What price are you willing to pay Dear jackass parent? For the ease of your child drop-off? What voracity of laziness To make all the other parents wait? What inner code Allows you this freedom And leaves the others packed, sardines in their cars Drumming their fingers on wheels As you saunter to the gate? What gives thee the nerve, Dear work colleagues, To present a buffet of chicken wings When all know That I eat naught of the flesh? What guts, what acidic bile What crown were you given When just a little child? And no, it’s not enough, Some sauerkraut on the side.