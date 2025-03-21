Dial In: Literary Live

Dial in answers from writers

How do you get into your character? How do you inhabit them?

Do you wear them like a sock puppet? Like a rubber mask? Do you see through their eyes? Do you feel them in your body?

Or do you watch them from a distance, an omniscient perspective? A helicopter view? Are you outside of them like a ghost staring from 2 inches away?

How visual is your writing experience in fiction?

Do you see the rooms your characters play in? Are they created landscapes or are you recycling and borrowing rooms you’ve been in/ from films etc.

How well do you visually see and experience what your characters look like? Are they silhouettes? Full portraits?