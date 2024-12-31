A Totally Random Photographic Year in Review
2024 in all it's glory
My dear subscribers, I have abandoned you!
Let me explain. I’ve been swallowed whole by my new zine (a fancy Substack magazine). What started as a “simple idea” has evolved—or perhaps mutated—into a full-time job. And by “full-time,” I mean 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. shifts. Why? Because apparently, I thrive on chaos.
In a moment of wild ambition, I invited 20 some writers to contribute. I figured, eh, maybe half ignore me—plus, a few of them were seriously top-tier, borderline-unreachable types. But shockingly, nearly everyone said yes! (Cue happy panic.)
And then, a handful of spectacular writers approached me. I tried to stay cool, like, Sure, post it on your own stack and I’ll share the link. But who was I kidding? They were too good to resist. So now I’m publishing even more. Oh, and because I clearly have no concept of boundaries, I decided to create custom drawings and artwork for each writer. Yes, for all of them.
Did I mention I’m a visual artist? That’s actually my day job. Most of my photography is abstract—think sidewalks, reflections, textures. But this year, my work took a sharp left turn into who-knows-where. It’s all over the place, just like me. So, in the spirit of my glorious chaos, I’ve assembled an album that is as eclectic as… well, me.
This “random year in review” is my way of sharing my little piece of the world with you. It’s not curated or polished—it’s delightfully messy and entirely honest. I hope it makes you smile (or at least furrow your brow in confusion).
Here’s what you’ll find:
Me, inexplicably hanging out in parking lots
Mountains of garbage and moving madness
My dog (he’s vain and sneaky, always inching his way into the frame)
Night photos in beautiful places
An art installation in a cave
Snapshots from my decade-long, never-finished drawing project
Me having a loving moment looking into a bear’s eyes
Floating-in-Scotland, because that’s what I did
Thanks for sticking with me, even when I disappear into my whirlwind projects. I’m thrilled to share this chaotic, creative year with you. Let me know which photos make you laugh, sigh, or go, What even is that?
Here’s to randomness, art, and everything in between.
You will have to come to the app if you want to see all the pictures.
Floating in 2024:
The Move:
Performance and Play:
This year I want to write and draw full time for you, can you help make a girl’s dream come true?
Travels:
Hanging out in Parking Lots and other Street Photos:
Scotland, how to pick only 6 photos?
Art Installation 2024:
My Unending Drawing Project that Inches along:
You’ve probably had enough. But. I discovered Substack this year in September, and it has completely changed my life. Thanks Dad.
Here are a few my favorite of my own pieces of the year:
The obvious winner of my me vs. me fiction competition is:
2nd in running is:
In Non-fiction, I nominate one of my favorite essays that just didn’t get as much love as some of the others, so here it is:
Because I am so busy promoting other people’s work these days, I will not recommend anyone other than the published writers in my zine, which I am shamelessly promoting to you, my beloved subscribers. Keep an eye out for the third and final edition of “The Lot” on Sunday.
Please take a look at the zine, and if you are looking for new writers, here is my handpicked bunch. Find these guys there:, ,, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and .
Wishing you the most luminous and most fascinating year in 2025! Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support.
Love, Sandolore
Do you have any questions?
Do you have a favorite photo?
What’d you get for Christmas?
Hi Sandolore,
This photo essay is a remarkable piece that perfectly captures the energy and creativity you’ve poured into SUM FLUX. Your vibrant voice, visionary artwork, and heartfelt writing make this project shine.
It’s no small feat to balance all the moving parts of a zine, and you’ve done so with such grace. You’re a true inspiration to me. Reflecting on my own year, I think of my daughter, my running routes along the Red River in Hanoi with music in my ears, my wonderful private students heading off to world-class schools (pictured with the family at the lake before their flights to Chicago or Indiana), my mom’s first visit to Hanoi in May, and finally finishing The Magic Mountain by Thomas Mann—one of those books I carried for years, waiting for the perfect moment to read. And then, of course: Sandolore Sykes!!
Your work adds a vibrant exclamation point to my year. (P.S. The first pic from “The Never-Ending Drawing Project” is my favorite!)
Favorites: Travel 1-Wisco?,Parking 1-Strange Fruit X 4, Parking 3-Night Lights,Parking 4-Green Cathedral, Scotland 5-See the Light, Art Installation 3- Cave Scream, Drawing Project 8-Note. My top vote=Art Installation 3😱. Art is the antidote to trying times. I’m making it my resolution to to read,see, hear, and start making it more. Thanks for inspiring me🙂