer moms flying by me in their suv’s going 10-15 miles over the speed limit on city streets? Lol