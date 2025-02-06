Try 2… (SUM FLUX V.2 announcement)

said this about the live: (and I couldn’t have summarized it better myself.)

I just watched Sandolore Sykes live here and it was a pleasure. She had a rotary phone and talked away while letting people know about SUM FLUX. It was a lovely window into the world from her eyes. One day, these substack lives will be overrun by advertisers. But artists adopt new mediums the fastest and I'd encourage y'all to try this format. It felt like a long distance call to a friend overseas. All the fiction lovers will love SUM FLUX but there is a butterfly garden for us poets there as well as she said 😍

I did, indeed chatter away on my rotary phone, pretending to field calls from the various visitors to the live (too bad you can’t read their comments) and even did a demonstration of my gibberish skills while telling all 7,047 viewers about SUM FLUX V.2 open call and new prompt.

and many others for tuning into my live video! I may actually regret publishing this, but I had so much fun with it that I can’t help myself.

Sound and video by

See the video and prompt description here: here

